Kingdom Of Fear: Saudi Arabia On Lockdown

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.04 -0.13 -0.23%
Brent Crude 63.93 +0.44 +0.69%
Natural Gas 3.209 +0.01 +0.28%
Mars US 59.09 +0.44 +0.75%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
Urals 61.23 +0.29 +0.48%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 54.53 -0.18 -0.33%
Natural Gas 3.209 +0.01 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.18 -0.20 -0.33%
Murban 63.78 -0.20 -0.31%
Iran Heavy Crude 61.33 +0.50 +0.82%
Basra Light 59.43 +0.49 +0.83%
Saharan Blend 64.23 +0.41 +0.64%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Girassol 64.29 +0.41 +0.64%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.13 -0.19 -0.45%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.50 +0.50 +0.94%
Giddings 47.25 +0.50 +1.07%
ANS West Coast 63.43 -0.24 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 51.12 +0.36 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 55.07 +0.36 +0.66%
Eagle Ford 55.07 +0.36 +0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.62 +0.36 +0.68%
Kansas Common 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 2 hours Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 4 hours Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 5 hours PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 6 hours UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 8 hours Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 9 hours Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 21 hours U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 1 day Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 1 day Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 1 day ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 1 day Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 1 day China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 1 day Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 1 day Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 2 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 2 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 2 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 2 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 2 days BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 2 days Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 2 days Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 2 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 3 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 3 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 3 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 3 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 3 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 3 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 3 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 6 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 6 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 6 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 6 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 6 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 6 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 6 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 7 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 7 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 7 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue

Breaking News:

Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December

Alt Text

Tensions Rise As Iraq Halts Kirkuk Oil Exports

Oil flow disruptions in the…

Alt Text

Russia Unfazed By U.S. Oil Sanctions

Western sanctions on Russia’s energy…

Alt Text

Saudi Corruption Crackdown Topples Oil Kingpins

Saudi Arabia’s corruption crackdown has…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Kingdom Of Fear: Saudi Arabia On Lockdown

By Irina Slav - Nov 09, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Bin Salman

Events in Saudi Arabia are unfolding at a blinding pace, with a radical shift taking place within the upper echelons of government. Last weekend, King Salman announced the set-up of a special anti-corruption force that wasted no time in rounding up more than a dozen government officials—both former and current—five members of the royal family, and several businessmen. Since then, the list has been growing, to more than 60 as of today.

Now there are reports about the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton being turned into a luxury prison for the detainees. There are rumors—which Riyadh has denied—that one of the targets of the purge, Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd, was killed while resisting arrest. There are also reports that the purge could fill the state coffers with as much as US$800 billion in assets seized from those arrested—all members of the Saudi elite.

Speculation abounds and there is growing worry that the situation could spiral out of control. There is a constant flow of new information coming from Saudi Arabia, such as that one of the Arab world’s leading broadcasters, MBC, has been put under government control. Part of its management was removed and the owner detained. News is also emerging that even the former Saudi Energy Minister Ali al-Naimi, Saudi Arabia’s media face for decades, has been forcibly confined to his quarters. Related: Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

There is talk that a travel ban has been issued for a number of government officials, including executives from Aramco. That’s on top of reports that Aramco board member Ibrahim al-Assaf, a former Finance Minister in the Kingdom, was also among those arrested.

Naturally, in oil industry circles this raises the question over the safety of Aramco’s IPO and, more than that, what will happen to oil prices if the instability intensifies. For now, the news is all bullish for prices. The purge is widely seen as a pre-emptive strike and power grab by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, head of the new anti-corruption agency and heir to the throne, as well as the champion of the Vision 2030 reform program.

The Crown Prince is also the driving force behind the Aramco IPO, which should provide the funds for the reform program. Now, for the IPO to be as successful as Prince Mohammed wants it to be, global oil prices need to be high, perhaps higher than they are now.

Any political instability in the Kingdom is naturally fueling bullish sentiment. Now there are reports that some royals fleeing prosecution from the new anti-corruption agency have been offered asylum in Yemen by the Houthi rebels that are backed by Saudi Arabia’s arch-enemy, Iran. This is nothing short of astounding, since Saudi Arabia has been at war with the Houthis for two years now, with Prince Mohammed at the spearhead of the conflict.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia accused Iran of direct aggression, citing the missile attack the Houthis launched on Riyadh, which was intercepted by the Kingdom’s defense system. Related: The U.S. Export Boom Goes Beyond Crude

It is difficult to predict where all this will lead. Some, like Dennis Gartman, warn that although the immediate impact of the latest Saudi events is positive for prices, it will turn negative in the longer run as this sort of instability is unsustainable. Others, such as Morgan Stanley’s commodity analysts, are revising upwards their oil price forecasts, encouraged by these same events. OPEC’s Vienna meeting, where the cartel will discuss the extension of the oil production cut it agreed almost a year ago, is less than a month away. There are voices suggesting that Saudi Arabia could make a U-turn on its support for the deal in light of the now higher prices resulting from its internal tumult and the spike in tensions with Iran.

In the meantime, the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh is fully booked until February, as per the hotel’s website, and all guests were asked to leave or had their reservations cancelled.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia Unfazed By U.S. Oil Sanctions
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year
Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

 Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

 600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

 The Boy Genius Tackling Energy’s Toughest Problem

The Boy Genius Tackling Energy’s Toughest Problem

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com