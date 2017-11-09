Is OPEC Deal Compliance About To Crash?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.04 -0.13 -0.23%
Brent Crude 63.93 +0.44 +0.69%
Natural Gas 3.209 +0.01 +0.28%
Mars US 59.09 +0.44 +0.75%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
Urals 61.23 +0.29 +0.48%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 54.53 -0.18 -0.33%
Natural Gas 3.209 +0.01 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.18 -0.20 -0.33%
Murban 63.78 -0.20 -0.31%
Iran Heavy Crude 61.33 +0.50 +0.82%
Basra Light 59.43 +0.49 +0.83%
Saharan Blend 64.23 +0.41 +0.64%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Girassol 64.29 +0.41 +0.64%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.13 -0.19 -0.45%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.50 +0.50 +0.94%
Giddings 47.25 +0.50 +1.07%
ANS West Coast 63.43 -0.24 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 51.12 +0.36 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 55.07 +0.36 +0.66%
Eagle Ford 55.07 +0.36 +0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.62 +0.36 +0.68%
Kansas Common 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 2 hours Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 4 hours Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 5 hours PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 6 hours UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 8 hours Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 9 hours Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 21 hours U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 1 day Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 1 day Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 1 day ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 1 day Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 1 day China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 1 day Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 1 day Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 2 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 2 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 2 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 2 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 2 days BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 2 days Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 2 days Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 2 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 3 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 3 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 3 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 3 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 3 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 3 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 3 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 6 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 6 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 6 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 6 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 6 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 6 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 6 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 7 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 7 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 7 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue

Breaking News:

Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December

Alt Text

OPEC Eyes $70 Oil

As Brent crude prices remain…

Alt Text

Can Oil Prices Hit $65 This Week?

Crude prices climbed quickly as…

Alt Text

Saudis Need $70 Oil To Break Even

According to IMF budget estimates,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Is OPEC Deal Compliance About To Crash?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 09, 2017, 5:00 PM CST OPEC

OPEC is declaring victory in its efforts to rebalance supply and demand and bring the oil market back to stability—its favorite proxy buzzword for less volatile and relatively high oil prices.

While OPEC is taking credit for some of the oil price rally in recent weeks, a number of various other factors have combined to push oil prices up—strong oil demand growth, weaker U.S. shale growth, falling U.S. inventories, and the return of some geopolitical risk from the Middle East with the Iraq-Kurdistan standoff and Saudi government purge.    

As the November 30 OPEC meeting draws closer, if oil prices remain ‘stable’ (or more or less at their current levels of WTI at nearly $57 and Brent at $63.50 as of Thursday morning) until the end of this month, the cartel and its non-OPEC allies led by Russia might not feel the urgent need to decide on an extension of the production cuts at end-November. The oil market seems to have priced in an extension to the end of 2018, and should OPEC fail to communicate its short-term intentions on ‘fixing’ the balance, it will leave a lot of market participants disappointed.

Moreover, at higher oil prices, some OPEC producers could be tempted to cheat (even more) and the surprisingly high overall compliance, of which the cartel is so proud, could quickly fall apart.

OPEC’s mission to draw down bloated global oil inventories with production cuts came at a time when global economic growth is strong and oil demand growth is stronger than previously expected. Then, U.S. shale production growth started to show signs of a slowdown, and some analysts think that the biggest leaps in lowering costs across the U.S. shale patch may be already behind us.

The sentiment on the oil market is as bullish as it has been in years, but analysts are divided—as usual—on whether this bullishness is entirely due to market fundamentals and whether the bulls will feel the sting of an imminent oil price correction.

Last month, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said at the Oil & Money conference in London:

“There is no doubt that the market is rebalancing at an accelerating pace; stability is steadily returning; and there is far more light at the end of the dark tunnel we have been travelling down for the past three years.” 

Related: Oil Refining Could Become Much Less Lucrative

The OECD stock overhang was 159 million barrels above the five-year average in September, down from 338 million barrels above the five-year average at the beginning of 2017, Barkindo said.  

On this front, after a slow start to the year, the OPEC cuts are paying off. But it’s also the demand growth that is reducing the global overhang.

“Demand considerations have attracted relatively little attention,” Stephen Brennock at London-based broker PVM told the Financial Times at the end of October. “Yet they have also played their part in hastening the rebalancing process,” he noted.

The oil price rally of the past couple of weeks isn’t a speculative move, according to Paul Horsnell, global head of commodity strategy at Standard Chartered. “We think the move reflects the start of a widespread re-evaluation,” he said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Michael Poulsen, senior oil risk analyst with Global Risk Management, warns that the “greatest leaps forward in lowering costs are now behind us”, referring to the ability of U.S. shale to drive breakeven prices down.  

The voices that U.S. shale might underperform expectations could only be a bullish sign for oil prices. But higher prices are a double-edged sword for OPEC—not only due to a possible renewed resurgence of U.S. shale, but also because of its own far-from-perfect track record of sticking to pledges when oil prices rise.

“OPEC is good at holding the line when oil prices are low, but when prices are strong, the discipline can break down both in OPEC and non-OPEC,” Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of industry consultant FGE, told Bloomberg. Related: The U.S. Export Boom Goes Beyond Crude

While both Saudi Arabia and Russia have signaled that they’re open to extending the cuts through end-2018, and the market is largely expecting this, there are growing voices that the current higher oil prices will discourage OPEC and the Russia-led non-OPEC partners from committing at month’s end to rolling over the cuts to December 2018.

“Our base case is that we do not get a full-year extension on November 30,” Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup, told Bloomberg. According to Morse, OPEC will either postpone a definite decision to early next year, or just extend the cuts by three months.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak has already hinted that the decision would likely come at a later stage.

If oil prices don’t fall much from their current levels until the November 30 meeting, some OPEC producers, as well as Russia, could be reluctant to commit to specifics until they see how the market will look like in early 2018. An OPEC extension is likely, but the current uptick in oil prices, rising geopolitical risks, and a steady decline in global stockpiles could push the definitive decision into 2018. And instead of giving the market what it has expected for months, on November 30 OPEC could just reiterate its other favorite phrase: ‘All options are left open.’  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC Eyes $70 Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year
Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

 Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

 600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

 The Boy Genius Tackling Energy’s Toughest Problem

The Boy Genius Tackling Energy’s Toughest Problem

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com