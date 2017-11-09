Oil Drillers Reopen The Fracking Debate

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.04 -0.13 -0.23%
Brent Crude 63.93 +0.44 +0.69%
Natural Gas 3.209 +0.01 +0.28%
Mars US 59.09 +0.44 +0.75%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
Urals 61.23 +0.29 +0.48%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 54.53 -0.18 -0.33%
Natural Gas 3.209 +0.01 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.18 -0.20 -0.33%
Murban 63.78 -0.20 -0.31%
Iran Heavy Crude 61.33 +0.50 +0.82%
Basra Light 59.43 +0.49 +0.83%
Saharan Blend 64.23 +0.41 +0.64%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Bonny Light 64.34 +0.46 +0.72%
Girassol 64.29 +0.41 +0.64%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.13 -0.19 -0.45%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.50 +0.50 +0.94%
Giddings 47.25 +0.50 +1.07%
ANS West Coast 63.43 -0.24 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 51.12 +0.36 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 55.07 +0.36 +0.66%
Eagle Ford 55.07 +0.36 +0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.62 +0.36 +0.68%
Kansas Common 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 2 hours Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 4 hours Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 5 hours PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 6 hours UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 8 hours Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 9 hours Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 21 hours U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 1 day Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 1 day Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 1 day ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 1 day Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 1 day China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 1 day Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 1 day Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 2 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 2 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 2 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 2 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 2 days BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 2 days Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 2 days Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 2 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 3 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 3 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 3 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 3 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 3 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 3 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 3 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 6 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 6 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 6 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 6 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 6 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 6 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 6 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 7 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 7 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 7 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue

Breaking News:

Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December

Alt Text

Big Oil Has Learned To Live With Lower Oil Prices

As lower-for-longer oil prices become…

Alt Text

Did Oil Markets Overreact To The Saudi Purge?

Oil markets responded dramatically to…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Exports Hit A Record High

United States crude oil exports…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Drillers Reopen The Fracking Debate

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 09, 2017, 4:00 PM CST Permian

The fracking debate reached its zenith a few years ago, with the industry largely winning the war over environmentalists. Since then, tens of thousands of wells have been drilled across the country. But the debate is not entirely dead—and even some oil companies are a little uneasy with the pace of drilling underway in certain parts of the country.

In Oklahoma—hardly a haven for hippy environmentalists—there’s some anxiety that the oil industry is drilling too much and too aggressively, and not just because of the spike in seismic activity that the state has seen in recent years. The concern is over groundwater, the same issue that has characterized the fracking debate for much of the last decade.

However, what makes Oklahoma interesting is that it isn’t just environmentalists raising questions about fracking. Some oil producers also warn that the shale industry’s slapdash approach to drilling is endangering groundwater resources.

The complaints come from some companies that drill vertical wells. Mike Majors, a small producer in Oklahoma, told E&E News that his operations have been impacted by other companies who have drilled horizontally close to his vertical wells. The high pressure from a hydraulic fracturing operation can result in frack fluids leaking far away from their intended location, potentially damaging other wells nearby. These so-called “frack hits,” Majors worries, are polluting groundwater.

That would be bad enough, but Majors worries that if the practice continues, the reckless drillers could ruin things for the entire oil industry if they provoke a public outcry and regulatory backlash. "I'm convinced we're impacting fresh water here," Majors told E&E News. "If they truly impact the groundwater, we can kiss hydraulic fracturing goodbye."

Related: Oil Refining Could Become Much Less Lucrative

Other small producers echoed this sentiment, arguing that larger shale companies are putting the entire industry at risk. "If it happens where farmers depend on groundwater, the entire industry will get blamed," Dewey Bartlett, a small producer, told E&E News. "That's scary."

The industry and the state’s regulators say there’s no evidence of groundwater contamination. But that won’t put the issue to rest—not after years and years of vociferous debate between the oil and gas industry on one side, and environmentalists and local communities on the other. The complaints from some oil producers about fracking adds another layer of complexity to this saga.

A comprehensive EPA study examining the links between fracking and water contamination intended to shine some light on the situation, but failed to put the issue to rest. A 2015 draft of the report had a key takeaway line that was hailed by the industry: “Hydraulic fracturing activities have not led to widespread, systemic impacts to drinking water resources.”

But that line sparked a ton of controversy from scientists, even from within the EPA, who argued that the agency didn’t have the data to come to that conclusion. After feedback, the agency removed that sentence from its final report, arguing that such a sweeping conclusion “could not be quantitatively supported.”

In short, the EPA said that fracking could indeed contaminate water in some cases, including situations in which well cases aren’t done right, fracking fluid is injected directly into groundwater, wastewater is spilled, or a company disposes of wastewater into unlined pits. Still, the EPA said it didn’t have enough data to calculate the national frequency of impacts on drinking water.

In other words, the debate rolls on.  

Related: Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

The problem for shale companies is that they’re used to drilling far beneath aquifers, to depths of 10,000 feet—a reason why they argued water resources weren’t in jeopardy. But companies are now focusing on shallower formations, and as E&E News points out, some wells only go as deep as 2,800 feet, putting them much closer to an aquifer, which typically sit at just a few hundred feet below the surface.

Small oil and gas producers in Oklahoma believe their larger peers are contaminating groundwater, so they got together and formed the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance (OEPA), and published a study that found that there have been at least 451 “frack hits” on vertical wells. Vertical drillers have to bear the cost of frack hits, which include replacing damaged equipment, cleaning out wellbores and cleaning up the impacted area.

The conflict between larger shale companies and small producers is already playing out in individual court cases, with small companies suing for damages.

But in such an oil-friendly state, rigorous regulation that would affect shale drillers doesn’t appear imminent. Shale companies have incredible political influence, particularly in states like Oklahoma.

Still, the fight over how fracking affects groundwater is far from dead.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Next Post

OPEC's War Against Shale Is Far From Over
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year
Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

 Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

 600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

600,000 Bpd At Risk As Venezuela Delays The Inevitable

 The Boy Genius Tackling Energy’s Toughest Problem

The Boy Genius Tackling Energy’s Toughest Problem

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com