Iraq Conflict Won’t Trigger Oil Rally

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.11 -0.07 -0.13%
Brent Crude 58.16 -0.07 -0.12%
Mars US 53.53 +0.06 +0.11%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.19 -0.34%
Urals 54.58 +0.52 +0.96%
Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.36 +0.05 +0.10%
Natural Gas 3.100 +0.02 +0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.83 +0.95 +1.73%
Murban 58.53 +0.95 +1.65%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.32 +0.26 +0.48%
Basra Light 53.99 +0.86 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 57.42 +0.36 +0.63%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Girassol 57.85 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.19 -0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.95 -0.57 -1.44%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.75 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.50 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.10 +0.17%
West Texas Sour 46.13 -0.29 -0.62%
Eagle Ford 50.08 -0.29 -0.58%
Eagle Ford 50.08 -0.29 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.63 -0.29 -0.59%
Kansas Common 42.75 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.42 +0.57 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

  Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  Saudi Aramco's IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  Hedge Fund: China's Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  OPEC's Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long "Catastrophe"
  Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  UK On Track To Approve Construction of "Mini" Nuclear Reactors
  LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  Russia's Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  Montenegro A 'Sweet Spot' Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

Iraq Conflict Won’t Trigger Oil Rally

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 25, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT

The standoff between the Iraqi government and Kurdistan over the past month helped push up oil prices, due to the idling of a sizable portion of the country’s crude oil exports. But Iraq probably won’t be the spark that starts a new bull run for crude oil.

The seizure of the Kirkuk oil fields a few weeks ago, coming on the heels of the Kurdish referendum for independence, led to a temporary sidelining of some 400,000 bpd. The oil fields near Kirkuk—the Bai Hassan and Avana fields—are still reportedly not exporting crude, but that could soon change.

In a humiliating climbdown, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has proposed a ceasefire with Baghdad, offering to freeze the results of the independence referendum. It’s largely an admission of defeat for the semi-autonomous region in Iraq—a recognition that the drive for independence has backfired.

Kurdistan has become internationally isolated and has antagonized not just Baghdad, but also its neighbors in Turkey and Iran. Worse, without the Kirkuk oil fields, Kurdistan would never have the revenue base upon which it could build an independent nation. With few friends, and the loss of the oil fields, the KRG has few cards left to play.

That led it to seek an accord with Baghdad. And that means that Iraq probably won’t be the bullish catalyst for the oil market, because the outage in the northern part of the country will almost certainly be temporary. Already, there are reports that exports from Kirkuk and Kurdistan have increased to 300,000 bpd, up from 200,000 bpd a few days ago.

Those volumes could rise substantially in the near future. Bloomberg reports that Iraq’s North Oil Company, under the control of the central government, is cooperating with the Kurdish Kar Group to resume production and export at the two oil fields, Bai Hassan and Avana. The two fields combined represent 275,000 bpd of production. Kar Group also operates the pipeline that runs from Kurdistan to Turkey, a conduit that was constructed a few years ago to bypass the pipeline owned by Baghdad.

The fact that the Iraqi and Kurdish companies are working together suggests that full production could soon be restored.

As such, the bullish effect on the market from Iraq could be fleeting. The case for higher oil prices was predicated on Baghdad and Erbil heading for a lengthy and potentially violent standoff. With the pipeline controlled by the Iraqi government still unrepaired after suffering damage from ISIS years ago, oil flows will need to continue to run through the Kurdish pipeline. That means that some sort of cooperation from the KRG is necessary. If the KRG is essentially laying down arms, there is a much smaller chance of an outage at the country’s oil fields.

Moreover, the outages in Iraq’s north were always going to be capped at 600,000 bpd, even in the worst-case scenario. That represents the volume that is sent through the pipeline to Turkey for export. On the other hand, the vast majority of the country’s output comes from the massive oil fields in the south near Basra, where international firms—BP, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Lukoil, to name a few—help produce more than 3 million barrels per day. The Basra fields are far from the conflict zone in the north.

Iraq made some moves in recent days to step up crude shipments through the Persian Gulf in order to offset the outage in Kirkuk. Iraq opened up a new loading point on its southern coast, a move that the country’s oil minister said would allow for an additional 200,000 bpd of exports. “The government started the [new loading point] earlier than planned because they want to raise exports from Basrah to compensate for the losses at Kirkuk,” Jaafar Altaie, managing director at Abu Dhabi consulting firm Manaar Group, told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, across the border in Syria, U.S.-backed forces reclaimed control of Syria’s largest oil field from ISIS militants, who held the field since 2014. It’s a pittance in the context of the global market, but the 30,000 bpd will no longer be under control of ISIS. The recent ouster of ISIS from its de facto capital in Raqqa also bodes well for improving security in the region.

The pending ceasefire that could emerge between Kurdistan and Baghdad offers some hope that violence could be averted. However, the conflict is too complex to hope that it will be resolved anytime soon. The Center for Strategic and International Studies proposed a revenue sharing agreement that would consist of making Kirkuk and its surrounding oil fields a “neutral zone,” along with an agreement to jointly manage the oil fields.

This sort of approach is far from assured, and would likely take time to implement. Conflict could still reignite at any time. But for now, the ceasefire offered by the KRG is a strong indicator that the recent outages in northern Iraq have likely peaked.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com




