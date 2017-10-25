Saudi Arabia To Move Beyond Oil And Islam

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.11 -0.07 -0.13%
Brent Crude 58.16 -0.07 -0.12%
Mars US 53.53 +0.06 +0.11%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.19 -0.34%
Urals 54.58 +0.52 +0.96%
Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.36 +0.05 +0.10%
Natural Gas 3.100 +0.02 +0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.83 +0.95 +1.73%
Murban 58.53 +0.95 +1.65%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.32 +0.26 +0.48%
Basra Light 53.99 +0.86 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 57.42 +0.36 +0.63%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Girassol 57.85 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.19 -0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.95 -0.57 -1.44%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.75 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 42.50 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.10 +0.17%
West Texas Sour 46.13 -0.29 -0.62%
Eagle Ford 50.08 -0.29 -0.58%
Eagle Ford 50.08 -0.29 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.63 -0.29 -0.59%
Kansas Common 42.75 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.42 +0.57 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 5 hours Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 6 hours U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 10 hours Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 11 hours Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 14 hours Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 1 day Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 1 day Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 1 day Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 1 day Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 1 day OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 2 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 2 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 2 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 2 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 2 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 2 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 2 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 3 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 5 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 5 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 5 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 5 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 5 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 5 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 5 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 5 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 6 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 6 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 6 days Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 6 days British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 6 days Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 6 days Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 6 days Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 6 days OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 6 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 7 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays

Breaking News:

Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race

Alt Text

Half A Million Bpd At Risk From Geopolitical Firestorm

Geopolitical tensions are once again…

Alt Text

Syrian Kurds Cut Secret Gas Deal With Russian Forces

In a surprising move, United…

Alt Text

Can Venezuela Avoid Default?

The Venezuela crisis continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia To Move Beyond Oil And Islam

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Oct 25, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Riyadh

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the coming creation of a $500 billion business and industrial megacity that links Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan together by focusing on growth in the energy, water, biotechnology, manufacturing and entertainment sectors.

A total of 10,000 square miles (25,900 square kilometers) of land will be dedicated to the new city, named NEOM. The move is the latest addition to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to eliminate Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil and gas revenues to run its government. That’s a tough goal for the world’s largest oil exporter, but three years of low oil prices from prolonged supply gluts have made it certain that 50 years from now, fossil fuels won’t be able to bolster the nation’s economy as they have in the past.

"This place is not for conventional people or conventional companies, this will be a place for the dreamers of the world," bin Salman said Tuesday at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh.

"The strong political will and the desire of a nation. All the success factors are there to create something big in Saudi Arabia.”

The city will sit on the banks of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba, acting as a gateway to the planned King Salman Bridge, which is due to directly connect Egypt with Saudi Arabia.  

"NEOM is situated on one of the world's most prominent economic arteries,” the prince said. “Its strategic location will also facilitate the zone's rapid emergence as a global hub that connects Asia, Europe and Africa."

Related: Aramco CEO Warns Of Imminent Oil Supply Crunch

There’s a new a religious directive that comes along with the new industrial zone for Saudi Arabia. By 2030, Saudi Arabia is set to look like a mega-sized Dubai, complete with oil-independent free markets and social policies that don’t spook foreign investors. Still, Mecca and Medina are the centers of Islamic religious life, so we can’t really expect any liberalization agenda to move past the barometer set by neighboring Gulf nations.

Earlier at the FII summit, bin Salman also announced his plan to return Saudi Arabia to an open and tolerant form of Islam, blaming the current age of fundamentalism on 30 years of anti-Iran propaganda. The ultra-conservative Wahhabi doctrines currently propagated by Riyadh are “not normal” for the country, and only developed as a domestic reaction to the Iranian revolution, the prince said. Leaders in the KSA since Tehran’s 1979 political shake-up “didn’t know how to deal with” a new Islamic Republic in the neighborhood, he added.

 “We are simply reverting to what we followed—a moderate Islam open to the world and all religions. Seventy percent of the Saudis are younger than 30. Honestly, we won’t waste 30 years of our life combating extremist thoughts; we will destroy them now and immediately,” the KSA’s newly crowned leader said earlier.   Related: This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

Along with bin Salman’s drive to reform the nation’s economy, the prince’s anti-Iran foreign policy agenda runs rampant. That said, there are only so many social policies the Kingdom can lighten up about before it starts to lose its luster as the center of the Islamic world.

Though Saudi Arabia’s new leader may have good intentions for his nation’s future, some say his words should be taken with a grain of salt. The $500 billion project looks good on paper, but implementation is another ball game altogether. Plus, funding for this endeavor, as well as others on the Vision 2030 dossier, depends on the success of the Saudi Aramco IPO, due sometime next year. Financial officials are still sparring over the venue for the foreign listing. It has been London vs. New York for months, with no official announcement in sight.

The new plans glimmer on television screens as big headlines, but not all that glitters is gold.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Can Venezuela Avoid Default?

Next Post

Iraq Conflict Won’t Trigger Oil Rally
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East
Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

 MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

 This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

 Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com