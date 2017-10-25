Tesla Looks To Dominate China’s EV Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.22 -0.25 -0.48%
Brent Crude 58.24 +0.07 +0.12%
Mars US 53.47 +0.59 +1.12%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.19 -0.34%
Urals 54.06 -0.04 -0.07%
Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.36 +0.05 +0.10%
Natural Gas 3.097 -0.04 -1.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.88 -0.60 -1.08%
Murban 57.58 -0.65 -1.12%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.32 +0.26 +0.48%
Basra Light 53.99 +0.86 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 57.42 +0.36 +0.63%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Girassol 57.85 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 55.59 -0.19 -0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 38.95 -0.57 -1.44%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.90 +0.54 +0.93%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.00 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 42.75 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.10 +0.17%
West Texas Sour 46.42 +0.57 +1.24%
Eagle Ford 50.37 +0.57 +1.14%
Eagle Ford 50.37 +0.57 +1.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.92 +0.57 +1.18%
Kansas Common 42.75 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.42 +0.57 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 4 hours Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 6 hours Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 24 hours Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 1 day Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 1 day Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 1 day Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 1 day OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 1 day Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 1 day Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 2 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 2 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 2 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 2 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 2 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 2 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 5 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 5 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 5 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 5 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 5 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 5 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 5 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 5 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 5 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 5 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 6 days Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 6 days British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 6 days Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 6 days Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 6 days Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 6 days OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 6 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 6 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 7 days India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 7 days Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech

Breaking News:

Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020

Alt Text

MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

MIT has just unveiled a…

Alt Text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Hydrogen fuel cells have been…

Alt Text

Who’s Winning The Electric Vehicle Race?

Automakers and suppliers of automotive…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Looks To Dominate China’s EV Market

By Jon LeSage - Oct 25, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT Tesla

Tesla, Inc., on Sunday confirmed that it’s been in talks with the Chinese government to set up shop in a free trade zone in the Shanghai region.

It confirms rumors and think pieces about the electric carmaker’s agenda to build its own factory in the “new energy vehicle” market.

It’s not yet clear if an agreement has been made. If it closes, Tesla will be the first foreign automaker to build cars in China without a joint venture established with a Chinese vehicle manufacturer. All of the major global automakers have been manufacturing vehicles sold in country through JVs forged over the past quarter century.

The arrangement will be closely watched to see if Tesla CEO Elon Musk had to make any compromises with the national government, such as establishing a battery-making partnership for Tesla’s next “gigafactory.”

Tesla has three objectives in the deal: expanding its share of the world’s largest electric vehicle sales market; staying independent of China’s requirement for foreign automakers to forge JVs with Chinese manufacturers; and protecting the proprietary intellectual property built into its growing lineup of EVs.

Working in one of China’s free trade zones protects Tesla’s corporate decision making, but it doesn’t take away the hefty 25 percent import fee that it’s been charged all along. The company would benefit from cost reductions in not having to ship its vehicles to China.

Related: Aramco CEO Warns Of Imminent Oil Supply Crunch

China is a vital market for Tesla, as Musk has clearly stated in recent years. Tesla earned $1 billion in revenue in China last year. That compares to $4.2 billion in Tesla’s U.S. home market.

In late April, Musk held a surprise meeting with Chinese vice premier Wang Yang. It was the first time Wang had ever me with an automotive CEO alone, according to Li Anding, a former automotive reporter for China’s Xinhua news service.

That led to a wave of speculation that Tesla was forging a deal to build cars, and perhaps EV lithium ion batteries, locally.

China is becoming more flexible to grow its local EV market and remain No. 1 globally, to clean up air pollution in its growing cities, and to free up the nation from foreign oil imports.

Tesla now has a 5 percent stake from Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings, which should support Tesla’s strategy in that market.

BMW, one of Tesla’s chief competitors for car shoppers interested in luxury EVs, for years has been selling its traditional high-performance vehicles through the BMW Brilliance alliance. BMW and other German performance carmakers have been tracking Tesla’s move in global markets.

As Tesla prepares to ramp up production of its Model 3 small sedan with a $35,000 starting price and 220 mile per charge range, China is expected to be a leading sales market. BYD, the leading Chinese EV maker, will be anxiously awaiting Tesla’s growing share of the market – and if the company loses business to Tesla.

In late 2016, movie superstar Leonardo DiCaprio signed on to promote BYD’s electric vehicles and zero emissions campaign. BYD and Oscar-winning actor DiCaprio agreed to cooperatively spread the word on plug-in cars, utility vehicles, buses, solar energy, renewable storage, and light electric monorail systems – all of which are being developed and produced by the company.

That goes head-to-head with Tesla and its SolarCity acquisition, a new energy storage division, and a two-mile underground test tunnel in Los Angeles. Related: This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

The stakes are very high overall for Tesla’s financial future. The company plans to leap five-fold in production by the end of next year — from about 100,000 electric vehicles expected to be produced this year to 500,000 next year.

That will be led by the new Tesla Model 3. The upcoming Tesla Model Y electric crossover is expected to also play a key role in the company hitting its second grand target — producing 1 million new vehicles per year starting in 2020.

Selling high volumes of these EVs in China is part of the business plan. Building them in China would vastly increase its production presence and cut some of the cost.

By John LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

New Tech Pushes The EV Revolution Into Overdrive
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East
Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

 MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

 Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

Oil Quality Issues Could Bankrupt Venezuela

 This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com