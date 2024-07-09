5 Issues That Will Dominate the NATO Summit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.64 -0.69 -0.84%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.87 -0.88 -1.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.12 -0.71 -0.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.348 -0.018 -0.76%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.530 -0.008 -0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.81 -1.34 -1.52%
Chart Mars US 249 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.530 -0.008 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 12 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 12 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 953 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 12 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 12 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.81 -1.34 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 406 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 66.73 -0.83 -1.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 84.48 -0.83 -0.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.73 -0.83 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.68 -0.83 -1.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 75.13 -0.83 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 75.13 -0.83 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.58 -0.83 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 82.18 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.58 -0.83 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 16 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.70 -0.72 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 16 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 4 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Africa’s Top Oil Producer Aims to Fight Soaring Inflation with Gold Reserves

Will Orban's Government Cause Turmoil in the EU?

Will Orban's Government Cause Turmoil in the EU?

Hungary's upcoming EU presidency raises…

Game-Changing Central Asian Railway Project Faces Setbacks

Game-Changing Central Asian Railway Project Faces Setbacks

The China-Kyrgyz-Uzbek railway project, touted…

Why Did China Snub the Ukraine Peace Summit?

Why Did China Snub the Ukraine Peace Summit?

China's absence from the Ukraine…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

5 Issues That Will Dominate the NATO Summit

By RFE/RL staff - Jul 09, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • While Ukraine won't be immediately invited to join NATO, the summit will focus on solidifying support through increased arms deliveries, streamlined aid coordination, and a substantial military funding commitment for 2024.
  • The summit aims to address concerns about NATO's preparedness and defense capabilities, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and China's growing influence in the Pacific region.
  • With key Western leaders facing political challenges at home, the summit's outcomes will be closely watched for their implications on transatlantic relations and the future of the alliance under incoming Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
NATO

One of the main things to look out for during the summit is the wording about Ukraine's NATO membership prospects in the final declaration. The drafting of this document, which usually stretches several pages, has been under way in NATO HQ in Brussels for weeks and the main bone of contention is how exactly to craft sentences pertaining to the chances of Kyiv joining the military alliance. Ukraine will not be invited to join now, that much is clear.

NATO has been adamant that Ukraine cannot join as long as the war rages on in the country, as members don't want to be dragged into a direct confrontation with Russia. One can also rule out some of the creative but rather far-fetched ideas like allowing NATO's mutual defense clause, Article 5, to cover the Ukrainian territory that Kyiv currently controls but not the part that Moscow has occupied.

According to NATO officials familiar with the drafting, the idea is to go a bit further than the Vilnius declaration from the summit in the Lithuanian capital last year. At that time, the new thing was that the allies recognized that Ukraine doesn't need a Membership Action Plan (MAP), a sort of "antechamber" to membership that spells out various reforms that a country needs to complete before joining. This step was in fact made redundant when Finland joined in record speed in 2023 and Sweden a year later, without ever receiving a MAP.

But in fact, this isn't so much about reform even if some allies are making noises about the need to combat corruption. It is about finding political consensus on when Ukraine can join and what to say in the meantime. In the Vilnius declaration, there was a nod to the 2008 summit in Bucharest when it first was declared that "Ukraine will become a member of NATO." Expect something similar or even the same language this time around, even though there is likely to be no commitments to some sort of date. The Vilnius text spelled out that "we will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree, and conditions are met."

From what I have heard, two aspects could be included in the text. U.S. officials, like Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have recently used the term "bridge to membership" when talking about Ukraine and NATO. So expect that this might make its way into the final communique in one form or another, even if it is unclear what exactly that phrase entails. Another word that also might be included is "irreversible," meaning that Kyiv's road to membership is set. So, the sense of direction is there, just don't ask about the timetable.

What Will Ukraine Get?

First of all, many allies are expected to announce more bilateral arms deliveries to Ukraine at the summit. The question, as always, will be how quickly they will arrive on the battlefield. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to be present at the summit and there is hope among NATO officials that there won't be a repeat of the Vilnius summit, where he expressed frustration in a tweet prior to the meeting that Kyiv wasn't given a clearer timetable of joining. This time, they point out that there is more expectation management in the build-up to the meeting, especially with Ukraine struggling at the front lines and the crucial presidential election in the United States just four months away.

In fact, the two big headline items to be announced at the summit are more or less already agreed upon. The first so-called "deliverable" is what you would call the "NATO-ization" of Ukraine aid and training. Essentially, the military organization will now start taking over the coordination of donations of weapons and ammunition deliveries to the war-torn country from the U.S.-led Ramstein Group, which brings together over 50 mainly Western states that have met on a near-monthly basis since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The German city of Wiesbaden will now become a planning center for both training and deliveries with logistical nodes in several eastern alliance countries, involving 700 personnel from NATO and partner countries.

The second announcement concerns military funding for Ukraine. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg first proposed around 100 billion euros ($108 billion) a year, for five years. Then it was watered down to 40 billion for multiple years, but in the end the 40 billion is committed only for 2024 and funding will be revisited again at the next summit in 2025. The contribution from the 32 allies would be based on their countries' GDP and it is supposed to be fresh money to help the war effort but there are two question-marks here: will there not be some creative accounting on behalf of some member states? It could very well be that some will attempt to count aid already provided in their calculation or mix military with humanitarian aid. Secondly, this is not a binding commitment. That means that there really isn't any legal requirement to provide that money going forward.

Trump's Skepticism

There is no way around it. The former (and possibly future) U.S. President Donald Trump might be the most talked-about person at and around the summit without even being there. The Republican National Convention, where Trump officially will be nominated as the party's presidential candidate, will kick off just four days after the summit. It's simply hard not to escape the idea that the NATO summit, in one way or another, will become part of the presidential election campaign.

And many of the decisions and messages coming out from the meeting will be a response to his skepticism of the alliance and of his lukewarm support for Ukraine's war effort. The measures mentioned above, like providing Kyiv with a solid financial foundation for the years ahead and to institutionalize training and military deliveries, have been described by alliance officials as "Trump-proofing" in case he returns to power and attempts to unpick decisions already made.

And then there is the military spending by European allies that has been the big bugbear for Trump. Previously he has called those states that didn't reach NATO's own spending target of 2 percent of GDP on defense "delinquents" and noted the United States might not defend alliance members from a potential Russian invasion if they don't pay up, questioning the fundamental principle of NATO.

In response to this, you will hear a lot of figures about how much the allies have stepped up in recent years. In 2014, there was a pledge that in a decade all the members should reach the 2 percent target. That pledge has not entirely been met as 23 out of the 32 members today splash out that or more on its military. But NATO will be quick to point out that Europe and Canada have added over $640 billion extra in defense spending since then. You are also likely to hear that the 2024 figures will show an 18 percent increase in military expenditure compared to last year -- the biggest year-on-year increase for decades.

The Nuts And Bolts And China

Aside from the NATO-Ukraine Council on the leaders' level, there will be two other full working sessions at the summit. The first one will deal with the nuts and bolts of the alliance -- essentially how well-prepared NATO is in case it's attacked. And here, the jury is still out to a certain extent. Last year in Vilnius, a number of regional defense plans were adopted in order to defend "every inch of NATO territory."

Now it's about checking if the plans actually are working -- most importantly by seeing if the capabilities and logistics are in place. NATO has 500,000 troops on high readiness and is exercising at a scale not seen since the Cold War. But one well-placed NATO official conceded that the plans "are functional" but added cautiously, "if NATO was attacked today, they would work but there are pieces of the jigsaw still missing." It has been noted that air defense over the eastern part of the alliance is in short supply, but the bloc also needs more long-range missiles and tanks and must brush up on the logistical side.

The second session is dedicated to China. While the alliance is still focused on the Atlantic theater, it is clear that it is keeping a watchful eye on developments in the Pacific region and Chinese influence there -- a push that very much is dictated by the United States. Like the last two summits, the leaders of NATO's four "Asia-Pacific partners" -- Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea -- will be present at the meeting. Expect a lot of cooperation agreements to be signed in areas such as cyber defense and maritime security.

What Does The Future Hold?

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, all eyes will be on U.S. President Joe Biden, the host of the meeting, especially after his poor debate performance. Scrutiny will be enormous, but the question is how many media appearances he will make during the week. At some point he should meet the press, but it is worth noting that he didn't hold a presser at the Vilnius summit either, which is unusual for American presidents; back then, he didn't even attend the leaders' dinner. He has to be more active here. Behind in the polls in key swing states, it is clear that his advisers will want the summit to be carefully choreographed for him to avoid any unnecessary mishaps.

But Biden is not the only leader of a big Western country fighting for political survival. French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Washington after a disappointing parliamentary election result. His mandate expires in 2027 but he may now be wing-clipped domestically and will struggle to enact meaningful legislation with both the left and far-right influential in the new chamber. In Germany, Olaf Scholz and his coalition are also set to get a proper beating in next year's national elections, meaning that Berlin, Paris, and Washington in many ways are represented by leaders who are politically weak. At least the United Kingdom will have a freshly minted prime minister, Keir Starmer, the first Labour Party leader in Downing Street since 2010 and with a huge majority in Parliament backing him up.

There will be, in other words, a lot to deal with for incoming NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who officially takes over from Jens Stoltenberg later this fall. Stoltenberg, one of the longest-serving heads of NATO with over a decade at the helm, will be missed not least because of his ability to get along with most leaders and forging consensus.

In that sense, Rutte will be something of a natural successor. Having recently stepped down as Dutch prime minister after 14 years, he is known for and used to coalition building. He is reportedly also a workaholic and a stickler for processes and rules, which is always good at a military organization. He appears to have mended bridges with previous foes, like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and is well liked in most of the big capitals, notably in Berlin and Paris. He apparently enjoys the respect of Trump to the degree that he is referred to as the "Trump whisperer." Even in public, he has been unfazed about a possible return of Trump, stating recently that "we (Europeans) have to dance with whoever is on the dance floor" And he will need to pull out his best moves in his hometown, The Hague, which will host the next big NATO summit in 2025.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Georgia's Complex Relationship with NATO
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify
Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com