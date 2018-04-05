Yieldcos Are Back And Better Than Ever

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.64 +0.27 +0.43%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.42 +0.40 +0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.037 -1.36%
Mars US 23 hours 63.02 -0.19 -0.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
Urals 2 days 65.51 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.98 -0.27 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.037 -1.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 8 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 8 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 9 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 9 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 9 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 9 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.03 -0.67 -1.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.87 -0.14 -0.37%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.87 -0.14 -0.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.62 -0.14 -0.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.62 -1.39 -2.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.12 -2.89 -4.51%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.62 -0.14 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.83 +0.53 +0.79%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.32 -0.14 -0.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.82 -0.14 -0.23%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.13 -0.14 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 16 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 4 hours Bahrain Discovers Giant Oil Field
  • 6 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 34 mins As FB's Reputation Falls, Twitter Grows!? Whom To Trust?
  • 1 day Technology Race: Apple Hires Google’s top AI Executive To Help The iPhone Maker Catch Rivals
  • 1 day Facebook Bans Over 200 New Russian Accounts
  • 2 days Is It a Time to Plan Solar Panel Recycling in the U.S?
  • 21 mins German Carmakers Catch In Crossfire of U.S.- China Trade Row
  • 21 hours BMW and Daimler Are Putting Their Differences Aside to Beat Uber
  • 53 mins Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 2 days Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 2 days Does oil price shocks impact on energy consumption?
  • 1 day Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 4 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day Marco Rubio warns: China's Communist Government has stolen U.S. National Technology
  • 2 days API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)

Breaking News:

Dated Brent Oil Differential Dips To Lowest Since November 2015

Alt Text

Goldman’s Commodity Unit Sees Worst Q1 In A Decade

Investment bank Goldman Sachs saw…

Alt Text

Wall St. Gears Up For The World’s Biggest Oil Trade

The Hacienda Hedge, the largest…

Alt Text

Clean Energy Stocks Outperform Oil And Gas

Green energy stocks saw tremendous…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Yieldcos Are Back And Better Than Ever

By Safehaven.com - Apr 05, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Solar

Yieldcos have been, in theory, great tools for financing clean energy projects with cheap stock market capital from a wide pool of investors; but then they got too greedy and the bubble burst.

Now, two years later, they’re back—but this time they’re all grown up and they’re no longer destructively selfish.

So far, this has been a major deal-making year for yieldcos, and buyouts have been the buzzword. Larger yieldcos that have had time to grow are now buying up the smaller ones, and things are looking pretty good in this space.

So what exactly is a yieldco?

Yieldcos are the best way for dividend-focused investors to benefit from the renewable energy trend because you get exposure with few surprises.

A yieldco is a dividend growth-oriented public company that is created by a parent company in a set-up that bundles renewable or conventional long-term contracted operating assets to generate consistent, predictable cash flow. Cash available for distribution each quarter, or year, is allocated to shareholders as dividends.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: NREL

When the first yieldco went public in 2013 it was sort of revolutionary, and those that followed have been “reshaping the market for operating renewable energy assets, especially wind and solar PV farms”, according to Dr. Tom Konrad, one of the most well-known voices on income-oriented green stocks, and the editor of AltEnergyStocks.com.

But there was another perception, too: One that thought yieldcos looked more like Ponzi schemes than renewable energy market saviors. Perhaps it was a bit unfair.

Konrad called it a “weird trick”: Yieldcos could grow dividends at double-digit rates even though they had no internal growth or retained earnings. But that trick only works if its stock price is rising so it can sell at higher valuations and increase the money invested per share.

The accounting practices of yieldcos, and what is seen as a conflict of interest in the form of purchasing assets from their own sponsors, make some nervous. But not enough to curb the tide of investment in these new vehicles that spin off assets from larger, parent companies. Related: Will Alaska LNG Survive The Trade War?

They aren’t Ponzi schemes, but they did get too greedy between 2013 and 2015, says Konrad. SunEdison’s 2016 bankruptcy highlighted this issue, and made Wall Street unfriendly. Between 2013 and 2015, yieldcos managed to raise only $12.5 billion in capital—collectively. The low intake had a snowball effect, with yieldcos downsizing their future dividend estimates and then investors responding by lowering demand. Then stock prices lower and the vicious cycle spirals out of control.

The emperor was outed for having no new clothes.

But that doesn’t mean the model is broken, and it’s still a good idea for investors who want reliable revenue from long-term utility contracts, says Konrad.

Five of the most notable yieldcos, both for their success and lessons learned, include:  

#1 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

One of the biggest successes in this field and the top performer, NEP has seen a 116 percent dividend growth and over 70 percent total return since its June 2014 IPO. It’s financially supported by parent NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

#2 TerraForm Power (NSDQ:TERP) and TerraForm Global (NSDQ:GLBL)

TERP and GLBL were unfortunate enough to have been spun off of parent SunEdison, which filed for bankruptcy and got both of its Yieldcos caught up in an accounting mess and legal disputes.

The TerraForm yieldcos were acquired from SunEdison by Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) in 2017, for a combined value of $2.49 billion.

#3 NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Earlier this year, NRG sold its sponsorship stake in NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD and NYSE:NYLD/A) to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). This was a $2.8 billion divestment, and wind and solar accounted for 15 percent of NRG’s generating capacity.

(Click to enlarge)

#4 8Point3 (NSDQ:CAFD)

8Point3 was formed by First Solar Inc. and SunPower Corp., and while its market value was $1.1 billion, Swiss asset manager Capital Dynamics AG said in early February it had agreed to buy it for much less--$977 million.

Related: Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

So, welcome to round two of the Yieldco experiment, and this time around the ride should be a much smoother one.

And the benefits are pretty sound. These are corporate entities that hold and generate additional value from operating assets and they’ve got only one layer of taxation because accelerated depreciation benefits of renewable energy assets offset corporate-level tax. In other words, they’re only taxed on distributions to shareholders, much like an MLP (master limited partnership).

Yieldcos may be just the vehicle to gain in popularity at a time when the markets are volatile and correcting and uncertainty has investors looking for safer opportunities. From a financial perspective, buying renewable projects is like purchasing a bond, which makes these stocks safer relative to commodity-driven stocks, such as oil producers.

If it’s dividends you’re after, Yieldcos may be a good way to get into renewables because the projects are typically backed by long-term power purchase agreements. 

In the meantime, the Yieldco space seems to be maturing with smart buyouts, according to Konrad, and the original Yieldco model is being tweaked positively.

By Tom Kool for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Trump’s Tariffs Lead To Selloff In Oil Markets
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End
An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com