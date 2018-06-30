Saudi Arabia, Argentina Upgraded To ‘Emerging Markets’

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 24 hours 74.15 +0.70 +0.95%
Brent Crude 24 hours 79.23 +1.62 +2.09%
Natural Gas 24 hours 2.924 -0.016 -0.54%
Mars US 24 hours 72.25 +1.05 +1.47%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 2 days 75.23 +4.14 +5.82%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Mexican Basket 3 days 67.08 +0.15 +0.22%
Natural Gas 24 hours 2.924 -0.016 -0.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.33 +0.65 +0.87%
Murban 2 days 78.43 +0.55 +0.71%
Iran Heavy 2 days 74.88 +1.91 +2.62%
Basra Light 2 days 77.70 +1.71 +2.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.42 +1.93 +2.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Girassol 2 days 78.07 +1.69 +2.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 49.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 46.45 -0.06 -0.13%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.45 +0.69 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 74.65 +0.69 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 3 days 69.95 +0.69 +1.00%
Peace Sour 3 days 64.70 +0.69 +1.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 64.70 +0.69 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 69.45 +0.69 +1.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.45 +0.69 +0.92%
Central Alberta 3 days 65.45 +0.69 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Giddings 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 4 days 78.84 +1.70 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 2 days 68.10 +0.70 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.05 +0.70 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.05 +0.70 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.60 +0.70 +1.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Buena Vista 3 days 81.96 +0.69 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 11 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 18 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 4 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 3 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 1 day After Paris agreement next is WTO? Treasury Chief Mnuchin Slams Report That Trump Wants To Exit WTO
  • 3 hours Russia to become member of OPEC. Possible?
  • 1 day EU Leaders Reach Migration Deal
  • 1 day Michigan Town Bans Wind Farms
  • 1 day Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 3 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 2 days Alexis Tsipras, PM: Greece Is Pillar Of EU Stability
  • 1 day Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build
  • 2 days GM and Tesla Get Closer To Losing $7,500 Tax Credit
  • 2 days The U.S. Will Soon Give North Korea a Timeline of 'Specific Asks

Breaking News:

Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Alt Text

Clean Energy Stocks Outperform Oil And Gas

Green energy stocks saw tremendous…

Alt Text

World Bank To Cut Off Oil & Gas Funding

In accordance with the Paris…

Alt Text

How To Spot Top E&P Stocks In 2018

As sentiment in oil markets…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia, Argentina Upgraded To ‘Emerging Markets’

By Safehaven.com - Jun 30, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Riyadh

Investing in the effervescent emerging markets space is about to become even more exciting. MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International), a leading provider of global equity indexes with $14 trillion in investors’ assets, is about to grant an upgrade to Saudi Arabi and Argentina by adding them to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

MSCI has indicated that Argentina is still a toss-up for the upgrade. If it succeeds, this will mark the second time the country has been listed in the EMs category, having been downgraded to the more volatile MSCI Frontier Markets Index in 2009.

But it’s Saudi Arabia’s inclusion that’s driving the main excitement.

At a market cap of around $500 billion, the Saudi stock market is just a small fraction of the $30-trillion American market. But make no mistake: It’s not only one of the most attractive markets in the region, but is also a top performer. The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) is up 15 percent in the year-to-date, vastly outperforming its peers as well as S&P 500 Indexs (SPX) 1-percent return.

The Riyadh market started to emerge from its reclusive state after the Saudi government opened it up to foreigners in 2015. Lately, it has become the hottest developing market thanks to the government’s ongoing privatization efforts as well as intensified efforts to stamp out corruption in state agencies. Related: Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

But perhaps the most exciting part is that the expected sale of shares in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco that could become a game-changer for the entire Saudi stock market. The oil giant could receive a valuation of at least $2 trillion, making it by far the largest publicly traded company (if it ever happens).

That could inject a lot of liquidity into the market. Then of course there’s that ocean of oil sitting in the country’s rich reserves, which further improves the value proposition. Oil contributes 42 percent to GDP and 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s export earnings. With oil prices on the up and up, Saudi’s economy could enter a major expansion phase.

Opening the Door

Despite the obvious attractions of the Saudi market, the government has imposed gobs of restrictions that have largely kept the small fry out. The market is tilted heavily in favor of big investors though small investors can still use swap agreement programs (that leaves them without regular shareholder rights including the right to vote).

But the introduction into the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has now opened the door for everyday investors to get a piece of the Arabian action.

Related: The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The index captures approximately 85 percent of the free-floated market capitalization of 24 emerging economies. It covers a total of 845 companies with total market cap of $5.3 trillion as of May 31, 2018. It’s top 10 holdings are mainly Chinese and South Korean companies including Tencent, Alibaba, Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductors, China Construction, Baidu and China Mobile.

The index has an year-to-date return of -2.61 percent mainly due to climbing interest rates  in the U.S. as well as escalating trade tensions between the country and its trading partners. The one-year return is a more palatable 14 percent, while the annualized five-year return is 4.5 percent.

The index will have a rather limited exposure to the Saudi market to begin with of just 2.6 percent after a two-step inclusion in May and August next year. Not much, but good enough for a start.

By Alex Kimani for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Yieldcos Are Back And Better Than Ever
Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com

Safehaven.com is one of the most established finance and news sites in the world, providing insight into the most important sectors in the business and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com