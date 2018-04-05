Will Alaska LNG Survive The Trade War?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.64 +0.27 +0.43%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.42 +0.40 +0.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.037 -1.36%
Mars US 23 hours 63.02 -0.19 -0.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
Urals 2 days 65.51 -0.70 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.98 -0.27 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 -0.037 -1.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 8 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 8 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 9 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 9 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 9 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 9 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 9 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.48 -0.50 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.03 -0.67 -1.43%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.87 -0.14 -0.37%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.87 -0.14 -0.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.62 -0.14 -0.22%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.62 -1.39 -2.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.87 -0.14 -0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.12 -2.89 -4.51%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.62 -0.14 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.10 -0.11 -0.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.83 +0.53 +0.79%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.32 -0.14 -0.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.27 -0.14 -0.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.82 -0.14 -0.23%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.13 -0.14 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 16 hours China's Firing Back: China Unveils New Tariffs On U.S. Planes, Cars And Soybenasin
  • 4 hours Bahrain Discovers Giant Oil Field
  • 6 hours Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 34 mins As FB's Reputation Falls, Twitter Grows!? Whom To Trust?
  • 1 day Technology Race: Apple Hires Google’s top AI Executive To Help The iPhone Maker Catch Rivals
  • 1 day Facebook Bans Over 200 New Russian Accounts
  • 2 days Is It a Time to Plan Solar Panel Recycling in the U.S?
  • 21 mins German Carmakers Catch In Crossfire of U.S.- China Trade Row
  • 21 hours BMW and Daimler Are Putting Their Differences Aside to Beat Uber
  • 53 mins Tesla Glitch--2nd Time in Same Spot
  • 2 days Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 2 days Does oil price shocks impact on energy consumption?
  • 1 day Turkey (Erdogan) Orders Arrest Of Cleric Gulen Over Killing Of Russian Envoy
  • 4 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 1 day Marco Rubio warns: China's Communist Government has stolen U.S. National Technology
  • 2 days API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)

Breaking News:

Dated Brent Oil Differential Dips To Lowest Since November 2015

Alt Text

The Battle For China’s Growing Gas Demand

Russia’s natural gas giant Gazprom…

Alt Text

Is This The World’s Next Petrochemical Hub?

Abundant and cheap natural gas…

Alt Text

China’s Pollution Nightmare Creates Opportunities For LNG Exporters

A new report released by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Will Alaska LNG Survive The Trade War?

By Tim Daiss - Apr 05, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT LNG vessel

Despite the escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington, Alaska’s pro-active Gov. Bill Walker is heading to China next month on a mission to drum up support for the state’s mining and tourism industries.

Walker has invited businesspeople from around the state who are interested in entering China’s vast market. For the past seven years, China has been Alaska’s biggest export market, a report in Alaska Public Radio said two days ago. Last year, the state sold more than $1.3 billion in goods and services to China. Most of that, about $865 million, was for seafood and other ocean products, followed by $356 million in mineral ore.

Walker has already made several trips to China in recent years to garner support for the state’s massive $45-$65 billion Alaska LNG export project, including a trip with President Trump on his trade mission to Beijing in November. During that trip, as both Trump and Xi Jinping watched, Walker and state representatives signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Bank of China and Sinopec Group to invest in the project.

Since November, the project, which had fallen out of favor after key partners (ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and BP) pulled out, has seen new signs of life despite state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) being the project’s sole entity.

Two weeks ago, Walker said that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) had set a timeline for the project to receive its final environmental impact statement by December 2019. The FERC timeline sets the project on a firm path toward completion. Related: Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

Last week, AGDC officials said that Bank of China and Goldman Sachs had agreed to serve as the global capital coordinators for the project. The necessary funds will likely be raised in multiple rounds, which will include offerings to Alaska residents, Alaska municipalities, Alaska Native Corporations, and private equity sources. Initial equity will also be raised to meet AGDC’s working capital requirements, while subsequent funding rounds will be used to finance the full-scale development of Alaska LNG once the project has received all necessary approvals.

Off limits for now

Unless a trade war between Washington and Beijing spirals out of control, the China-Alaska relationship should remain intact. China, in its effort to offset rampant air pollution in its major urban centers, needs the security and diversity of supply that Alaskan gas will offer. Alaska, for its part, needs the investment from Chinese partners and customers to sign long term off-take agreements to help the project reach the all-important final investment decision (FID) that is needed before construction can begin.

Yet, the ongoing trade row between Washington and Beijing could still impact the Alaska LNG project. Trump’s new tariffs on imported Chinese steel and aluminum have caused the price tag of the project to increase, one of the very problems it has faced when trying to secure support in the past.

Trade groups for the oil and pipeline industries, including the influential American Petroleum Institute (API), claim that their businesses require specialty steel that few U.S. steelmakers produce. A natural gas trade association said recently the new tariffs could have the unintended consequence of stalling U.S.-based LNG export facilities. Related: Saudi-Iran Proxy War Threatens OPEC Deal

“The actions taken today are inconsistent with the Administration’s goal of continuing the energy renaissance and building world class infrastructure. The U.S. oil and natural gas industry, in particular, relies on specialty steel for many of its projects that most U.S. steelmakers don’t supply,” said API President and CEO Jack Gerard.

To add to their argument, they claim that these projects would improve the U.S. trade imbalance. However, though their argument has merit, a counter to that reasoning, in favor of a harder line with China’s questionable trade practices, is the fact that no single industry, including the oil and gas sector, can carry the weight of offsetting China’s trade imbalance with the U.S., which amounted to some $375 billion last year.

Nonetheless, Walker will be heading to China once again, and though he is earmarking this trip as a goodwill visit to stir up mining and tourism business in the state, he will also likely be solidifying Chinese pledges for his pet project, the proposed Alaska LNG export facility.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

China Looks To Double Its LNG Terminals
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End

Oil Prices Poised To Rise As Cycle Comes To An End
An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

An Oil Price Rally Is Likely

 Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

Are We Sleepwalking Into The Next Oil Crisis?

 Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

Houthi Missile Hits Saudi Oil Tanker

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Large Crude Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com