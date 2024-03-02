Is It Time To Ditch Tech Stocks for Gold?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours 79.97 +1.71 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 hours 83.55 +1.64 +2.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.56 +1.34 +1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 hours 1.835 -0.025 -1.34%
Graph up Gasoline 20 hours 2.614 +0.033 +1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 120 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.614 +0.033 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.91 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.24 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.90 +1.75 +2.21%
Graph down Basra Light 823 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.28 +2.33 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.31 +2.11 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 277 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.31 -0.48 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 80.41 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 78.66 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 71.26 -0.28 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 68.26 -0.28 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 75.51 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.49 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.14 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.84 -0.33 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 6 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 1 day World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 12 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

OPEC Lifts Production in February

ETF Frenzy Pushes Bitcoin to Highest Levels Since 2021

ETF Frenzy Pushes Bitcoin to Highest Levels Since 2021

Bitcoin's surge past $50,000, driven…

Economist Warns of AI Bubble in U.S. Equity Market

Economist Warns of AI Bubble in U.S. Equity Market

Capital Economics warns that while…

Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake in Chevron and Occidental

Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake in Chevron and Occidental

Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is It Time To Ditch Tech Stocks for Gold?

By ZeroHedge - Mar 02, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • Peter Schiff discusses the dramatic price movements of tech giant Nvidia and gold mining company Newmont, attributing gold mining stock struggles to inflationary pressures.
  • Schiff compares the current market situation to the Dot-Com Bubble, cautioning that the economy is facing potential disaster akin to the financial crisis of 2008.
  • Despite recent optimism in the market, Schiff emphasizes the underlying economic and financial challenges, including inflation, excessive government debt, and a politicized legal system, which could lead to a significant economic downturn if left unaddressed.
Join Our Community
Gold

Via SchiffGold.com

This week Peter covers the highlights of the last few weeks of volatile trading, paying special attention to Nvidia, Wall Street’s favorite AI stock, and Newmont Corporation, a heavy hitter in the gold mining industry.

Both companies’ shares experienced dramatic price action, with NVDA gaining $260 billion in market cap and pulling the market up after an excellent earnings report. Newmont, on the other hand, saw shares fall 7% after a disappointing last quarter. 

Peter explains how monetary policy influences the profitability of mining:

“Part of the big problem for Newmont and all the other mining stocks is that it’s so much more expensive to mine gold now … Now why is that? Inflation. Inflation is taking a huge toll on the profits of these companies because the price of gold has not risen as much as the cost of mining it. And that is again why I keep saying gold mining stocks are the ironic victims of inflation.”

Nvidia and the tech sector’s recent surge is reminiscent of the market in the late 1990s, right before the Dot-com bubble popped:

What’s really significant about today’s situation is that you’ve got 1999-2000 all over again in the stock market, but it’s more like 2008 in terms of the disaster that’s waiting around the corner. We didn’t have a financial crisis in 2001. That didn’t happen until 2008.”

[ZH: Or 1930s...]

Related: Could This Unknown Company Help Solve Europe’s Energy Crisis?

This doesn’t mean A.I. technology is doomed to fail. Rather, innovative companies like Nvidia are currently swept up in an overheating economy that will eventually give way to inflationary pressures:

There’s no doubt that artificial intelligence will be helpful… The markets once again are way ahead of the reality of where all of this is going, and at the same time, they’re overlooking the tremendous economic problems and financial problems that are hiding in plain sight.“

[ZH: It's different this time...]

Peter also discusses the FOMC minutes that were released this week, which showed Fed officials are still hesitant about cutting interest rates. Gold responded well to this news, as it did last week after higher-than-expected CPI figures were released:

“The gold market kinda shrugged it off, which really shows you the underlying strength in the market. There was a brief sell-off in stocks, but I think investors quickly realized that look, … we’re going to get these cuts… What the markets are focused on is that the hikes are over… We’ve got the wind at our back. The question is… how strong is that wind?”

Recent moves in the price of oil, mortgage rates, and treasury yields suggest these investors are overly optimistic:

These market indicators are showing that inflation is coming back, that we’ve bottomed out, and we’re just moving higher. And the markets do not expect that this is possible… If they’re wrong, the stock market is going to collapse.”

Related: This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

Markets are expecting rates to fall this spring, but they need to rise:

If the Fed doesn’t hike rates, it could be even worse— maybe not for the market, but for the dollar, for bonds, and even more bullish for gold… If the Fed doesn’t hike rates, then inflation is just going to run out of control. And in fact, even if the Fed doesn’t cut rates— if it leaves rates where they are— real rates are going down because inflation is going to go up!”

Advocates of rate hikes are wrong when they assert that recent rate hikes constitute “restrictive monetary policy:”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not restrictive monetary policy. Again, less loose doesn’t qualify as tight… What is being restricted? Is the government being restricted? Is there any cutback in government spending? Is the government borrowing less because the Fed has increased the cost of borrowing money? No! The government is borrowing more! In fact, they’re borrowing more to pay the higher interest rates.”

Peter wraps up by discussing a hefty fine leveled against Donald Trump in a New York fraud case. In this case and others, a politicized legal system portends a riskier and increasingly unattractive business environment, both in New York and in the rest of the country:

“One of the reasons that a lot of international money has invested in America over the years is the confidence in our legal system, in the rule of law, in private property— that you can own property, assets, and business here, and you’re protected by the rule of law. It just can’t be arbitrarily taken from you, but what we’re now showing the world is that’s not the case!“

While Wall Street celebrates a record week, Peter’s insights are less optimistic. It is unlikely a handful of tech stocks can perpetually sustain an economy burdened by years of inflation and oppressive government debt. America is addicted to cheap credit, and this addiction will cripple the economy if left unchecked.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Anything Stop Bitcoin’s Bull Run?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity

This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled
Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com