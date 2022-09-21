The U.S. Dollar Is Showing Strength As A Safe Haven Asset

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.19 -0.75 -0.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.05 -0.57 -0.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.43 -0.87 -0.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 7.781 +0.064 +0.83%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.481 +0.033 +1.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 81.84 -1.87 -2.23%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.481 +0.033 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.57 +2.10 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.76 +2.93 +3.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.93 -1.71 -1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 296 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.50 -1.97 -2.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.76 -2.10 -2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.95 -1.65 -2.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.69 -1.42 -2.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 86.09 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 84.34 -1.42 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 81.49 -1.42 -1.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 79.49 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 88.44 -1.42 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 77.79 -1.42 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.25 -1.00 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 92.77 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.08 -0.66 -0.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 hours Wind droughts
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China

Breaking News:

Putin Orders First Russian Troop Mobilization Since World War II

Auto Giants Slash Production As Chip Shortage Worsens

Auto Giants Slash Production As Chip Shortage Worsens

The auto industry is cutting…

Investors Caught Off Guard By Chengdu Covid Lockdown

Investors Caught Off Guard By Chengdu Covid Lockdown

An unexpected lockdown of China’s…

The Most Overlooked Equity Market In The World Right Now

The Most Overlooked Equity Market In The World Right Now

Value stocks in Europe are…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Dollar Is Showing Strength As A Safe Haven Asset

By City A.M - Sep 21, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Investors have had an insatiable appetite for US dollars this year.

According to the Wall Street Journal’s dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of some of the world’s top currencies, the dollar is its strongest for over a decade.

One dollar will buy you the greatest amount of Japanese yen since the early 1990s. The pound recently collapsed to its lowest level against the dollar in nearly 40 years.

Pound has tumbled to historic lows against US dollar this year…

Source: CNBC

While Wall Street has suffered sharp falls, the currency of the world’s largest economy has strengthened substantially.

“These moves mostly reflect that investors have raised their expectations for near-term [US] rate hikes,” according to consultancy Capital Economics.

The Federal Reserve, the world’s most powerful central bank, has sped ahead of the globe’s other major monetary authorities in the race to tame inflation with interest rate hikes.

Fed chief Jerome Powell and the federal open market committee have lifted rates 225 basis points since March, the quickest cycle since former Fed chief Paul Volcker led the charge against inflation in the 1980s.

Borrowing costs are higher in the US than they are in the UK and eurozone.

US inflation surprised to the upside last month, hitting 8.3 per cent, above markets expected eight per cent rate.

That shock has prompted investors to price in at least a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday, with an outside chance of a full percentage point increase.

Expectations of more super-sized US rate rises have boosted the greenback by incentivizing investors to buy dollar-denominated assets to capitalize on greater relative returns.

The Bank of England this week may have to hike rates 75 basis points this week to protect sterling, analysts have warned, which would be the steepest move in its 25 years of independence.

…as has the Japanese yen

Source: CNBC

“Acting even more forcefully could help stem the collapse in the pound,” Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, said

In response, the world’s most important capital market has been undergoing a period of adjustment, driven by investors bracing for a tighter monetary policy in the US.

Yields on US treasuries have been on a tear. Returns on the 2-year bond have climbed to their highest level since 2007, forcing the yield curve to invert – when short-term bonds offer a higher return than long-term bonds – often a precursor to a recession.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions due to the return, or coupon, on a bond being calculated as a percentage of the value of the debt. 

As prices fall, that return represents a greater proportion of the asset’s value.

Traders have been hoovering up US government debt to get in on the action. But, they have to buy dollars to get access to that debt, which has put upward pressure on the currency.

Markets are pricing in rate cuts from the Fed next year to combat a likely recession, which should unravel some dollar strength.

Soaring inflation is squeezing households and businesses, reducing their capacity to keep the global economy well-oiled.

Higher costs are forcing firms to cut loss-making activities, while consumers are shunning non-essential purchases. 

UK retail sales fell again in August, the Office for National Statistics said last week, but across the pond, they unexpectedly jumped, strengthening the case to buy stateside assets.

Surges in inflation typically indicate an economy is demanding things it cannot produce. 

In the short-term, consumers lose their spending power due to wages failing to keep pace and businesses scale back costs, typically by shedding workers.

Heaping pain on firms and consumers by hiking interest rates and cutting government spending is the typical textbook response. Markets readjust and prices eventually start falling.

This is the inflection point the global economy finds itself in. The dollar often benefits during times of such economic fragility.

During slumps, investors down tools and pour into assets they know will weather the storm. The dollar, and historically gold, is top of their list of things to buy when de-risking their portfolio.

Related: China Signs Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

The cycle of investors pouring into the dollar is a self-fulfilling prophecy. Everyone believes the greenback is a safe bet, which actually makes it a safe bet, causing it to push other currencies down the pecking order.

A large chunk of international trade is denominated in dollars, meaning countries have to stockpile the currency to do business.

This near monopoly of trade means the dollar pretty much always has a demand floor, meaning the likelihood of it weakening substantially is pretty slim.

A stronger greenback also hurts emerging markets as it makes it more expensive for them to service predominantly dollar-denominated debt.

With the Fed expected to keep raising rates rapidly, investors can probably assume the dollar is a safe bet for a few months yet.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Investors Caught Off Guard By Chengdu Covid Lockdown
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
The U.S. Does Not Plan To Refill Its SPR With Sub-$80 Oil 

The U.S. Does Not Plan To Refill Its SPR With Sub-$80 Oil 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com