China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 84.61 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Gasoline 19 hours 2.416 -0.013 -0.54%

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.15 -2.62 -2.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.10 -2.82 -2.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 291 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.05 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 63.85 -3.38 -5.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 87.25 -3.38 -3.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 85.50 -3.38 -3.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 82.65 -3.38 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 80.65 -3.38 -4.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 89.60 -3.38 -3.64%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 78.95 -3.38 -4.11%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 25 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Oil Exports from Iraq's Basra Port Stop—Repair Could Take Weeks

Iran: There Will Be No Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Probe

Iran: There Will Be No Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Probe

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated…

Can The Organization Of Turkic States Bring Stability To Eurasia?

Can The Organization Of Turkic States Bring Stability To Eurasia?

The Organization of Turkic States…

Will Beijing Emerge As A Leader In The Russia-India-China Trilateral?

Will Beijing Emerge As A Leader In The Russia-India-China Trilateral?

The RIC has long been…

Premium Content

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

By Eurasianet - Sep 17, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • China has signed a deal to construct a railroad through Krygyzstan and Uzbekistan that would bypass sanctions-hit Russia.
  • Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and China signed the agreement on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
  • Uzbekistan has embraced the project to improve transport and trade links from Central Asia to Turkey and onward to Europe, on a route that bypasses internationally isolated Russia.
China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have signed a long-anticipated agreement to push ahead with the construction of a railroad linking their countries that will, if completed, establish a shorter route to Europe, bypassing sanctions-hit Russia. The three governments signed the agreement on September 14 on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan.

The document does not set out a roadmap for construction of the CKU link, which was first mooted a quarter of a century ago but had struggled to get off the ground until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine breathed new impetus into it.

But it does move the project one step closer to reality, by laying out terms for a feasibility study for the Kyrgyz leg, which is the missing link to connect existing railroads in China and Uzbekistan, to be completed by the first half of 2023.

The news was announced by the transport ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, which signed the agreement with China’s National Development and Reform Commission.

The costs of the study will be shared equally, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications said.

The ministry’s statement appeared to confirm earlier reports that a route has finally been agreed, after years of wrangling.

Kyrgyzstan had pushed for a route that would serve more populated areas further north but appears to have settled on a route restricted to the south, from which it will reap benefits – from job creation for construction of the line and transit fees.

The railroad will begin at Torugart, where there is an existing road crossing from China, and continue north through the settlements of Arpa and Makmal to Jalal-Abad, where it will link up with Uzbekistan’s rail network.

Makmal is the site of a goldmine operated by a Sino-Kyrgyz joint venture with majority Chinese ownership.

It is here that the gauge will switch from the 1.435-meter track used in China and Europe to the 1.520-meter track used in the former Soviet Union, The Economist reported recently.

The 280-kilometer route will cost $4.1 billion, to be funded either via direct investment or public-private partnership, the newspaper quoted Kyrgyz Transport Minister Erkinbek Osoyev as saying.

Related: Europe Sees Wave Of Multi-Billion-Euro Renewable Energy Investments

The cost estimate is conservative compared to previous estimates of double that for a railroad that will pass through challenging mountainous terrain requiring a series of tunnels – reportedly 90 of them – to be built.

China will also need to build 160 kilometers of track to feed into the new line, according to The Economist.

If ever completed, the new link could continue south through Turkmenistan into Iran and onward to Turkey, the gateway to Europe.

That would shorten the route from China to Europe by 900 kilometers and cut eight days off the travel time, The Economist calculated.

China has cautiously agreed on the need to advance plans to build the railroad, while warning that it will not foot the whole bill.

Uzbekistan has in recent times embraced with zeal a project it sees as part of a grand scheme to improve transport and trade links westward from Central Asia to Turkey and onward to Europe, on a route that bypasses internationally isolated Russia.

By Eurasianet.org

