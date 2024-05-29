Wall Street Sees Ethereum Hitting $14,000 in 2025

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.07 -0.76 -0.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.36 -0.86 -1.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.89 -1.41 -1.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.457 -0.133 -5.14%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.461 -0.048 -1.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.60 +3.08 +3.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.60 +3.08 +3.83%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +2.08 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 208 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.461 -0.048 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.01 +1.01 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.74 +1.08 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.35 +3.66 +4.65%
Graph down Basra Light 912 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.81 +2.41 +3.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.14 +2.45 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +2.08 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 365 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.63 +2.11 +3.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.98 +2.11 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 80.23 +2.11 +2.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.33 +2.11 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.08 +2.11 +2.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 83.03 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.43 +2.11 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.60 +3.08 +3.83%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.31 +2.11 +2.84%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.06 +2.11 +3.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.06 +2.11 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.31 +2.11 +2.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.31 +2.11 +2.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 +2.00 +2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 12 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days A question...
  • 16 hours The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 15 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 15 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Libyan Oil Minister Cleared of Smuggling, Mismanagement Allegations

Is Elon Musk’s Starlink Gearing Up for a Public Listing?

Is Elon Musk’s Starlink Gearing Up for a Public Listing?

SpaceX's Starlink is preparing for…

China's Capital Flight Could Fuel Bitcoin’s Next Rally

China's Capital Flight Could Fuel Bitcoin’s Next Rally

Chinese FX outflows, often underreported…

Automakers Reel as EV Demand Plummets

Automakers Reel as EV Demand Plummets

The EV industry is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Wall Street Sees Ethereum Hitting $14,000 in 2025

By ZeroHedge - May 29, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Blackrock's IBIT has surpassed Grayscale's GBTC as the world's largest Bitcoin ETF.
  • Grayscale has lost more than half of its assets since the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January.
  • Blackrock is now eyeing dominance in the Ether ETF market, as Ether ETFs inch closer to US approval.
Trader

A month and a half after we first observed that the world's largest bitcoin fund, Grayscale's GBTC, had lost more than half of its assets since the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in January in what was the year's first, and far less memorable "halving" event...

... and just over a week after Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenschein unexpectedly resigned amid persistent, relentless outflows (courtesy of GBTC's 1.5% in fees), the flipping has officially taken place.

With today's ETF flows now in the books, the inevitable has finally happened, and after GBTC saw $105.2 million, or about 1530 bitcoin, withdrawn in its biggest one-day outflow in more than two weeks, while BlackRock's IBIT added $101.9 million, the latter has now surpassed the former, and Blackrock's IBIT has dethroned GBTC as the world's largest ETF with $19.795 billion in bitcoin, equivalent to roughly 288,670 bitcoin, vs $19.758 billion for GBTC.

And so having taken over the crown as the world's largest bitcoin ETF, Larry Fink can focus on the one asset he is truly after in his pursuit of financial tokenization - ether - which just got spot ETF approval late last week, and which Blackrock will very soon dominate as the 2nd largest cryptocurrency sets off in its trek to hit $14,000 some time in 2025 with Larry Fink's blessing.

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Anglo American Rejects BHP's $38.8 Billion Takeover Bid
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD
Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid
Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment

Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment
A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition
Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com