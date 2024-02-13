ETF Frenzy Pushes Bitcoin to Highest Levels Since 2021

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.19 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.18 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.81 +0.21 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.695 -0.073 -4.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.373 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 102 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.373 +0.005 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.08 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 805 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.85 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.93 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 258 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 57.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.07 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.32 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 68.92 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 66.67 +0.08 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 72.42 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 63.67 +0.08 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.15 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.31 +0.62 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 3 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 9 hours OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 1 day CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 5 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 1 day huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 2 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 3 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

France Cuts EV Incentives for Wealthy Households

Economist Warns of AI Bubble in U.S. Equity Market

Economist Warns of AI Bubble in U.S. Equity Market

Capital Economics warns that while…

Political Backlash and High-Interest Rates Dampen ESG Enthusiasm

Political Backlash and High-Interest Rates Dampen ESG Enthusiasm

ESG investing saw a sharp…

Ferrari Hits €1 Billion in Profits Amid Luxury Market Boom

Ferrari Hits €1 Billion in Profits Amid Luxury Market Boom

Ferrari achieved a groundbreaking financial…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

ETF Frenzy Pushes Bitcoin to Highest Levels Since 2021

By City A.M - Feb 13, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • Bitcoin has gained nearly 15% since the start of the year, propelled by SEC-approved bitcoin ETFs and expectations of Fed interest rate cuts.
  • Analysts highlight the significance of the upcoming bitcoin "halving" event in April, anticipating a potential boost in prices due to reduced mining rewards.
  • Despite withdrawals from Grayscale's product, newly approved bitcoin ETFs have attracted approximately $3 billion in net flows, indicating strong investor confidence in the cryptocurrency market.
Join Our Community
BTC

Bitcoin has surged past the $50,000 mark, marking its highest level since 2021. This surge highlights a significant shift in investor interest, largely attributed to the introduction of mainstream bitcoin investment funds.

The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant growth, with Bitcoin gaining nearly 15% since the start of the year. This growth is largely attributed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of several spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which offer investors regulated exposure to bitcoin’s price, alongside anticipated interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The cryptocurrency is currently within $19,000 of its record peak of $68,789.63, which was achieved on November 10, 2021. Meanwhile, Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, experienced a notable surge, rising by over 4% to $2,607.57.

Analysts indicate that investors are eagerly anticipating the next bitcoin “halving,” which is anticipated to take place in April.

“Bitcoin halving in April could lift prices,” noted Taimur Baig, Chief Economist at DBS.

“Bitcoin has historically outperformed in the year after a halving event, which happens around once every four years. The next halving is expected in April this year, where rewards for mining a block will fall by half to 3.125BTC. Lesser reward implies a need for higher prices to sustain miner interest,” he added.

Global stock indexes also saw slight gains as investors sought insights into potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Analysts and financial market expectations suggest that rate adjustments may begin as early as May.

CoinShares data revealed that the newly approved bitcoin ETFs have attracted approximately $3 billion in net flows. This is despite the fact that over $6 billion was withdrawn from Grayscale’s product since its conversion to an ETF, as reported by the Financial Times.

By City AM

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Economist Warns of AI Bubble in U.S. Equity Market
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude

After Being Neutral for A While, I Now Have A View On Crude
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom

Fusion Breakthrough Could Spark AI and Quantum Computing Boom
Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com