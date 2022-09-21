Saudi Aramco Shares Some Hard Truths About Our Energy Future

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.54 -0.40 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.38 -0.24 -0.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.03 +1.73 +1.87%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.731 +0.014 +0.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 +0.052 +2.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 81.84 -1.87 -2.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 +0.052 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.57 +2.10 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.76 +2.93 +3.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.93 -1.71 -1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 295 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.50 -1.97 -2.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.76 -2.10 -2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.95 -1.65 -2.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.69 -1.42 -2.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 86.09 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 84.34 -1.42 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 81.49 -1.42 -1.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 79.49 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 88.44 -1.42 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 77.79 -1.42 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.25 -1.00 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 92.77 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.08 -0.66 -0.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours Wind droughts
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China

Breaking News:

UAE Oil Giant Reportedly In Talks to Acquire Gunvor Trading

France Prepares To Nationalize Its Struggling Nuclear Industry

France Prepares To Nationalize Its Struggling Nuclear Industry

France is slowly but surely…

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

A new breakthrough from researchers…

Oil Markets Are Consumed By Economic Fears

Oil Markets Are Consumed By Economic Fears

Fears of a global recession…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco Shares Some Hard Truths About Our Energy Future

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 21, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The CEO of Saudi Aramco did not pull any punches in a recent speech when criticizing the short-term outlook of certain energy transition policies.
  • The world’s largest oil company reiterated its belief that the world must invest heavily in fossil fuels in order to ensure energy security in the future.
  • Nasser described recent investments as too little, too late, and too short-term, suggesting that much more needs to be done.
Join Our Community

Policymakers need to look beyond this winter and stop vilifying the oil and gas industry if they want to prevent the next energy crisis, according to the chief executive of the world’s biggest oil company and largest crude oil exporter, Saudi Aramco.   

Amin Nasser criticized the short-term emergency responses to the energy crisis in Europe and said that the short-term view doesn’t help energy supply or energy security at all.

The ongoing energy crisis, while intensified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, didn’t start with the war, according to Aramco’s top executive. Years of underinvestment, a lack of a backup plan, and alternatives not ready to step up and replace conventional energy are the real causes of this state of energy insecurity today, Nasser said in a speech at the Schlumberger Digital Forum 2022 in Switzerland.

“Let me be clear: we are not saying our global climate goals should change because of this crisis,” he said. However, the world and policymakers need a more credible energy transition plan, which has to recognize that “supplies of ample and affordable conventional energy are still required over the long-term.”

Aramco’s Nasser reiterated the long-held view of Saudi Arabia that the world will need oil and gas for the foreseeable future and will need more investment in the industry just to keep supply steady amid declining output from maturing wells, and even more investment to boost production capacity to meet the world’s energy needs.

“Oil fields around the world are declining on average at about 6% each year, and more than 20% in some older fields last year. At these levels, simply keeping production steady needs a lot of capital in its own right, while increasing capacity requires a lot more,” Nasser said.

Fossil fuels still account for more than 80% of global energy consumption, and with demand expected to rise at least this decade, underinvestment in oil and gas supply will continue to be a concern.

While many in the industry, including Aramco, have been warning for years that underinvestment would come back to haunt global energy markets, many policymakers in developed economies have ignored those warnings and have bet on renewables and unrealistic energy transition plans, according to Nasser.

Investment in oil and gas more than halved between 2014 and 2021, Nasser said, adding that “The increases this year are too little, too late, too short-term.”

“Meanwhile, the energy transition plan has been undermined by unrealistic scenarios and flawed assumptions because they have been mistakenly perceived as facts,” he noted.

“Because when you shame oil and gas investors, dismantle oil- and coal-fired power plants, fail to diversify energy supplies (especially gas), oppose LNG receiving terminals, and reject nuclear power, your transition plan had better be right,” Nasser said.

“Instead, as this crisis has shown, the plan was just a chain of sandcastles that waves of reality have washed away. And billions around the world now face the energy access and cost of living consequences that are likely to be severe and prolonged,” he added.

The emergency measures to tackle the crisis in Europe are just short-term attempts at alleviating consumer and business pain without addressing the cause of the current crisis: planning for an energy transition without securing energy supply first.

“Diverting attention from the real causes by questioning our industry’s morality does nothing to solve the problem,” Aramco’s Nasser said.

The EU’s plan to raise $140 billion (140 billion euros) to cushion the energy crisis blow to European citizens and the economy is an attempt at a short-term fix to a crisis that has been brewing for years, he added.

“Freezing or capping energy bills might help consumers in the short-term, but it does not address the real causes and is not the long-term solution. And taxing companies when you want them to increase production is clearly not helpful,” Nasser noted.

Calling for more investment in oil and gas, he added that “investing in conventional sources does not mean that alternative energy sources and technologies should be ignored.”

“This is the moment to increase oil and gas investments, especially capacity development. And at least this crisis has finally convinced people that we need a more credible energy transition plan.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Putin Ramps Up Nuclear Threats As Ukrainian Forces Make Headway In The East
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
The U.S. Does Not Plan To Refill Its SPR With Sub-$80 Oil 

The U.S. Does Not Plan To Refill Its SPR With Sub-$80 Oil 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com