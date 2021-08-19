Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 64.11 -1.35 -2.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 66.89 -1.34 -1.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.860 +0.008 +0.21%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 1.973 -0.048 -2.36%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.092 -0.056 -2.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 -0.57 -0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 63.41 -1.38 -2.13%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.092 -0.056 -2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 68.22 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 69.03 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.31 -0.17 -0.26%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 69.30 -0.89 -1.27%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 68.40 -0.76 -1.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 -0.57 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 -0.57 -0.83%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.88 -0.67 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.36 -1.12 -2.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 52.21 -1.13 -2.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 64.21 -1.13 -1.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 65.61 -1.13 -1.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 61.06 -1.13 -1.82%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 58.21 -1.13 -1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 58.21 -1.13 -1.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 60.86 -1.13 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 63.76 -1.13 -1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 59.21 -1.13 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 56.75 -0.75 -1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.95 -0.81 -1.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 60.54 -0.70 -1.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 64.49 -0.70 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 64.49 -0.70 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.35 -1.83 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 11 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 44 mins Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 3 hours Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Raised June Crude Oil Exports To Five-Month High

How Tesla Is Overcoming The Global Chip Shortage

How Tesla Is Overcoming The Global Chip Shortage

Automakers across the globe are…

Will U.S. Elections Impact The Gold Rally?

Will U.S. Elections Impact The Gold Rally?

Gold prices have soared this…

Why Tesla Wasn't Included In The S&P 500

Why Tesla Wasn't Included In The S&P 500

The S&P 500 is an…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

By City A.M - Aug 19, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

A semiconductor supply crunch is forcing world-leading car manufacturers Volkswagen and Toyota to slash vehicle production.

Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker, announced it will cut production by 40 percent in September. Instead of making 900,000 as planned the manufacturing giant will now produce just 500,000 cars.

Likewise, Volkswagen’s parent plant in Wolfsburg confirmed that it will have to restart manufacturing at limited capacity in the coming weeks. Some models are currently unavailable for order, which will lead to further production cuts after the summer.

“We currently expect supply of chips in the third quarter to be very volatile and tight,” a Volkswagen spokesperson told Reuters. “We can’t rule out further changes to production.”

The carmaker said it expects the situation to improve by the end of the year and aims to make up for production shortfalls in the second half as far as possible.

The news comes as Covid-19 outbreaks in Asia have caused chip production and operations at commercial ports to slow dramatically, stunting production in the auto industry amidst recovering demand.

Related: U.S. Rig Count Rises To 16-Month High

Recent supply chain issues follow a production suspension at German chipmaker Infineon’s plant in Malaysia after a Coronavirus outbreak in June.

Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss previously stated that the automotive industry faced “acute supply limitations across the entire value chain.”

Volkswagen shares are down by more than two percent while Toyota’s share price has fallen by 4.42 percent. Share prices for rival carmarkers including BMW, Daimler, Renault and Stellantis have also been depressed by the news.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Tesla Is Overcoming The Global Chip Shortage
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End
Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset
Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens

Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens
China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels
Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?

Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com