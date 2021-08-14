U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 68.44 -0.65 -0.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 70.59 -0.72 -1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 3.861 -0.072 -1.83%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 2.078 -0.026 -1.24%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.263 -0.013 -0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%
Chart Mars US 1 day 66.84 -0.55 -0.82%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.263 -0.013 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.58 -0.53 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.56 -0.46 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 65.95 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.67 -0.76 -1.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 70.47 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.64 -0.34 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.32 +0.80 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.86 -0.65 -1.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.09 -0.16 -0.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.09 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.49 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 65.39 -0.16 -0.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 62.09 -0.16 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.74 -0.16 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 67.79 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.09 -0.16 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 69.87 -0.28 -0.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 63.04 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 66.99 -0.16 -0.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.25 -0.25 -0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 73.98 -0.16 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 17 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil
  • 5 days U.S. Gas Export Pioneers Sell Shares to Satisfy Loans

Breaking News:

Iran Oil Output Falls To 40-year Low In 2020

Japan’s Overambitious LNG Targets Could Transform The Industry

Japan’s Overambitious LNG Targets Could Transform The Industry

Japan is unlikely to achieve…

Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

Natural gas prices in Europe…

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

The price of natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

By Robert Rapier - Aug 14, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The is the fourth article in a series on BP’s recently-released Statistical Review of World Energy 2021. Previous articles provided an overview of this year’s Review, an examination of the data on carbon emissions, and a look at oil supply and demand trends.

Today I delve into the data on natural gas production and consumption.

The U.S. had dominated global natural gas production until the 1980s, at which time it ceded the lead to Russia. The Middle East has also grown its natural gas production at a rapid pace over the past 50 years, and was on pace to take the global lead.

Natural gas production had been in decline in the U.S. until the fracking boom that began to boost production in 2005. Production grew in the U.S. by an astounding 86% from 2005 to 2020, which pushed the U.S. back into the global lead among natural gas producers.

Natural Gas Consumption

U.S. consumption has grown rapidly as power plants have turned increasingly to natural gas as both a replacement for coal-fired power and a backup for new renewable capacity.

The net impact of growing natural gas supplies and conversion of power plants has caused natural gas to become the fastest-growing fossil fuel. Over the past decade, global natural gas consumption has grown at an average annual rate of 2.9%, versus 1.5% for oil and 0.9% for coal.

Production fell sharply in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The only comparable decline came during the 2008 housing crisis, after which consumption growth returned to its normal trend.

The U.S. has consistently been the world’s top natural gas consumer since 1965. In 2020, the Top 10 consumers were exactly the same as in 2019, except Mexico and Germany switched positions.

Within the Top 10, China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia all increased consumption from 2019.

Natural Gas Production

Among all countries, the U.S. moved into the lead for natural gas production in 2011, and has since substantially grown that lead. In 2020, U.S. production declined by 1.9% in response to the Covid-19 pandemic — which negatively impacted gas prices — but the U.S. retained a commanding 23.7% share of global production.

To put U.S. production into perspective, the 88.3 billion cubic feet per day (BCF/d) the U.S. produced in 2020 was greater than all Middle East natural gas production (66.3 BCF/d). The Top 10 producers were the same as in 2019, except China leap-frogged Qatar on the back of a substantial 9% increase in its country’s production.

Natural Gas Exports

Another result of the boom in natural gas production has been substantial growth in the gas exports of certain countries. U.S. exports, both via pipeline and as liquefied natural gas (LNG), have surged over the past 10 years. U.S. LNG exports grew last year to 61 billion cubic meters (BCM). For perspective, in 2010 that number was 1.5 BCM. The U.S. is now the 3rd largest LNG exporter, behind Australia (106.2 BCM) and Qatar (106.1 BCM).

Pipeline exports from the U.S. have also surged, nearly tripling over the past decade to 76.1 BCM. Mexico has been the largest growth market for pipeline exports, with 54.3 BCM of the total in 2020. Canada was the other destination of U.S. pipeline exports at 21.8 BCM.

Natural Gas Reserves

The U.S. may continue to lead the world in natural gas production for a few more years, but the level of proved natural gas reserves implies that our lead could be short-lived.

The Middle East’s proved natural gas reserves at the end of 2017 were 2.8 quadrillion cubic feet, versus U.S. proved reserves of 446 trillion cubic feet. For perspective, U.S. proved reserves are only 6.7% of the global total.

Russia has more proved natural gas reserves than any other country with 1.3 quadrillion cubic feet, followed by Iran with 1.1 quadrillion cubic feet. Total proved natural gas reserves at the end of 2020 were enough to satisfy 2020 global production rates for 48.8 years.

By Robert Rapier 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans
Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets

Something Interesting Is Happening In Copper Markets
Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com