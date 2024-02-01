Political Backlash and High-Interest Rates Dampen ESG Enthusiasm

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.94 -1.91 -2.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.91 -1.64 -2.04%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.05 -1.62 -2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.051 -0.049 -2.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.194 -0.037 -1.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.30 -1.34 -1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.99 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 90 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.194 -0.037 -1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.34 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.83 +0.56 +0.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 77.87 -1.20 -1.52%
Graph down Basra Light 794 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.84 -1.19 -1.42%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.30 -1.34 -1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.30 -1.34 -1.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.11 -0.97 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.99 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 247 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 57.75 -2.07 -3.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 78.00 -1.97 -2.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 76.25 -1.97 -2.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 67.35 -2.47 -3.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 61.75 -1.97 -3.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 61.75 -1.97 -3.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.85 -1.97 -2.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 68.85 -2.22 -3.12%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 62.35 -1.97 -3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.08 -1.97 -2.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.35 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.63 -1.97 -2.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 -2.00 -2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 14 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

India To Boost Coal Power Capacity by the Most in Six Years

U.S. Stocks Trade Sideways As Fed Mouthpiece Hints At Interest Rate Slowdown

U.S. Stocks Trade Sideways As Fed Mouthpiece Hints At Interest Rate Slowdown

U.S. stocks are trading sideways…

Will ETF Progress Help Boost Bitcoin's Appeal As A Safe Haven Asset?

Will ETF Progress Help Boost Bitcoin's Appeal As A Safe Haven Asset?

Bitcoin's price surges by over…

Is Elon Musk’s Starlink Gearing Up for a Public Listing?

Is Elon Musk’s Starlink Gearing Up for a Public Listing?

SpaceX's Starlink is preparing for…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Political Backlash and High-Interest Rates Dampen ESG Enthusiasm

By ZeroHedge - Feb 01, 2024, 3:00 PM CST
  • Sustainable fund flows experienced their worst year on record in 2023, with a $13 billion decrease in investor interest.
  • Political opposition to ESG in the U.S. has grown, with over 165 anti-ESG bills introduced, amid debates on the financial impact of ESG criteria.
  • Despite the downturn, investments tied to UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Climate Action, continue to attract $125 billion in assets, demonstrating ongoing commitment to sustainability among some investors and advisors.
Join Our Community
NYSE

These days, ESG investments have lost their luster given high interest rates, political backlash, and greenwashing scrutiny.

In 2021 during the pandemic boom, U.S. sustainable funds hit a record $358 billion in assets, up from $95 billion in 2017. But since then, investor interest has waned as higher borrowing costs impact capital-intensive clean tech stocks.

This graphic, created by Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the drop in sustainable fund flows—often considered an indicator of investor sentiment—based on data from Morningstar.

Slowing Demand

In 2023, investor appetite cooled for sustainable investments, as fund flows notched their worst year on record.

Overall, flows sank $13 billion as fund performance lagged behind conventional funds. Adding to this, concerns surrounding the murkiness of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings were put under the spotlight.

As ESG pushback intensified in U.S. politics, at least 165 anti-ESG bills were introduced in 2023. Politicians have claimed that ESG criteria negatively impacts financial returns, but evidence behind that is mixed.

While sustainable funds underperformed traditional funds in 2023, a separate study showed that ESG portfolios had as much as 6% excess returns annually compared to benchmark indexes between 2014 and 2020.

ESG Investments: A Closer Look

One key aspect of ESG funds is whether they hold investments that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Globally, 542 funds with $125 billion in assets are associated with at least one of these objectives. The table below shows the top five SDGs, by ETF assets under management (AUM).

Source: Trackinsight. As of January 7, 2024.

We can see that Climate Action is the highest overall, with companies held in these ETFs making commitments to lower emissions and advance sustainability.

For instance, Home Depot has cut electricity use by over 50% since 2010 in U.S. stores, and aims to use renewables for all of its electricity by 2030. In addition, Microsoft has committed to this goal through a number of initiatives, including providing access to clean water to over one million people across Indonesia, Brazil, India, and Mexico in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

While investor interest has slowed, 35% of advisors said they used ESG funds last year, based on a Journal of Financial Planning survey. As the industry matures, it remains to be seen if ESG investments will see a resurgence, especially if interest rates fall in the coming years.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Montenegro Aims to Become a Global Crypto Hub
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze
US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets
Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%
The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin

The Logistics Play Set to Transform the Permian Basin
Oil Ticks Lower on Crude Build

Oil Ticks Lower on Crude Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com