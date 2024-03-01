Is This the Death of the American Penny?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 79.97 +1.71 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 83.55 +1.64 +2.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.56 +1.34 +1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.835 -0.025 -1.34%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.614 +0.033 +1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 119 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.614 +0.033 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 80.91 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 82.24 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 80.90 +1.75 +2.21%
Graph down Basra Light 823 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 87.28 +2.33 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 87.20 +1.87 +2.19%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 86.31 +2.11 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 276 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 59.31 -0.48 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.41 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 78.66 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 71.26 -0.28 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 68.26 -0.28 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 75.51 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.49 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.14 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.84 -0.33 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 35 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 8 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 5 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 11 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 13 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

OPEC Lifts Production in February

Supply Chain Challenges Could Boost Air Cargo Demand

Supply Chain Challenges Could Boost Air Cargo Demand

Air Canada expects an uptick…

European Commission Downgrades Growth Forecast for 2024

European Commission Downgrades Growth Forecast for 2024

The European Commission downgraded its…

Kazakhstan Targets Fintech to Boost Revenue and Curb Tax Evasion

Kazakhstan Targets Fintech to Boost Revenue and Curb Tax Evasion

Kazakhstan's government is targeting fintech,…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This the Death of the American Penny?

By ZeroHedge - Mar 01, 2024, 6:00 PM CST
  • The US penny, primarily made of zinc, costs three cents to produce but is worth only one cent, representing a form of reverse seigniorage and sparking arguments for its abolition.
  • While there are arguments for retaining the penny, such as supporting the zinc mining industry and concerns about a cashless economy, its diminishing value raises questions about the effectiveness of monetary policies.
  • The potential abolition of the penny reflects broader concerns about inflation's impact on currency devaluation, prompting considerations about the future of fiat currency and its cultural significance in American society.
Join Our Community
Penny

Via SchiffGold.com,

It’s no surprise to readers of this site that metals are often worth more than fiat currency. Gold, silver, and other precious metals are known for their value. But sometimes fiat currency can’t even compete with zinc.

The US penny, which is primarily made of zinc, costs roughly three cents to produce and is only worth one cent according to the federal government. This is the opposite of what has happened historically. Generally, governments produce currency that is worth far more than the cost of producing it. Imagine printing a one hundred dollar bill which costs far less than a hundred dollars in materials and printing costs. The profit from this is called seigniorage. With pennies, the US government is practicing reverse seigniorage.

This loss of money from producing pennies is one of the arguments for abolishing the US penny. There are other arguments against the penny such as the claim that it’s worth so little compared to the typical American wage that it makes no sense to denominate prices in pennies, would anyone argue that the United States needs a coin worth half a penny?

In fact, the United States used to have a half-cent coin which was abolished in 1857 for being worth too little. A half-cent in 1857 would be worth approximately 18 cents today. That of course is more valuable than not only the penny but the nickel and dime as well.

Related: Could This Unknown Company Help Solve Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Of course, there are arguments in favor of retaining the penny. Perhaps the penny is worthwhile as it supports the zinc mining industry and its American employees. Perhaps we should be suspicious of moves by the government to phase out the penny as it might be the first step towards a cashless economy. Or perhaps ditching the penny would cause businesses to round prices up, hurting consumers.

Arguably more interesting than the debate about whether the penny should exist, is considering the political and cultural implications of abolishing the penny.

What would it say if the US government scrapped the penny now? What would it say if it followed the past practice of abolishing the half-cent coin and scrapped the nickel and the dime as well?

Related: This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

It would be an admission by the government that its monetary policies and the Federal Reserve have so devalued currency, that the majority of coins created by the federal government are worth so little they might as well not exist!

The rampant inflation since the start of the Biden inflation is so extreme that it’s impossible to ignore the toll it has inflicted on the American people. But many years when inflation is lower, it’s harder to notice. Coins are part of American culture from slot machines dishing out coins to elementary school students learning to add and subtract with pennies, nickels, and quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

When stores stop accepting coins, when banks stop stocking coin rolls, or when the federal government throws in the towel of pennies, will more Americans realize that the rest of fiat currency is following the same path of constant devaluation? People would only have to look through their spare change, their couches, and their pockets to get a visceral reminder of the reality of inflation.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kazakhstan Targets Fintech to Boost Revenue and Curb Tax Evasion
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity

This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com