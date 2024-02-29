Can Anything Stop Bitcoin’s Bull Run?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.49 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 83.62 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.26 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.870 -0.015 -0.80%
Graph up Gasoline 24 mins 2.285 +0.014 +0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 118 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.285 +0.014 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.11 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.40 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.75 -0.65 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 821 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.23 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.67 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 274 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 45 mins 59.79 -0.33 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.69 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.94 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 45 mins 71.54 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 45 mins 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 68.54 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 75.79 -0.33 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.77 +0.96 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.42 +0.96 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 6 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 42 mins The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 13 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"

Breaking News:

India’s Coal Stocks Soar to Seasonal Record

Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake in Chevron and Occidental

Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake in Chevron and Occidental

Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren…

The U.S. Finally Started to Crack Down on Crypto Emissions in 2023

The U.S. Finally Started to Crack Down on Crypto Emissions in 2023

The global push for comprehensive…

Economist Warns of AI Bubble in U.S. Equity Market

Economist Warns of AI Bubble in U.S. Equity Market

Capital Economics warns that while…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Anything Stop Bitcoin’s Bull Run?

By City A.M - Feb 29, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • Bitcoin's price soared beyond $63,000, experiencing a 42% increase this month, the most significant monthly gain since December 2020.
  • Veteran trader Peter Brandt and Bitwise Asset Management's CEO foresee Bitcoin's price potentially reaching $200,000 and $250,000, respectively, amid growing investor interest and anticipation of April's halving event.
    • Investors are drawn to Bitcoin as a hedge against potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, seeking higher-yielding and more volatile assets for investment opportunities.
Join Our Community
Bitcoin

Bitcoin surged beyond $63,000 on Wednesday, marking its highest level in over two years, fuelled by a wave of investment into new U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded products.

This rally, witnessing a remarkable 42% increase this month, is shaping up to be its most significant monthly gain since December 2020. 

However, the excitement was short-lived as Bitcoin unexpectedly experienced a drop, stabilizing at $61,650 during Asia’s morning trading session. This upward momentum in the most traded cryptocurrency’s value also lifted Ether to $3,416, reflecting a substantial 50% surge in February. 

Veteran trader Peter Brandt, sharing insights on Twitter, suggested that Bitcoin’s recent surge beyond the upper boundary of a 15-month channel could indicate a target of $200,000 for the current bull market cycle, up from the previous estimate of $120,000. Brandt, known for his analysis of Bitcoin’s price trends, occasionally expresses bullish sentiments.

Similarly, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management anticipates Bitcoin’s price to reach $250,000 sooner than expected, predicting Bitcoin’s encroachment into gold’s market share to be faster than anticipated. 

Investors are increasingly drawn to Bitcoin as April’s halving event approaches. This event is intended to slow down the rate at which new bitcoins are created, Reuters reported.

Furthermore, there is growing interest among investors due to the possibility of the Federal Reserve implementing multiple interest rate cuts throughout the year. This has prompted investors to explore higher-yielding or more volatile assets as potential investment opportunities.

By City AM 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Finally Started to Crack Down on Crypto Emissions in 2023
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled
Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage
Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com