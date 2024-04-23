IMF Praises UK's Digital Infrastructure for AI Readiness

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.68 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.77 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.62 -0.35 -0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.730 +0.027 +1.59%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.739 -0.019 -0.67%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 137 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.739 -0.019 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.18 +0.76 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.19 +0.91 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.91 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Basra Light 840 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.18 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.76 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.24 +1.18 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.74 +0.47 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 293 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 66.86 +1.58 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 84.31 +1.58 +1.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 82.56 +1.58 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.46 +1.58 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 74.91 +1.58 +2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 74.41 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 83.21 +1.58 +1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 74.81 +1.58 +2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.09 +1.62 +1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.27 -0.22 -0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.69 +1.27 +1.52%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.37 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.75 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.73 +1.39 +1.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 50 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Permian Basin Dominates US Energy M&A Activity in Q1

ING Chief Economist Calls for Further Rate Cuts in China

ING Chief Economist Calls for Further Rate Cuts in China

China's consumer inflation was lower…

The Global Economic System is Reaching Its Limits

The Global Economic System is Reaching Its Limits

The world's economic myths, especially…

UK Firms Embrace Reshoring Amidst Global Supply Chain Concerns

UK Firms Embrace Reshoring Amidst Global Supply Chain Concerns

UK firms plan to invest…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IMF Praises UK's Digital Infrastructure for AI Readiness

By City A.M - Apr 23, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The IMF projects that AI could boost the UK economy by 16% in the next decade.
  • AI has widespread applications in the services sector, where most economic activity occurs in the UK.
  • The UK government needs to focus on helping the workforce adapt to AI and ensuring that firms can capitalize on the technology.
AI

The UK economy is uniquely positioned to benefit from the roll out of artificial intelligence. Politicians on all sides should be championing policies that help secure these benefits as soon as possible, Chris Dorrell writes

Amid a slew of warnings about slow growth and rising national debt, it was easy to miss that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had some good news for the UK economy last week.

Modelling the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on both UK productivity and output, it suggested that the size of the UK economy could grow by an enormous 16 per cent. 

Perhaps more striking, the IMF suggested that these gains would take place “primarily in the first decade of transition”. Productivity gains from AI were expected to range from 0.9 to 1.5 per cent a year, compared to a global average of between 0.1 per cent and 0.8 per cent.

If you believe the IMF, then the UK is on the cusp of a new golden age of growth thanks to AI. Explaining why, the IMF praised the UK’s “robust digital infrastructure, skilled labour force, innovation ecosystem, and regulatory framework”.

As the research suggests, there’s no doubt that AI could be a game-changer for the UK economy.

Productivity growth has slowed dramatically since the financial crisis, contributing to the longest stagnation in wages since the Napoleonic Wars. 

Restoring productivity growth to its former levels would have huge knock-on effects for the wider economy, and AI seems to be the best bet for doing just that.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, to his credit, has recognised this, and in the Spring Budget announced plans to invest hundreds of millions of pounds in helping public services benefit from AI. 

Why is the potential of AI so great? As Jonathan Haskel – a Bank of England rate-setter and expert on the digital economy – put it, AI is an “innovation in the process of innovation”.

That means its applications are extremely widespread, particularly in the areas of the economy which now make up the majority of economic activity in the UK.

One of the main reasons productivity growth has slowed in advanced economies is that productivity enhancing investments have been concentrated in manufacturing, which has steadily shrunk as a proportion of the economy.

AI clearly has as many applications in the services sector as it does in manufacturing.

This is not to say there are no difficulties. The IMF notes one, suggesting it could lead to a big increase in income inequality. Although incomes for all workers increase, they will only rise 2 percent for low-income workers while almost 14 percent for high-income workers.

This is not surprising. New technologies create winner-takes-all dynamics, benefiting the firms and workers who are able to adapt quickly while depressing the wages of those who cannot.

There’s also legitimate concerns that the rapid roll-out of AI could put millions of people out of work. A recent report suggested that as many as 8m jobs in the UK could be put at risk.

So how should the UK economy go about the AI transition?

As implied above, addressing the potential impact on the workforce is a major priority. If as many jobs are put at risk as some reports suggest, then the social costs of failing to help the workforce transition would be immense.

This should not be seen as a reason to hold back – failing to move quickly has costs too – but it does mean the government needs to create a workforce that can adapt to AI, be it through the schooling system or retraining later in life.

The other related policy is ensuring that the broad swathe of firms can capitalise on AI. Looking back at the UK’s adoption of new technologies, the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) argued that the problem has been “the lack of development and diffusion of tech from the frontier to the rest of the economy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, the UK’s top-performing firms have been able to capitalise on new technologies, but a long tail of under-performing firms have not. Ensuring the benefits of AI are felt by those firms is the key challenge for generating a productivity boon with a broad-base.

The TBI suggested that the government needed to establish “regional innovation clusters” centred around the country’s top universities, but also bringing together businesses and policymakers.

Similarly, it called on regulators to create ‘sandboxes’, which would allow firms to trial new products in a range of sectors under controlled conditions. These would help ensure that new ideas could move quickly into the commercial space. 

It’s impossible to tell exactly when the impacts of AI transition will be fully felt. But the next government can and should take an active role in trying to secure the benefits as soon as possible. 

By CityAM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Global Economic System is Reaching Its Limits
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build
Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In
Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com