Why Biden is Unlikely to Enforce the New Iran Oil Sanctions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.99 +1.09 +1.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.03 +1.03 +1.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.53 +1.34 +1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.794 +0.003 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.720 +0.035 +1.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%
Chart Mars US 172 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.720 +0.035 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.19 -1.33 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.48 -1.28 -1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 82.57 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 875 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.35 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.64 -0.56 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 329 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.05 -0.32 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.30 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.40 -0.32 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 75.10 -0.32 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.10 -0.32 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 78.15 -0.32 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 85.10 -0.32 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.50 -0.32 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.08 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.43 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.31 +0.41 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

China's Coal Dependence to Persist Despite Global Climate Goals

U.S. Shale Oil Production Growth Is Slowing Down

U.S. Shale Oil Production Growth Is Slowing Down

When the illusion of unending…

U.S. Oil and Gas Boom Poses Challenge to Climate Goals

U.S. Oil and Gas Boom Poses Challenge to Climate Goals

Despite renewable energy efforts, the…

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Namibia wants to join OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Biden is Unlikely to Enforce the New Iran Oil Sanctions

By ZeroHedge - Apr 23, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Congress passes new sanctions on Iran's oil sector as part of a larger foreign aid package.
  • New sanctions aim to target foreign ports, vessels, and refineries involved in processing or shipping Iranian crude.
  • Biden administration faces challenges in enforcing sanctions, especially concerning China's significant role in Iran's oil exports.
Biden

Over the weekend, as part of the $95 billion package providing funding for aiding Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan which passed by a vote of 360-58 on Saturday, the US House also passed new sanctions on Iran’s oil sector set to become part of a foreign-aid package, putting the measure on track to pass the Senate within days.

The legislation, as Bloomberg reports, would broaden sanctions against Iran to include foreign ports, vessels, and refineries that knowingly process or ship Iranian crude in violation of existing US sanctions. It would also would expand so-called secondary sanctions to cover all transactions between Chinese financial institutions and sanctioned Iranian banks used to purchase petroleum and oil-derived products.

About 80% of Iran’s roughly 1.5 million barrels of daily oil exports are shipped to independent refineries in China known as “teapots,” according to a summary of similar legislation.

Yet while the sanctions could impact Iranian petroleum exports - and add as much as $8.40 to the price of a barrel of crude - they also include presidential waiver authorities, according to ClearView Energy Partners, a Washington-based consulting firm.

"President Joe Biden might opt to invoke these authorities, vitiating the sanctions’ price impact; a second Trump Administration might not," ClearView wrote in a note to clients.

Amrita Sen, founder and research director of Energy Aspects, agreed and told Bloomberg Television in an interview that Biden's Administration is unlikely to “strongly enforce” the restrictions in an election year.

“I think all sanctions are sanctions on paper, with anything that remotely causes oil prices to go up, I don't believe they will enforce it strongly,” the research analyst told Bloomberg.   

“What I really want to highlight is this is a US election year, so let’s not kid ourselves,” the analyst noted.

By not kidding ourselves, he meant that when it comes to democratic, liberal ideals, it's all bullshit when they conflict with self-serving interests of the demented deep state puppet roaming the halls of the White House.

Moreover, China is buying most of Iran's crude oil exports, and the majority of buyers in the world’s top crude oil importer are the independent refiners, the so-called ‘teapots’ in the Shandong province, which are not connected with the U.S. financial system in any way.

Therefore, the U.S. doesn’t have any means to enforce sanctions on China’s independent refiners for buying Iranian crude oil, Sen told Bloomberg. The teapots will continue to import Iran’s crude, while any new restrictions could take up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil off the market, she added.

Crude oil exports from Iran hit the highest level in six years during the first quarter of the year, data from Goldman recently showed.

The daily average over the period stood at 1.56 million barrels, almost all of which was sent to China, earning the Islamic Republic some $35 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Iranians have mastered the art of sanctions circumvention,” Fernando Ferreira, head of geopolitical risk service at Rapidan Energy Group, told the FT. “If the Biden administration is really going to have an impact, it has to shift the focus to China."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build
Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In
Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com