Why We Still Need Oil & Gas For Decades To Come

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 77.29 -1.87 -2.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 81.10 -2.02 -2.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.58 -2.63 -3.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.193 -0.056 -2.49%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.582 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 76.24 -2.22 -2.83%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.582 -0.005 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.75 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.98 -1.50 -1.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.22 -1.38 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 507 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.83 -1.26 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.33 -1.14 -1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.55 -1.40 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.41 -2.02 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.38 -1.87 -2.82%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 57.99 -1.66 -2.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 81.39 -1.66 -2.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 79.64 -1.66 -2.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 76.79 -1.66 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 73.49 -1.66 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 74.79 -1.66 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 83.74 -1.66 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 73.09 -1.66 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 -1.90 -2.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.25 -1.75 -2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.69 -1.67 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.64 -1.67 -2.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 -1.75 -2.27%
Chart Kansas Common 51 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Net zero nonsense
  • 15 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 2 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 11 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

Canadian Government Admits It’s Short Tens Of Thousands Of Oil Workers

U.S. Treasury Dept. Issues Warning About Buying Russian Crude Above Price Cap

U.S. Treasury Dept. Issues Warning About Buying Russian Crude Above Price Cap

The U.S. Treasury Department has…

The One Catalyst That Could Keep Oil From Hitting $100

The One Catalyst That Could Keep Oil From Hitting $100

OPEC+'s surprise production cut has…

Oil Sheds 2% Amid Indications Of Fragile Demand

Oil Sheds 2% Amid Indications Of Fragile Demand

Crude oil prices hit a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why We Still Need Oil & Gas For Decades To Come

By Irina Slav - Apr 20, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The G7 this week agreed to phase out fossil fuels, but did not come up with a specific answer on how to do it and at which cost.
  • The very people who push the electrification of everything debunk it every time they call on the oil industry to pump more.
  • Agencies such as the IEA have made repeated claims not to invest more in fossil fuels, underestimating aspects such as energy affordability.
Join Our Community

Earlier this month, in an op-ed for the Financial Times, the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, wrote that renewable energy was expanding faster than many thought.

The energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, he said, was reshaping the global energy systems, making many countries realize that wind and solar were the safer bet. The transition, the message went, was well underway, and fossil fuels were on their way out.

This is not the first time Birol, or the IEA as a whole, delivered this message. Neither is the IEA the only one with this message for the world. Every COP gathering says the same: the energy transition is underway, and renewables are going to replace fossil fuels.

In such a context, it is somewhat odd, then, that the same IEA is projecting record oil demand for this year, especially since it also forecast a few months ago that oil demand will peak before 2030.

It is also odd that the same Fatih Birol who repeatedly declared fossil fuels are in decline recently warned that the production cuts OPEC+ recently deepened risked hampering global economic recovery by making oil more expensive.

The paradoxical messaging out of the International Energy Agency is a symptom of a cognitive dissonance emerging among backers of an accelerated transition from fossil fuels to renewables.

The same dissonance has been demonstrated repeatedly by the Biden administration, which has alternated between threats and pleas with the U.S. oil industry to increase production so prices at the pump can remain affordable for more people.

At the same time, the administration has pledged billions in subsidies for alternative energy projects aimed at reducing fossil fuel use. Effectively, it has been trying to squeeze more oil from the industry while taking away any possible incentive for the industry to do that.

The latest example of the dissonance came from the G7, which this week declared it would aim to boost its collective offshore wind capacity by 150 GW and solar capacity to over 1 TW by 2030. Related: Why Biden Needs To Relax Sanctions Against Venezuela

So far, so good. The G7 also condemned "unabated" fossil fuels and pledged to do away with them. Only it didn't say how and when it would do that. All the meeting’s attendants delivered were some general remarks along the lines of "Fossil fuels are bad, and we will use less of them in the future."

There were no specifics beyond, "We stress that fossil fuel subsidies are inconsistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement" and "(We) reaffirm our commitment to achieving a fully or predominantly decarbonised power sector by 2035, and prioritising concrete and timely steps towards the goal of accelerating the phase-out of domestic unabated coal power generation in a manner consistent with keeping a limit of 1.5°C temperature rise."

The reason for the dissonance is that the world still runs overwhelmingly on fossil fuels. Yes, investments in alternatives, chiefly wind and solar electricity generation, are on a strong rise, and so is deployment, which hit a record last year. So did wind and solar output as a percentage of total electricity generation in the EU last year. Yet this did not dent the demand for oil. It did not dent demand for gas—high prices dented demand for gas in the EU and elsewhere.

The transition, whose flagships are the SS Wind and HMS Solar, relies overwhelmingly on electrifying as much of the economy as physically possible. There are, however, two problems with that. The first is that electrification on such a scale takes a long time, whatever governments do to speed things up. The second problem is that electrification based on intermittent energy sources such as wind and solar is doomed to failure.

Ultimately, it comes to a choice between reliable, on-demand power versus unreliable power. Oil, gas, and coal are dispatchable sources of power. They produce it any time you need it. Wind and solar are non-dispatchable. They produce power when the weather is right, regardless of whether you need it or not. And sometimes, they produce too much, and that becomes a problem, too. An expensive one.

That wind and solar, with some green hydrogen and battery storage, could replace fossil fuels entirely is one of the most pervasive and, at the same time, most blatantly untrue myths in the energy transition canon. The laws of physics debunk it every single day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The very people who push the electrification of everything debunk it every time they call on the oil industry to pump more of that same commodity they want to get rid of. One of the most enthusiastic transition pioneers just closed its last three nuclear plants but is expanding a coal mine. The G7 admitted natural gas is necessary for the transition. The list of dissonance examples is long.

Meanwhile, the world economy chugs along, fuelled by petroleum-fuelled ships and trucks, gas-fired power plants, and coal furnaces. The reality is that most people don't care where their energy comes from as long as it is there when they need it. That's because they cannot afford to care. And the only kind of energy that comes when you need it, every time, bar an extreme event, is fossil fuel energy. The rest is transition mythology.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Sheds 2% Amid Indications Of Fragile Demand
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?

What Does The Future Look Like For Oil & Gas?
A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming

A U.S. Shale Job Boom Is Coming
Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem
O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery

O’Leary Looks For A U.S. State To Host His $14 Billion Refinery
Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining

Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com