Investors Turn To Precious Metals Amid Recessionary Fears

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.20 -1.66 -2.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.19 -1.58 -1.86%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.52 -1.62 -1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.221 -0.145 -6.13%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.649 -0.102 -3.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 80.06 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.649 -0.102 -3.70%

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.72 -1.27 -1.49%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.48 -1.17 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.60 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 506 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.09 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.95 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.25 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.65 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.05 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 76.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 85.40 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 74.75 +0.07 +0.09%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 71.00 -1.75 -2.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 73.36 -1.69 -2.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 50 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Russia’s Flagship Crude Sees Near-Record April Loadings

MIT Study: Nuclear Power Shutdown Could Lead To Increased Deaths

A Price Cap Loophole Is Undermining Sanctions On Russian Oil

Investors Turn To Precious Metals Amid Recessionary Fears

By Ag Metal Miner - Apr 19, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Via AG Metal Miner

The Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) enjoyed its largest month-over-month increase in a year. Between March and April, the index broke out of its tight sideways range and rose by 6.93%. The current talk of the town for precious metal prices today centers around recessionary fears. Indeed, investors are increasingly turning to precious metals, a classic recession safe haven. Due to these investment changes, all silver, platinum, and gold parts of the index either rose or moved sideways with a slight upward movement.

Palladium Remains the Precious Metals Outlier

Unlike the rest of the precious metals, palladium has shown no signs of bullish strength for a while. In fact, both short and long-term outlooks for palladium continue to show downward trends. Price action within this market would need to show displacement to the upside. This would help form the short-term bullish structure needed to eventually drive longer-term trends. But until prices begin to shift up in the short term, palladium markets will continue to be driven to the downside, attempting to find supports.

Despite recessionary fears, palladium prices haven’t shown any significant bullish indicators like those seen in other precious metal prices today. Month-over-month price trends did move sideways with slight upward price action. However, this is only short-term. Therefore, palladium remains the outlier on the precious metals family, sticking very close to support zones. Ultimately, price action needs to show a shift to the upside with significant strength to induce a new trend and reverse up.

Precious Metal Prices Today: Platinum

Unlike gold and silver, platinum prices do appear to be trading up in the short term. However, they also lack the significant long-term strength demonstrated by gold and silver. Indeed, price action continues to trade within a range in the medium-long term. Therefore, platinum would need to show bullish displacement to the upside above resistances for a breakout. This would create an identifiable direction within platinum, as the trend currently remains sideways.

Silver Remains Bullish

Similar to gold, price action continued to show bullish strength and momentum to the upside in recent weeks. That said, silver prices appear to be pressured by significant seller resistance. Silver would therefore need to find significant support and break out through resistances for uptrend continuation.

Precious Metal Prices Today: Gold

Price action for gold shows upside strength alongside bullish momentum, driving prices near historical resistances. Though seller pressure from all-time highs continue to weigh prices down, gold always seems to find support in the short term. This is the main reason for the continue uptrend seen in recent weeks. Should prices continue to break out, gold may potentially seek a new all-time high. However, it is important to closely monitor dollar Index prices as it serves as another main driver in commodities.

By Jimmy Chiguil and Jennifer Kary

