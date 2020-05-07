Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 23.82 +0.27 +1.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 29.79 +0.33 +1.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.909 +0.015 +0.79%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 25.95 -0.79 -2.95%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.40 +0.96 +4.48%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 27.70 -1.85 -6.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.10 -0.57 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.909 +0.015 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 27.44 +1.09 +4.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 27.67 +1.16 +4.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 19.45 +1.73 +9.76%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 25.72 +2.14 +9.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 24.93 +2.30 +10.16%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 26.94 +2.10 +8.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.40 +0.96 +4.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 15.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 22.12 -0.87 -3.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 24.62 -0.87 -3.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 26.02 -0.87 -3.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 25.62 -0.87 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 21.12 -0.87 -3.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 25.62 -0.87 -3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 20.00 -0.50 -2.44%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 13.75 -0.50 -3.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 18.55 +3.95 +27.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 17.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 21.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 21.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 20.00 -0.50 -2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.25 -0.50 -3.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 27.57 -0.57 -2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 6 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 15 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 6 mins Troubles in the European Union
  • 2 hours Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 3 hours Judge Blocks Rule That Would Have Kicked 700,000 People Off SNAP
  • 37 mins Cheapest source of new electricity gen by country
  • 7 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 2 mins WIsh I could have been a fly on the wall
  • 33 mins oil Get together!!
  • 3 hours Ban Chinese characters from OP forum
  • 2 hours There was no U.S. crude imported by China in the first three months of 2020, and none is scheduled to arrive this month either
  • 17 hours About Taxes in oil and gas industry?

Breaking News:

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

Alt Text

EX-BP CEO: Low Oil Prices Are Here To Stay

The current situation on the…

Alt Text

The Terrifying Truth About Trading Oil

Oil prices went a lot…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Crash 24% As Storage Fears Mount

Oil prices are once again…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

By Nick Cunningham - May 07, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Niobrara

Oil prices have rallied as traders believe the depths of demand destruction may be coming to an end with economies beginning to reopen. But some analysts are warning that the oil price rally may be premature.

WTI prices have doubled from $12 to $24 in a little over a week. There is evidence that demand has bottomed out and has begun to rise from recent lows. U.S. gasoline demand has ticked up for two consecutive weeks, rising from 5.31 million barrels per day (mb/d) in mid-April to 6.66 mb/d on May 1.

On the supply side, shut ins plus the OPEC+ deal have taken enormous volumes off of the market. U.S. oil production has declined by 1.1 mb/d since the end of March, dipping below 12 mb/d at the start of May.

“While it was still at rock bottom only two weeks ago, with everyone talking about the negative WTI prices and overflowing stocks, the optimism can now be sensed everywhere,” Commerzbank wrote in a note on Wednesday.

The rise in oil prices mirrors the rally in broader financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up nearly 30 percent since mid-March. The Federal Reserve has funneled trillions of dollars into stocks and bonds.

But alongside financial market exuberance, nearly 33 million people have filed for unemployment. Small businesses everywhere are getting decimated. There is a growing chasm between financial markets and the real economy, a gap that is unsustainable. Related: Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices As Demand Recovers

There is something similar playing out in the oil and gas sector. Energy stocks have made huge gains since March, even as the market remains horribly depressed. And, as mentioned, oil prices have rallied, despite storage levels continuing to fill up. Sub-$30 WTI is terrible for the oil industry no matter how you slice it, but the sharp price increases from just two weeks ago are hard to ignore.

“We believe that the current euphoria on the oil market is premature,” Commerzbank warned. Pointing to the December WTI contract rallying to $33 per barrel on Tuesday, the investment bank said there is limited upside from here.

The exuberance in natural gas markets, such as it is, may also be overdone. Nymex natural gas prices traded below $2/MMBtu for much of 2020 so far, but rose by more than 30 percent since mid-April to a recent high of $2.13/MMBtu on May 5. The reasons for the rally have a lot to do with shut ins in the Permian, and expected curtailments of associated gas production, plus an explosion of the Tetco gas pipeline.

“While we do believe that an increase in production declines expectations in this period justifies higher gas prices than the$1.65/mmBtu the front of the curve showed three weeks ago, we believe summer 2020 NYMEX gas prices have overshot,” Goldman Sachs said in a note. Related: Why Oil Is Critical To U.S. Survival

But the rally for crude is more glaring. “The question is not if prices would stop rising, but when,” Head of Oil Markets Bjornar Tonhaugen, said in a statement. “[I]t is too early for such a recovery,” Tonhaugen said. He noted that shut ins have helped ease the glut, but that there is still an imbalance. More supply curtailments will be necessary. “Oil prices will very likely fall further as we move through May until more shut-ins complete the puzzle,” Tonhaugen concluded.

There will be multiple lasting scars from the current crisis that will take years to resolve. “[O]ver the previous four months inventories would have built by over 1,300mb, some non-OPEC supply will be shut-in and the OPEC+ group will have over 8mb/d of spare capacity,” Standard Chartered wrote in a report. “These overhangs are likely to keep prices highly depressed.”

More importantly, the global pandemic won’t be over and the global economy will struggle to recover. The danger of a second wave of infections and economy-wide shutdowns is real. “Even following a gradual resumption of economic activity, demand may remain below the 2019 level for years to come,” Commerzbank said.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Terrifying Truth About Trading Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets
A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

 The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com