Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.01 +0.05 +0.09%
Brent Crude 16 mins 60.92 +0.43 +0.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.343 +0.014 +0.60%
Mars US 1 hour 55.66 +0.79 +1.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.83 -0.11 -0.17%
Urals 17 hours 56.50 -1.55 -2.67%
Louisiana Light 7 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 7 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.64 +0.49 +0.79%
Mexican Basket 7 days 51.68 +0.41 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.343 +0.014 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 61.10 -3.10 -4.83%
Murban 17 hours 63.40 -2.97 -4.47%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 53.47 +0.49 +0.92%
Basra Light 17 hours 65.88 -2.59 -3.78%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.10 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.64 +0.49 +0.79%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.64 +0.49 +0.79%
Girassol 17 hours 63.99 +0.43 +0.68%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.83 -0.11 -0.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.99 +0.73 +2.01%
Western Canadian Select 15 mins 30.87 -3.74 -10.81%
Canadian Condensate 104 days 49.17 -2.94 -5.64%
Premium Synthetic 94 days 55.57 -2.94 -5.02%
Sweet Crude 15 mins 48.42 -2.49 -4.89%
Peace Sour 15 mins 45.17 -2.69 -5.62%
Peace Sour 15 mins 45.17 -2.69 -5.62%
Light Sour Blend 15 mins 48.42 -2.94 -5.72%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 52.42 -3.69 -6.58%
Central Alberta 15 mins 44.67 -2.94 -6.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 7 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.50 +0.75 +1.45%
Giddings 17 hours 46.25 +0.75 +1.65%
ANS West Coast 81 days 65.72 -0.21 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.91 +0.79 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.86 +0.79 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.86 +0.79 +1.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.50 +0.75 +1.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.50 -3.25 -6.67%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.40 -0.24 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 12 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 33 mins Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 8 hours Offshore is changing
  • 1 hour What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 12 hours Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 12 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 17 hours Active Oil Rigs
  • 9 hours RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 1 day POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 21 hours Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 1 hour Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 hour US shale production boom
  • 1 day Greta the Teenage Climate Puppet Goes Full Marxist
  • 10 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker

Breaking News:

Exploration Giant Sees Stock Price Plunge On Disappointing Results

Alt Text

A Bear’s Guide To Oil Markets

2019 hasn’t been the year…

Alt Text

What’s Behind The Bounce In Oil Prices?

Oil prices saw some significant…

Alt Text

Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

While most analysts continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 02, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil prices

Following a 5-percent plunge on Friday, oil prices recovered early on Monday, rising by more than 2 percent as reports emerged that OPEC and its allies may discuss and even agree to deepen their production cuts to rebalance the market and support prices.

At 10:46 a.m. EST on Monday, WTI Crude was up 1.54 percent at US$56.02, and Brent Crude was trading up 1.26 percent at US$61.25, after prices had plunged on Friday on rumors that the cartel and its Russia-led partners in the OPEC+ coalition were unwilling to deepen the current cuts.

But as the week of the Vienna meeting on December 5-6 started, OPEC sources told Reuters that amid expectations of a glut in the first half of 2020, there are ongoing talks about deepening the current 1.2-million-bpd production cut.

Apart from talk of deeper cuts, oil prices were also supported on Monday by the results of a private survey which showed that China’s manufacturing activity expansion beat expectations in November.

In addition, Thamer Ghadhban, the oil minister of OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, said on Sunday that the OPEC+ coalition would discuss cutting another 400,000 bpd to deepen the production restrictions to a total of 1.6 million bpd. Related: Saudis No Longer Willing To Compensate For OPEC+ Cheaters

Ironically, Iraq is the biggest laggard in complying with the current cuts, having repeatedly exceeded its quota in the deal. On the other hand, OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia is said to be ready to tell fellow producers in the OPEC+ pact that the Kingdom would no longer tolerate and compensate for cheating on assigned production quotas.

There are basically three scenarios for this week’s meeting, according to Warren Patterson, ING’s Head of Commodities Strategy and Senior Commodities Strategist Wenyu Yao. These are: 1) OPEC+ decides to take no action at this time, potentially leaving a decision for March next year. 2) roll over the cuts as is, and 3) extend the deal AND deepen the cuts.

“We believe that only the final scenario would be constructive for oil prices, as it is the only scenario which would deal with the surplus over 1Q20,” ING’s strategists said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why Are Oil Markets Suddenly So Volatile?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

 Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

 IEA Warns Of A Looming Oil Glut Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

IEA Warns Of A Looming Oil Glut Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

 The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com