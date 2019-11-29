Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 6 hours 55.17 -2.94 -5.06%
Brent Crude 5 hours 60.49 -2.78 -4.39%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.281 -0.220 -8.80%
Mars US 2 hours 54.87 -2.94 -5.09%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.94 -0.46 -0.71%
Urals 18 hours 58.05 -0.35 -0.60%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Mexican Basket 4 days 51.68 +0.41 +0.80%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.281 -0.220 -8.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 64.20 +0.56 +0.88%
Murban 18 hours 66.37 +0.64 +0.97%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 52.98 -1.81 -3.30%
Basra Light 3 days 68.47 -0.38 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.64 -1.74 -2.70%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.15 -1.90 -2.97%
Girassol 18 hours 63.56 -1.60 -2.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.94 -0.46 -0.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.26 -3.24 -8.20%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.61 -1.30 -3.62%
Canadian Condensate 101 days 52.11 -0.30 -0.57%
Premium Synthetic 91 days 58.51 -0.30 -0.51%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 50.91 +0.25 +0.49%
Peace Sour 2 hours 47.86 -0.30 -0.62%
Peace Sour 2 hours 47.86 -0.30 -0.62%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.36 -0.30 -0.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 56.11 -0.30 -0.53%
Central Alberta 2 hours 47.61 -0.30 -0.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 51.75 -3.25 -5.91%
Giddings 18 hours 45.50 -3.25 -6.67%
ANS West Coast 78 days 65.47 +0.14 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 49.12 -3.24 -6.19%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.07 -3.24 -5.75%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.07 -3.24 -5.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 51.75 -3.25 -5.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.64 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 12 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 hour POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 3 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 4 hours RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 2 hours Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 21 hours The Chinese Government May Have Just F-ed Over Every Options Traders in BABA
  • 14 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 23 hours Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap
  • 20 hours You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 23 hours Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 7 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 4 hours Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 8 hours US shale production boom

Breaking News:

Maduro Spent $5 Billion On Oil Deals As Venezuelans Went Hungry

Alt Text

Overreliance On Hydropower Is Causing A Crisis In Southeast Asia

Hydropower is often touted as…

Alt Text

A Worrying Week For Oil Markets

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Reuters Confirms That Iran Was Behind The Saudi Oil Attacks

A Reuters-led investigation concludes that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

By Tom Kool - Nov 29, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC

Oil prices tanked early on Black Friday on rumors that OPEC’s leading members aren’t willing to deepen output cuts. At 12:40 PM ET, WTI was down 4.59% at $55.54 and Brent was trading 4.27% lower at $60.57.

Oil prices have held firm in recent weeks on the understanding that Saudi Arabia was willing to at least extend the current production quota through June 2020.

In light of the ongoing Aramco IPO process, Saudi Arabia’s highest priority has been to keep oil prices steady around $60 per barrel. The Kingdom, however, is facing some resistance from other members of the oil cartel ahead of its next meeting.

Riyadh’s largest partner in the OPEC+ production cut deal, Russia, has been far less compliant and less vocal about rolling over the current production cuts. Russian oil majors have thus far been slow to respond to Moscow’s mandate to cut oil production and, as a result, the country continues to overproduce. Russian oil CEOs Igor Sechin and Vagit Alekperov even expect OPEC to delay a decision about extending oil production to March 2020.

According to data from the Russian Energy Ministry, its drillers pumped 11.244 million bpd between November 1 and 26, exceeding their quota by 54,000 bpd. Bloomberg estimates that Russia hasn’t fully complied with the deal for 8 months in a row.

And Russia isn’t the only country that hasn’t been fully compliant. The below chart from Bloomberg shows that several OPEC and Non-OPEC nations have failed to adhere to the production agreement.

(Click to enlarge) Related: Scientific Breakthrough: MIT Solves Two Huge Energy Problems

Saudi Arabia, as usual, continues to overdeliver and is growing increasingly impatient with its fellow OPEC and non-OPEC partners. Saudi Arabia’s new oil minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, is expected to crack down on rogue producers within the cartel. Oil markets should expect a shift in Saudi attitude in the upcoming OPEC meeting as Prince Abdulaziz seems willing to break with his predecessor's policies.

If OPEC fails to comfort the markets at its upcoming meeting, a deja-vu of Christmas 2018 could be in the making, and today’s price plunge could just be the prelude to a significant correction in crude.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudis No Longer Willing To Compensate For OPEC+ Cheaters

Next Post

A Worrying Week For Oil Markets
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

Why The Latest Shale Bust Is Different

 US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

 Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

 Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com