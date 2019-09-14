U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 22 hours 54.85 -0.24 -0.44%
Brent Crude 22 hours 60.22 -0.16 -0.26%
Natural Gas 22 hours 2.614 +0.040 +1.55%
Mars US 22 hours 55.55 -0.24 -0.43%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.51 -2.23 -3.55%
Urals 2 days 57.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Louisiana Light 3 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.99 -0.01 -0.02%
Mexican Basket 5 days 56.13 -1.41 -2.45%
Natural Gas 22 hours 2.614 +0.040 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.34 -0.98 -1.65%
Murban 2 days 60.46 -0.98 -1.60%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.32 +0.06 +0.11%
Basra Light 2 days 61.58 -0.12 -0.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.73 +0.32 +0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.99 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.99 -0.01 -0.02%
Girassol 2 days 62.20 +0.23 +0.37%
Opec Basket 3 days 60.51 -2.23 -3.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 39.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.04 -0.66 -1.51%
Canadian Condensate 25 days 49.09 -0.66 -1.33%
Premium Synthetic 15 days 55.49 -0.66 -1.18%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 50.39 -0.81 -1.58%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.34 -0.66 -1.35%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.34 -0.66 -1.35%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 49.99 -0.66 -1.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 55.99 -0.66 -1.17%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.29 -0.66 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 45.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 62.76 -1.54 -2.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.80 -0.24 -0.49%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.75 -0.24 -0.45%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.75 -0.24 -0.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 3 days 63.22 -2.31 -3.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 8 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 14 mins How OPEC and OECD play their role in setting oil price in light of Iranian oil sanction ?? Does the world agree with Iran's oil sanctions ???
  • 5 mins Democrats and Gun Views
  • 2 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 3 hours The Belt & Road Initiative: A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing?
  • 5 hours Drone attacks cause fire at two Saudi Aramco facilities, blaze now under control
  • 2 hours It's the demand, Stupid
  • 56 mins Buy Oil Monday?
  • 3 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 4 hours Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
  • 16 hours Oil Services Should Get Ready for a Recession, Rystad Warns
  • 23 hours Greenpeace protestors: They should be charged with disruption and reckless endangerment: Greenpeace protest closes part of Houston Ship Channel
  • 22 hours US sanctions: Iran , Venezuela
  • 2 hours Cost of oil

Breaking News:

US Still Courting Australia To Sell SPR Crude And Storage Space To House It

Alt Text

Can China Double Its Gas Output By 2040?

China is scrambling to double…

Alt Text

Global Economic Slowdown Hits China’s Natural Gas Demand

China’s natural gas demand has…

Alt Text

Qatar Could Lose Spot As World’s Top LNG Exporter

A major wave of new…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

By Simon Watkins - Sep 14, 2019, 11:27 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Baghdad

With the U.S, Russia, and China all jostling for position in Iraq’s oil and gas industry both north and south, Iraq’s oil ministry last week reiterated its desire to have one or more foreign partners in the Mansuriya gas field. Situated in Diyala province, close to the Iran border, Mansuriya is estimated to hold around 4.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, with plateau production projected at about 325 million standard cubic feet per day.

For the U.S., encouraging Iraq to optimise its gas flows so that it reduces its dependency for power from Iran is the key consideration. For Russia, Rosneft essentially bought control of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in northern Iraq in November 2017, so power in southern Iraq figuratively will complete the set.

Securing oil and gas contracts across all of Iraq will allow Russia to establish an unassailable political sway across the entire Shia crescent of power in the Middle East, stretching from Syria through Lebanon (by dint of Iran), Jordan, Iraq (also helped by Iran), Iran itself, and Yemen (via Iran). From this base, it can effectively challenge the U.S.’s vital oil, gas, and political ally in the region – Saudi Arabia. China, in the meantime, is operating to its own agenda in South Pars Phase 11 and its West Karoun holdings.

Iraq, like Turkey, is still – nominally at least – not committing to either the Russia or the U.S., preferring to play each off against the other for whatever they can get, and the same applies in microcosm to the field of Mansuriya. Turkey itself was a key player in this gas field through its national oil company Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi (TPAO) until the middle of last year – holding a 37.5 per cent stake – along with the Oil Exploration Company (25 per cent), Kuwait Energy (22.5 per cent), and South Korea’s KOGAS (15 per cent). Related: Brits Indebted On False Solar Promises

TPAO had signed the original development deal for Mansuriya back in 2011, promising Iraq’s oil ministry that it could be trusted to reach plateau production within 10 years at most,

a senior figure in the ministry told OilPrice.com last week. This was not an unreasonable schedule, for which TPAO would be remunerated US$7.00-7.50 per barrel of oil equivalent, a relatively generous amount compared to many of the previous awards from the ministry. TPAO agreed that the first phase would mean production of at least 100 million cubic feet a day within 12 months from the signing date.

Unsurprisingly, given the rise of Islamic State at the time, TPAO suspended all operations on Mansuriya in 2014, but more surprisingly was that it refused to resume development work in September 2017 when asked to do so by then-oil minister, Jabar al-Luaibi. There were many subsequent requests from the ministry to TPAO to resume work before the ministry rescinded the contract last July.

As it stands, Iraq’s oil ministry has made it clear that it needs Mansuriya to be properly up and running and gradually increasing production towards the 325 million standard cubic feet per day figure so that it can be used as a feedstock for the country’s calamitous power sector. Peak summer power demand every year exceeds domestic generation capacity, frequently leading to up to 20 hours per day of blackouts in many areas. Without Mansuriya and similar gas fields coming online, this will get worse, as Iraq’s population is growing at a rate of over one million per year, with electricity demand set to double by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency.

This supply-demand imbalance has resulted in Iraq’s being dependent on neighbouring Iran for a considerable amount of gas and electricity imports – around one third of its total energy supplies, in fact. Specifically, Iraq pipes in up to 28 million cubic metres of Iranian gas a day for power generation and also directly imports up to 1,300 megawatts of Iranian electricity. Even the U.S. has been forced to grant waivers for Iraq to continue to do this, given the absence of other options currently. Related: The U.S. Briefly Overtook Saudi Arabia In Gross Oil Exports

Playing the game of pitting one side against the other for optimal gain, the Secretary General of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber, Seyed Hamid Hosseini, stated recently that Iran’s gas and electricity exports to Iraq are expected to reach US$5 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, ending on 21 March 2020. This comment was made at the same time as a U.S. consortium led by Honeywell signed a memorandum of understanding for a deal that would reduce the country’s current level of gas flaring by nearly 20%. Part of this deal included processing associated gas at the Siba gas field, the original deal for which was also done in 2011 and also with TPAO.

In the running at the time for both fields was Russia. So interested is it in securing gas sites in north and south Iraq, which it will eventually be able to move via its vast pipeline capabilities and networks, that even before the latest announcement on Mansuriya’s availability was made public, Gazprom Neft (the oil arm of Russia’s gas giant, Gazprom) communicated to Iraq’s current oil minister, Thamir Ghadhban, that it was ‘very interested’ in taking a role in the Mansuriya field.

“Gazprom Neft often acts as the point man for Gazprom in initial conversations, as it is a slick, well-run, Western-style company, whereas Gazprom is a bit more old-style Soviet,” said the Iraq source. “It [Gazprom Neft] also made it clear that it would be interested in other sites, such as Siba,” he added. “It should be remembered that Gazprom was in the prime position to develop the other key gas fields of North Pars, Kish, and Farzad A and B before the U.S. withdrew from the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] last year,” he concluded.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Global Economic Slowdown Hits China’s Natural Gas Demand
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally

Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally
Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

 $100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

 Oil Prices May Slump Heavily In 2020

Oil Prices May Slump Heavily In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com