Aramco’s Oil Disruptions Could Last Months: Analyst

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.83 -1.07 -1.70%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.02 +8.80 +14.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 +0.067 +2.56%
Mars US 2 hours 65.50 +9.95 +17.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.02 -0.49 -0.81%
Urals 19 hours 55.25 -2.00 -3.49%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.06 -0.37 -0.63%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.06 -0.37 -0.63%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.54 +0.41 +0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 +0.067 +2.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 63.67 +5.33 +9.14%
Murban 19 hours 65.85 +5.39 +8.91%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.60 +6.28 +11.78%
Basra Light 19 hours 70.34 +8.76 +14.23%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.22 +7.49 +12.33%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Bonny Light 19 hours 68.04 +7.05 +11.56%
Girassol 19 hours 68.98 +6.78 +10.90%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.02 -0.49 -0.81%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 46.86 +7.06 +17.74%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 42.80 -0.24 -0.56%
Canadian Condensate 27 days 48.85 -0.24 -0.49%
Premium Synthetic 17 days 55.25 -0.24 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.30 -0.09 -0.18%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.10 -0.24 -0.50%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.10 -0.24 -0.50%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.75 -0.24 -0.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.75 -0.24 -0.43%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.05 -0.24 -0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 58.06 -0.37 -0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.00 +7.50 +14.56%
Giddings 19 hours 52.75 +7.50 +16.57%
ANS West Coast 4 days 61.95 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 56.85 +8.05 +16.50%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.80 +8.05 +15.26%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.80 +8.05 +15.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.00 +7.50 +14.56%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.00 -0.25 -0.55%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.98 -0.24 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Drone attacks cause fire at two Saudi Aramco facilities, blaze now under control
  • 7 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 13 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 15 minutes Iran in the world market
  • 18 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 1 min Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 3 hours One of the fire satellite pictures showed what look like the fire hit outside the main oil complex. Like it hit storage or pipeline facility. Not big deal.
  • 1 hour Trump Will Win In 2020 And Beyond..?
  • 1 hour Bahrain - U.S.: Signed Deal To Buy Patriot Missiles
  • 1 min USA Wants Iran War -- Shooty Shooty More
  • 4 mins Collateral Damage: Saudi Disruption Leaves Canada's Biggest Refinery Vulnerable
  • 45 mins Democrats and Gun Views
  • 9 hours Lest We Forget... A Brief Timeline of China's Modern History
  • 4 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 13 hours Visualizing US Oil & Gas Production (Through May 2019)
  • 3 hours How OPEC and OECD play their role in setting oil price in light of Iranian oil sanction ?? Does the world agree with Iran's oil sanctions ???

Breaking News:

Investors On Edge As Attacks Highlight Aramco IPO Risks

Alt Text

OPEC+ Boasts 159% Compliance With Oil Production Cuts

The OPEC+ coalition of producers…

Alt Text

Oil Rises After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices rose further on…

Alt Text

Analyst: OPEC’s Cuts Actually Destabilize Oil Market

Contrary to its official mission…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aramco’s Oil Disruptions Could Last Months: Analyst

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 16, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Abqaiq

Saudi Arabia’s disrupted oil production may last longer than originally thought, Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd., told Bloomberg on Monday, with full resumption of oil production perhaps not returning for weeks—or even months.

Saudi Arabia, too, is holding a more reserved position that initially thought, believing now that less than half the capacity at the Abqaiq processing plant can be restored quickly, according to Bloomberg sources that spoke on condition of anonymity. One of the longer lead-time items of the restoration are Abqaiq’s stabilization towers that separates out the dissolved gas from the crude oil—a distillation process that sweetens sour crude, if you will.

Just the specialized parts to repair those towers could take months to get. Five out of the 18 stabilization towards were hit, indicating a “very specific, accurate targeting of those particular infrastructures,” Phillip Cornell, former senior corporate planning adviser to Aramco, cited by Bloomberg.

Abqaiq has a capacity of 5.7 million barrels per day of light crude.

To compensate, Aramco is bringing back online previously shuttered oilfields, and it is drawing on its oil reserves to cushion the blow. What can’t be compensated for by cranking up idled fields and siphoning off crude reserves is being satisfied by substituting a heavier grade oil—but all these emergency measures have limits.

Saudi Arabia’s stockpiles are only sufficient enough to last 26 days, according to Rystad Energy, so if the outage were to last “months” rather than days or weeks, customers may actually feel the supply crunch.

The Abqaiq oilfield was attacked on Saturday, for which the Houthi’s have taken responsibility. The United States, however, has placed the blame squarely on Iran.

Oil prices reacted violently to the attack, sending WTI and Brent crude both up more than 14% by mid-afternoon. WTI was trading at $62.59 while Brent was trading at $68.95 at 2:27pm EDT.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE: OPEC Can Fill Saudi Oil Supply Gap If Necessary

Next Post

Russia Capitalizes On America’s Thinly Stretched Middle East Focus
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production
Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

 Oil Prices May Slump Heavily In 2020

Oil Prices May Slump Heavily In 2020

 U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

 Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com