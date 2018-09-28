What Explains The Bizarre Price Surge In Oman Crude?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 73.36 +1.24 +1.72%
Brent Crude 10 mins 83.00 +1.62 +1.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.998 -0.058 -1.90%
Mars US 19 hours 76.52 +0.65 +0.86%
Opec Basket 1 day 80.88 -0.70 -0.86%
Urals 1 day 78.23 +0.05 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 1 day 80.18 -0.54 -0.67%
Louisiana Light 1 day 80.18 -0.54 -0.67%
Bonny Light 1 day 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Mexican Basket 1 day 73.04 +0.72 +1.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.998 -0.058 -1.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 81.12 +2.55 +3.25%
Murban 1 day 84.00 +2.02 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 1 day 77.09 +2.26 +3.02%
Basra Light 1 day 82.10 +2.55 +3.21%
Saharan Blend 1 day 82.30 +1.89 +2.35%
Bonny Light 1 day 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Bonny Light 1 day 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Girassol 1 day 82.45 +2.00 +2.49%
Opec Basket 1 day 80.88 -0.70 -0.86%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.83 +1.28 +3.32%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 30.62 +0.55 +1.83%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 62.12 +0.55 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 72.27 +0.55 +0.77%
Sweet Crude 1 day 47.62 +0.55 +1.17%
Peace Sour 1 day 44.12 +0.55 +1.26%
Peace Sour 1 day 44.12 +0.55 +1.26%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.12 +0.55 +0.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 53.62 +0.55 +1.04%
Central Alberta 1 day 45.12 +0.55 +1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 80.18 -0.54 -0.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Giddings 1 day 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
ANS West Coast 2 days 80.17 +1.01 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 1 day 66.07 +0.55 +0.84%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.02 +0.55 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 1 day 70.02 +0.55 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.57 +0.55 +0.81%
Kansas Common 1 day 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Buena Vista 1 day 80.38 +0.55 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 12 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 15 minutes Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 20 hours US to Start Exporting LNG to Germany in 4 Years Tops
  • 2 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 2 hours Ontario Canada and Wind Turbine Mistakes
  • 19 hours What About a High - Term: Fed's Powell Says Short-Term U.S. Recession Risks Are Not High
  • 9 hours Trump Metals Tariffs Will Cost Ford $1Billion in Proffits
  • 5 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 21 hours The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Looks To Fill The Gap In Iran’s Condensate Sales
  • 2 days Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 23 hours Knowledge is Power
  • 2 days Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 172 days Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 2 days Barrick to Buy Randgold

Breaking News:

Mexico President-Elect Assures Oil Industry He Won’t Cancel Contracts

Alt Text

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike

Last week’s OPEC meeting has…

Alt Text

Why WTI Could Crash In The Coming Weeks

Refinery maintenance season is quickly…

Alt Text

Traders Turn Bullish Ahead Of Iran Sanctions

As the implementation of sanctions…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What Explains The Bizarre Price Surge In Oman Crude?

By ZeroHedge - Sep 28, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Oman crude tanker

While oil traders have been generally punting to the "November Iran sanctions" as the reason why in recent weeks a bevy of $100 oil forecasts have emerged (even if Goldman disagrees), a more immediate cause for the prevailing oil price bullishness has emerged in recent days and it has to do with Oman oil - a low-quality crude - which this week turned into the world’s costliest oil benchmark, "confounding traders and throwing the market into turmoil" according to Bloomberg.

Traditionally an obscure, little used benchmark, Oman oil which trades on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange and which will play a key role when Saudi Arabia sets the cost of its shipments to Asia next month, is now more expensive than New York’s West Texas Intermediate and London’s Brent. In fact, earlier this week, the Oman futures contract rose above $90 a barrel making it one of the costliest grades in the world.

On Wednesday, Oman briefly traded as high as $90.90 a barrel on the DME., although after some profit taking by the end of Singapore trading at 4:30 p.m., it was at $88.96 a barrel, still materially higher compared to $82.15 for Brent, and $72.36 for WTI.

According to Bloomberg's Javier Blas, the dramatic 2-day gain of 11% reverberated around the annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference in Singapore -- one of the biggest gatherings of the global oil-trading industry. “Have you seen Oman?” replaced “Good evening” for many in the cocktail circuit.

(Click to enlarge)

Adding to the mystery is that Oman is considered a sour crude due to its high sulfur content, making it more difficult to refine into petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel. That means it usually trades at a discount to lower-sulfur, or sweet benchmarks Brent and WTI. But not this week. Related: Oil Price Rally Hits Asia Where It Hurts

So what drove the bizarre price surge?

Here, again, Iran emerges as a key culprit because among the reasons suggested to justify the price surge includes lower supply of similar-quality barrels from Iran due to U.S. sanctions, coupled with growing purchases by top crude importer China.

Commenting on the speed and strength of Oman’s surge versus other benchmarks, industry consultant JBC Energy GmbH said in a report on Thursday that "it is very unusual to see DME at a premium to ICE Brent, let alone at such a high level. Given that the vast share of Omani crude is delivered to China, it is easy to conclude that it is the main driver for this unusual jump."

As Bloomberg further explains, the status of Oman crude was boosted by Saudi Arabia’s decision to start using it as a reference in how it prices supplies to Asia.

Now, concern is growing over whether the surge will inflate the cost of the Middle East producer’s cargoes compared with those from Kuwait and Iraq, who haven’t switched to the new benchmark, according to a Bloomberg survey of five traders and refiners.

Of course, it is likely that Saudi Arabia may soon price itself out of the market, which in turn will normalize the price spike and send Oman lower. Hinting at just that, Bloomberg quotes one executive at an Asian buyer who said it might consider seeking to take fewer the cargoes from Saudi Arabia if they are too expensive versus other supplies.

"While we expect the spread to quickly return back to normal levels, Oman should remain relatively strong, reflecting the increasing tightness in the Asian crude balance,” JBC added in its report. Healthy processing margins and reinvigorated independent refiners in China are providing ample demand, it said.

The closely watched spread between Oman and swaps for Dubai crude, another key Middle East benchmark used to price regional cargoes, widened to a record of over $10 a barrel earlier this week, surpassing the peak set in 2011 at $6.22 a barrel, according to data from S&P Global Platts. It was at $5.73 a barrel on Thursday.

Also of note: near-term Oman contracts are surging versus later-dated ones, exacerbating the market backwardation, and suggesting that the price spike is due to a rushed purchase by one of Saudi Arabia's main clients. As shown in the chart below, the three-month timespread settled at $7.14/bbl on Wednesday, the steepest backwardation since the futures debuted in 2007, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Related: Traders Turn Bullish Ahead Of Iran Sanctions

(Click to enlarge)

Whatever the reasons behind Oman's surge, they incorporate both the supply- (Iran export cuts) and demand-side (China's relentless purchases), as Bloomberg's Alex Longley summarizes, "it's a signal of just how scarce supply has become in the Middle East."

That, in a nutshell, is why trading houses were talking up $100 crude earlier this week, and why we could be about to embark on the tightest quarter in supply-demand balances in more than a decade.

And since Wall Street surely learned the lessons from the 2008 crash which according to some was precipitated by the oil-superspike to $150 (following by a historic crash just weeks later), we wonder if allowing oil to surge above $100 to the highest price in 5 years at a time when the global economic expansion is now one of the longest on record and many are calling for an economic contraction, would be the most sensible thing to do at a time when such brand name investors as Ray Dalio and Ken Griffin are both warning that the next recession and crash will hit some time in 2020.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Total: Oil Could Rise To $100 And That’s Bad News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?
OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike

 How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 $100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

$100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

 Is Oil On Its Way To $80?

Is Oil On Its Way To $80?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com