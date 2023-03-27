WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.29 +2.03 +2.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.87 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.05 +0.48 +0.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.091 -0.125 -5.64%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.646 +0.057 +2.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 71.82 -0.55 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 71.82 -0.55 -0.76%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.60 -1.28 -1.69%
Chart Mars US 3 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.646 +0.057 +2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.21 -1.06 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.12 -1.14 -1.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 71.46 -2.38 -3.22%
Graph down Basra Light 482 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.23 -2.55 -3.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 74.31 -2.28 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.60 -1.28 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.06 -0.45 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.01 -0.70 -1.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.41 -0.70 -0.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.66 -0.70 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 66.81 -0.70 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 63.51 -0.70 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.51 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 64.81 -0.70 -1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 73.76 -0.70 -0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.11 -0.70 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 71.82 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.50 -1.00 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 59.25 -1.00 -1.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 73.42 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 61.79 -0.70 -1.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 65.74 -0.70 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 65.74 -0.70 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.50 -1.00 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.42 -1.20 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 12 hours Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 5 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 21 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

Drop In U.S. Gasoline Prices Likely To Be Temporary

OECD: Falling Energy Prices Could Bolster Global Economic Growth

OECD: Falling Energy Prices Could Bolster Global Economic Growth

The OECD has raised its…

Are Oil Prices Set For A Quick Comeback?

Are Oil Prices Set For A Quick Comeback?

The energy sector has been…

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Oil prices have effectively erased…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

By Tom Kool - Mar 27, 2023, 9:45 AM CDT
  • Oil was rising at the start of the week after Kurdistan’s crude oil exports got halted.
  • Last week, the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Iraq against Turkey in a dispute over crude flows from Kurdistan.
  • Oil prices were also supported early on Monday by signs of easing concerns about the banking system in the United States.
Join Our Community

Oil prices rose by 2% early on Monday, with the U.S. benchmark up above $70 a barrel again, driven up by a halt to Kurdistan’s 400,000-bpd of crude exports and signs of easing concerns about the global banking sector.

As of 10:17 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude, the U.S. benchmark, traded at $70.76, up by 2.31% on the day. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, was up by 2.04 % at $76.41.  

Oil was rising at the start of the week after Kurdistan’s crude oil exports – around 400,000 bpd shipped through an Iraqi-Turkey pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan and then on tankers to the international markets – were halted late last week by the federal government of Iraq. As of Monday, there were no signs of resumption of the exports from the semi-autonomous Iraqi region.

Last week, the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Iraq against Turkey in a dispute over crude flows from Kurdistan. Iraq had argued that Turkey shouldn’t allow Kurdish oil exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and the Turkish port of Ceyhan without approval from the federal government of Iraq.

After the ruling on Thursday, Turkey told Iraq it would respect the ruling, while Baghdad halted the exports from Kurdistan. Norway’s DNO ASA, which operates in Kurdistan, confirmed the halt of the exports, saying that it had been instructed by the Kurdistan Regional Government to temporarily cease oil deliveries to the Iraq-Turkey pipeline for export.

Apart from the supply scare from Kurdistan, oil prices were also supported early on Monday by signs of easing concerns about the banking system in the United States.  

On Sunday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said that First Citizens BancShares would buy the failed Silicon Valley Bank, assuming all deposits and loans of SVB from the FDIC.

U.S. regulators are also weighing expanding an emergency lending facility for banks, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg this weekend.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Standard Chartered: Oil Prices Likely To Head Higher
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com