U.S. Refineries Profit From Cheap Sour Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 87.99 -0.18 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 94.67 -1.49 -1.55%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.83 -1.10 -1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 5.946 -0.029 -0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.698 +0.004 +0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 85.20 +1.93 +2.32%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.698 +0.004 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.23 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.20 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 92.13 +1.93 +2.14%
Graph down Basra Light 339 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.25 +2.39 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.73 +1.42 +1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 59.03 -1.38 -2.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 68.75 +1.63 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 92.15 +1.63 +1.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 90.40 +1.63 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 87.55 +1.63 +1.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 85.55 +1.63 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 94.50 +1.63 +1.76%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 83.85 +1.63 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.25 +3.50 +4.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 85.13 +1.63 +1.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.56 +1.63 +1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Wind droughts
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 15 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 9 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Launches Saudi Arabia's First EV Brand

Oil Shortage Forecasts Clash With Grim Economic Projections

Oil Shortage Forecasts Clash With Grim Economic Projections

Oil markets are being pulled…

U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices

U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices

Biden's plan to reduce oil…

Biden Just Put A Floor Under Oil. Will It Work?

Biden Just Put A Floor Under Oil. Will It Work?

This week, the Biden Administration…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Refineries Profit From Cheap Sour Crude

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 03, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Top American refiners continue to post bumper profits.
  • Cheaper sour crude grades have helped refiners keep earnings elevated.
  • The strong results from supermajors have prompted renewed criticism from President Biden.
Join Our Community

Despite a decline in refining margins in recent months, the biggest American refiners continue to post bumper profits, helped by cheaper sour crude grades and lower costs for natural gas in the United States compared to Europe.   

The top U.S. refiners have reported in recent days slightly lower profits and refining margins for the third quarter compared to the record-breaking earnings for the second quarter. Yet, the Q3 earnings and refining margins are still much higher than in 2021 and the pre-pandemic levels. 

The strong earnings from refiners and the robust profits oil majors have just reported have prompted renewed criticism from the U.S. Administration, which chastised oil companies—again—and called on them to “lower the prices at the pump for consumers.”  

Refiners and oil producers say that windfall taxes and fuel export bans would be counterproductive and ultimately will only lead to higher prices for consumers.  

Strong Earnings, Bullish Outlook

Valero Energy was the first to report third-quarter earnings last week, and those were above analyst expectations, thanks to strong product demand exceeding 2019 levels and solid refining fundamentals in the U.S. and worldwide. The Refining segment’s operating income soared to $3.8 billion for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $835 million for the third quarter of 2021.   

“Refining fundamentals remain strong as product demand through our system has surpassed 2019 levels, while global product supply remains constrained due to capacity reductions and high natural gas prices in Europe are setting a higher floor on margins,” Valero’s chairman and CEO Joe Gorder said.  

Valero’s refining margin per barrel was at $21.34 for the third quarter, double the $10.07 margin for the same quarter last year. Between January and September, the margin more than doubled to $21.55 per barrel from $8.45 for the same period of 2021. 

Marathon Petroleum, for its part, reported this week an adjusted net income of $3.9 billion for the third quarter of 2022, soaring from $464 million for the third quarter of 2021. Marathon Petroleum’s refining and marketing margin more than doubled to $30.21 per barrel from $14.51 per barrel for the third quarter of 2021. Marathon Petroleum also raised its quarterly declared by 30% to $0.75 per share.  

“So I think at the end of the day, we spend as much time on what we control, and that’s to run as hard as we can, put as much product into the market as we can,” CEO Mike Hennigan said on the earnings call. 

“And whether Asia -- exports come or don’t come, the market needs to supply. So I think that’s why, at the end of the day, we still see this to be a pretty bullish outlook,” Hennigan added. 

“We believe that demand will continue to recover and then whether supply comes from China or from the U.S. market itself is the market just needs it. It’s a supply constrained recovering demand outlook that makes us have this bullish look,” he noted. 

Phillips 66 posted slightly lower adjusted earnings of $3.1 billion for the third quarter, compared with second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.3 billion.   

“Our Refining business delivered improved market capture this quarter, supported by strong distillate cracks and wider discounts for heavy sour crudes,” Phillips 66 President and CEO Mark Lashier said on the earnings call. 

U.S. Administration Vs. Oil Companies

The strong results from supermajors have prompted renewed criticism from President Biden, who said early this week that if oil companies don’t invest in boosting America’s production and refining capacity, “they’re going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions.” 

Chet Thompson, President and CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), commented on the possibility that President Biden could suggest a Windfall Profit Tax as a measure to address fuel supplies and prices in the United States:

“Once again, the President is more worried about political posturing before the midterms than he is about advancing energy policies that will actually deliver for the American people. A windfall profit tax might make for good soundbites, but as policy, it’s bad for consumers. It’s likely to disincentivize fuel production and make matters worse for drivers.”

Referring to ideas to limit or ban U.S. fuel exports, Phillips 66’s Lashier said on the earnings call, “And they know that they have to proceed with caution because things that they try to do could disrupt the markets even more.” 

Brian Partee, Senior Vice President, Global Clean Products Value Chain, at Marathon Petroleum, said, “I think there’s been broad understanding and engagement that, that’s not the best course of action. Now all that being said, I just can’t speak on behalf of the administration, I think anything is on the table at any time.” 

But CEO Hennigan said, “Number one is I do think the administration understands that a ban would not have the effect that they were originally looking for and instead would decrease inventory levels, reduce refining capacity and actually put upward pressure on consumer fuel prices, which is not what they were intending. So I think given these potential outcomes, it’s my opinion, that the administration would not pursue that path.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Shortage Forecasts Clash With Grim Economic Projections
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut
OPEC Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast
Colombia’s Oil Industry In Jeopardy As Cocaine Production Soars To New Record

Colombia’s Oil Industry In Jeopardy As Cocaine Production Soars To New Record



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com