Natural Gas Prices Slump But Europe Can’t Afford To Be Complacent

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.49 +1.58 +1.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.89 +1.20 +1.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.64 -1.68 -1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 5.560 -0.046 -0.82%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.956 +0.057 +1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 83.66 +2.04 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.956 +0.057 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.67 +0.84 +0.95%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.12 +0.27 +0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.55 +2.34 +2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 331 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.73 +2.31 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.42 +1.84 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.39 +1.03 +1.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 66.66 +2.59 +4.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 90.06 +2.59 +2.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 88.31 +2.59 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 85.46 +2.59 +3.13%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 82.16 +2.59 +3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 82.16 +2.59 +3.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 83.46 +2.59 +3.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 92.41 +2.59 +2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 81.76 +2.59 +3.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 hour Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 15 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 22 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Books Record Quarterly Profit As LNG Business Booms

Why Russian LNG Exports To Europe Exploded This Summer

Why Russian LNG Exports To Europe Exploded This Summer

Whereas supplies of Russian pipeline…

Oil Major Earnings Will Reignite The Windfall Taxes Debate

Oil Major Earnings Will Reignite The Windfall Taxes Debate

Even though oil majors are…

Gas Price Crisis Overshadows A Crisis In Oil Prices

Gas Price Crisis Overshadows A Crisis In Oil Prices

The U.S. dollar’s important role…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Prices Slump But Europe Can’t Afford To Be Complacent

By Irina Slav - Oct 27, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Natural gas prices in Europe are plummeting as storage nears capacity due to unseasonably warm weather across the continent.
  • While the price drop will be welcomed by European leaders, demand is likely to climb across winter and the supply issues have not changed.
  • With storage nearing its limit, European countries may have to pay a premium for floating storage which would add to the cost of LNG carriers.
Join Our Community

Gas prices in Europe are plummeting amid unseasonably warm weather across Europe and as storage fills up to capacity. This has no doubt prompted a sigh of relief in government circles, but celebrating a mild winter in October would be premature.

Reuters’ John Kemp noted in a recent column that complacency is the last thing European leaders want to be right now, even as gas prices drop and inventories rise to near-record levels.

Kemp recalled that in Germany, heating season started earlier than usual this year, amid a colder than usual September, suggesting the weather is not something to base your hopes and plans on.

Bloomberg, on the other hand, quoted an analyst and meteorologist from an Italian energy company as saying that “The European gas glut is expected to last until at least December. It is unlikely Europe will see a prolonged cold spell in November.”

That may or may not come true but average temperatures in Europe for November over the past 30 years or so show numbers that normally require heating, especially at the minimum end of the daily range.

Whether Europe gets a mild winter or a normal one - let alone a colder-than-usual winter - it will not be able to avoid heating season. And heating season is why the gas storage ramp-up at any cost has been priority number one for European governments.

Reuters’ Kemp reports that to date, the EU as a whole has filled its storage caverns to 93.6 percent of maximum capacity, which is the third-highest fill rate on record - and it’s set to keep increasing.

Yet once storage is full, it’s full, and you cannot add more to it. This is when Europe’s gas storage turns into a constraint. The constraint can be circumvented with floating storage, which is what is already happening. Reuters reported earlier this month that LNG tankers were idling off the coast of Spain and the UK, waiting to unload or waiting for prices to go higher.

However, floating storage is not the cheapest way to store LNG, especially when there’s a shortage of LNG carriers. So, if European gas buyers decide to store additional LNG on the tankers that carry it to Europe, the total gas bill will balloon further from already record levels.

The drop in gas prices, then, is not really as consequential an event as European leaders would like everyone to believe. October in Europe, especially recently, has tended to be milder than it used to be a couple of decades ago.

This has not meant, however, that the warm weather has stayed around until March the next year. December is always cold and so is January, although last February was unseasonably warm in some parts of Europe. But then March was unseasonably cold. One really cannot base their energy consumption plans on the best-case weather scenario.

This would be particularly risky in light of warnings from the International Energy Agency that the winter of 2023 could well be even more difficult for Europe because this year, it had six months of normal Russian gas supply. It won’t have that in 2023. And it would need to re-fill its storage once again after the heating season is over.

Analysts are also warning that this winter is more of a trailer than the whole movie about Europe’s gas troubles. With limited U.S. LNG production capacity and equally limited options for additional supply from other parts of the world such as Mozambique, Europe is facing an extended supply crunch that puts demand reduction front and center. Europe looks like it will need to learn to consume less energy for more than a couple of months.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb
Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com