WTI Crude Spikes Almost 5% On Fears Of Tight Supply

Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 92.21 +4.04 +4.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 98.42 +3.75 +3.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 96.28 +2.45 +2.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.204 +0.229 +3.83%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.728 +0.034 +1.25%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%
Mars US 13 hours 85.20 +1.93 +2.32%
Gasoline 12 mins 2.728 +0.034 +1.25%

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.13 -1.10 -1.22%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.26 -0.94 -1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 90.77 -1.36 -1.48%
Graph down Basra Light 339 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 97.89 -1.36 -1.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.13 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.51 -1.22 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.03 -1.38 -2.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 66.92 -1.83 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 90.32 -1.83 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 88.57 -1.83 -2.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 85.72 -1.83 -2.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 83.72 -1.83 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 92.67 -1.83 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 82.02 -1.83 -2.18%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 78.50 -1.75 -2.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.30 -1.83 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.98 -2.58 -2.59%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

WTI Crude Spikes Almost 5% On Fears Of Tight Supply

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 04, 2022, 10:06 AM CDT
Crude oil prices were on the rise early on Friday morning on continuing fears that the oil markets remain tight with the G7 agreeing on a fixed price capping mechanism on Russian crude.

WTI rose nearly 5% by 10:30 a.m., as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases have neared their end. Throughout the SPR release period, which spanned from April to now releasing about 180 million barrels, commercial crude oil inventories rose between 20 and 30 million barrels. With the SPR releases now in the rearview, the market is fearing a substantial decrease in U.S. oil inventories. WTI had risen to $92.37 by that time.

The dollar also fell by 1.6% on Friday, bolstering the price for WTI as it becomes significantly more attractive for those who hold other currencies.

U.S. and its G7 allies’ sanctions on Russian oil go into effect on December 5, which is largely expected to curtail Russia’s oil exports by at least some amount. The sanctions on Russia’s crude oil, the end to the SPR releases, the falling dollar, and OPEC+’s expected production cuts are then colliding with stubbornly flat U.S. oil production, creating the perfect storm for high oil prices.

U.S. crude oil production has remained essentially flat since mid-April, when it was 11.9 million bpd, according to the Energy Information Administration.

"The increasingly gloomy macro outlook is providing some strong headwinds to the oil market and without the supply cuts announced by OPEC+ back in October, we would likely have been trading at much lower levels," said Warren Patterson, ING's Head of Commodities Strategy told Reuters on Friday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

