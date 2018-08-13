Turkey Turmoil Drags Oil Down

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.54 +0.34 +0.51%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.94 +0.33 +0.45%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.930 -0.014 -0.48%
Mars US 5 hours 67.30 -0.28 -0.41%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.60 -1.43 -1.99%
Urals 22 hours 69.58 +0.31 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Bonny Light 22 hours 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.64 +1.85 +2.95%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.930 -0.014 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 22 hours 71.09 +0.94 +1.34%
Murban 22 hours 74.49 +1.49 +2.04%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 67.80 +0.63 +0.94%
Basra Light 22 hours 73.31 +0.73 +1.01%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 72.24 +0.82 +1.15%
Bonny Light 22 hours 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Bonny Light 22 hours 74.15 +0.77 +1.05%
Girassol 22 hours 73.20 +0.82 +1.13%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.60 -1.43 -1.99%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 40.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 37.13 +2.82 +8.22%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 64.63 +0.82 +1.29%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.88 +0.82 +1.20%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.63 -1.88 -3.33%
Peace Sour 4 days 48.63 -2.18 -4.29%
Peace Sour 4 days 48.63 -2.18 -4.29%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 54.63 -3.18 -5.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.63 +0.82 +1.33%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.63 -1.18 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.45 +0.64%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 63.50 -0.75 -1.17%
Giddings 22 hours 57.25 -0.75 -1.29%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.86 -0.11 -0.15%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 61.15 -0.43 -0.70%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 65.10 -0.43 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 65.10 -0.43 -0.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 63.65 -0.43 -0.67%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +1.00 +1.75%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.14 +0.82 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 14 minutes Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 18 minutes California Solar Mandate Based on False Facts
  • 10 mins Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 8 hours Monsanto hit by $289 Million for cancerous weedkiller
  • 4 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 8 hours Saudi Production Cut or Demand Drop?
  • 4 hours WSJ *still* refuses to acknowledge U.S. Shale Oil industry's horrible economics and debts
  • 27 mins Why hydrogen economics is does not work
  • 12 hours They are serious: Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in will meet for a third summit in Pyongyang next month
  • 9 hours What Turkey Sanctions Are Really About
  • 6 hours Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine, Nord Stream 2
  • 9 hours < sigh > $90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility
  • 8 hours Oil prices---Tug of War: Sanctions vs. Trade War
  • 37 mins Correlation does not equal causation, but they do tend to tango on occasion
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely

Breaking News:

OPEC Revises Down Global Oil Demand Growth Estimate

Alt Text

Locked Into Hedges, Shale Misses Out On Oil Price Rally

As oil prices rose in…

Alt Text

Analysts See WTI Oil Price Averaging $67 This Year

A Reuters poll of 44…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

Oil prices traded close to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Turkey Turmoil Drags Oil Down

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 13, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Putin Erdogan

OPEC reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia cut its oil production in July, a surprise move after Riyadh had pledged to ramp up output following the June meeting in Vienna. Why, then, did oil prices fall on Monday?

The answer may lie in Turkey, where a political standoff with the Trump administration has led to a sudden currency crisis. It may not seem obvious at first, particularly since Turkey is an insignificant producer of oil and a rather minor consumer as well.

But it isn’t a sudden drop off in demand in Turkey that the market is concerned about, but rather the potential for economic and financial contagion stemming from the current crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced last week that he planned on doubling the steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, a move that kicked the currency crisis into high gear. The lira is down 30 percent over the past week and 50 percent since the end of July.

The tariffs are overwhelming to the Turkish economy by themselves, but the levies come as emerging market currencies have already been under pressure this year. The U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, helping to strengthen the dollar at the expense of other currencies. Global growth is also showing some signs of strain. The currencies in Argentina, South Africa, Brazil, India and Indonesia have all been hit with bouts of turmoil recently. Related: Is This The Most Important Geopolitical Deal Of 2018?

“The problem is that the world is addicted to a super-low interest rate environment,” Richard Fullarton, founder of Matilda Capital Management Ltd., a commodity focused hedge fund, told Bloomberg. “The transition to higher rates will be more painful than expected. We should expect lower rates of growth during a transition phase.” Meanwhile, the ECB is concerned that European banks are too exposed to Turkey, another avenue that could cause some trouble.

Currency volatility is occurring against an economic backdrop that is also showing some cracks. The U.S.-China trade war have raised fears of a slowdown, a problem that the IMF warned about last month.

Copper, which is often cited as a key barometer for the health of global commodity markets and economic activity in general, has been slammed in 2018, even as analysts entered the year with bullish optimism. Reading too much into copper, which has its own unique set of circumstances, can be risky, but it offers one data point that suggests investors are jittery about the global economy. Another potential barometer to watch, air freight activity, also points to a slowdown.

The plunging Turkish lira is not by itself a threat, especially, as mentioned, Turkey is a minor player in the energy markets aside from acting as a transit country. “The direct impact on global demand for oil is thus negligible,” Commerzbank said in a note. However, “[i]f the crisis spread to other, larger (emerging) countries, though, demand would be hit considerably.” Related: Philippines Cracks Down On Fuel Pirates

Commerzbank said that the crisis in Turkey is “home-grown” and the result of “serious errors on the part of the political leadership,” which means that “there is actually little threat of other countries being dragged down as well.” The flip side of that is that with the U.S.-Turkey relationship on the rocks, Ankara will “almost certainly not comply with the U.S. demand that it buy less oil from Iran now.”

The only way this becomes a larger crisis is if Turkey’s problems ignite currency trouble elsewhere. China’s yuan dipped a little more than 0.3 percent on Monday, adding to the losses the currency has sustained this year.

Weaker currencies magnify the pain from higher oil prices. In local currencies, oil prices are now at or above the record price levels for oil seen back in 2008 in Turkey, South Africa, India and Indonesia. If Turkey’s crisis is the potential to set off a currency wildfire in emerging markets, it would make petroleum products prohibitively expensive for many people, potentially leading to a significant slowdown in global demand. The IEA warned that the oil market could see a “cooling off” later this year, noting that demand already slowed in the second and third quarters, substantially down from the first quarter.

It’s not at all clear that Turkey will be the spark that ignites a deeper selloff. But with the market increasingly jittery, the risks to oil from seemingly unrelated political events such as the one unfolding in Turkey can’t simply be dismissed.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And Iran Reignite The Oil Price War
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge
Oil Prices Slide As China Imposes 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil

Oil Prices Slide As China Imposes 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil

 U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs

U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs

 Canada Frees Itself From Saudi Oil Imports

Canada Frees Itself From Saudi Oil Imports

 Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

Oil Prices Hit 7-Week Low As Trade War Heats Up

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com