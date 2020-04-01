Trump May Join Oil Talks Between Russia And Saudi Arabia

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 20.81 +0.33 +1.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 24.90 -1.45 -5.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.583 -0.057 -3.48%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 13.23 +2.64 +24.93%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
Graph down Urals 2 days 17.85 -1.75 -8.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.76 +0.39 +3.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.583 -0.057 -3.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 23.23 +0.10 +0.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 24.46 +0.31 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 14.78 +1.07 +7.80%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 33.14 +0.59 +1.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 17.85 -0.21 -1.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.23 +0.39 +1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.55 +0.29 +1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.61 +0.95 +4.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 7.830 -1.560 -16.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 5.080 +0.390 +8.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 21.33 +0.39 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 20.88 +0.39 +1.90%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 16.23 +0.39 +2.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 10.48 +0.39 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 14.73 +0.39 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 19.48 +0.39 +2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 10.98 +0.39 +3.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 14.51 +8.66 +148.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 10.50 +0.25 +2.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.35 -1.11 -4.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 14.43 +0.39 +2.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.50 +4.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.96 +0.39 +1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 4 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 7 mins The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 16 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 13 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 8 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 8 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 8 hours Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 3 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 14 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 9 hours Where's the storage?
  • 12 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?

Breaking News:

Oil And Fuel Demand Set To Plummet In April

Alt Text

The Real Reason Oil Prices Crashed

Whose fault is the current…

Alt Text

Yergin: No End In Sight For The Oil Price Crisis

Rebalancing the oil market in…

Alt Text

Gasoline Futures Fall To $0.50 As Demand Plummets

Gasoline futures have plummeted to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trump May Join Oil Talks Between Russia And Saudi Arabia

By Irina Slav - Apr 01, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump

President Donald Trump said he might join a discussion about oil production and prices with Saudi Arabia and Russia that, according to him, is ongoing.

“The two countries are discussing it and I am joining at the appropriate time if need be,” Trump told reporters as quoted by Reuters. He also said he had talked separately with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed and that these talks had been “great”.

Oil has plummeted to $25 for Brent and $20 for West Texas Intermediate, but some U.S. grades are trading a lot lower than this: Louisiana Light, for instance, fell to as little as $5.85 a barrel over the last week of March, and Wyoming crude traded as low as $1.25 a barrel.

But even WTI at $20 is quite problematic for most producers in the United States, so it is no surprise there have been calls for production cuts. One member of the Texas Railroad Commission, Ryan Sitton, said he had discussed the matter with OPEC’s chairman, Mohammed Barkindo.

Earlier this week, executives from two large shale oil producers, Parsley Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, wrote to the commission to request the imposition of obligatory production cuts. These cuts would be an unprecedented move that highlights the devastating effects of the oil price war that coincided with the Covid-19 outbreak, which has wiped out about a fifth of global demand, according to estimates from experts.

Meanwhile, however, Saudi Arabia said it was going to flood Europe with deeply discounted Arab Light, a move seen as an attack on Russia in one of its key markets, which doesn’t bode well for any negotiations. Demand in Europe is floundering because of the coronavirus outbreak, and refiners are cutting their orders of Saudi crude by 25 percent, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.

The Russians are not blinking. Moscow has promised up to a 500,000 bpd production increase and has assured the market that the country has enough resources to cover budget shortfalls at $25-30 oil for six to ten years. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Giants Turn On Each Other As Crude Prices Plummet
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

 Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 Iran Is Preparing For An Oil Export Boom

Iran Is Preparing For An Oil Export Boom

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com