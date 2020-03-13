Russian Oil Giants Prepare For A Production Surge

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 31.73 +0.23 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 35.44 +0.24 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 1.869 +0.028 +1.52%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 28.28 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 29.15 -3.15 -9.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 23.58 -3.82 -13.94%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 1.869 +0.028 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 33.56 +0.67 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 18.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 16.10 -1.48 -8.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 32.35 -1.48 -4.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 31.90 -1.48 -4.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 27.25 -1.48 -5.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 25.75 -1.48 -5.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 30.50 -1.48 -4.63%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 22.00 -1.48 -6.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 37.61 -0.38 -1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 25.68 +0.23 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.75 -2.75 -11.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 41.59 +1.38 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 8 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 11 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 2 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 5 hours Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 22 hours Rip. S&P.
  • 18 hours Right Location, Wrong Value Source
  • 2 hours MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 5 hours Bunglecrats strike again!
  • 1 day Low Energy Price Crossfeed
  • 1 day Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power

Breaking News:

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

Alt Text

Tech Breakthrough Could Revolutionize Lithium Extraction

A research team is close…

Alt Text

Assessing Crude After A Historic Drop

Monday’s collapse in oil prices…

Alt Text

U.S. Sanctions Have Crippled Iranian Oil Production

U.S. sanctions on Iran have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russian Oil Giants Prepare For A Production Surge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 13, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Gazprom

Russian oil firms plan to raise their oil production from April and they are comfortable with the current oil prices and even lower, oil executives said after meeting this week with Energy Minister Alexander Novak – a meeting which didn’t discuss the possibility that Russia may return to the OPEC+ production cut deal as earlier reports suggested.

Top executives from the major Russian companies, including Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom Neft, Tatneft, and Surgutneftegas, met with the minister on Thursday to discuss the companies’ plans and the market situation after the collapse of the OPEC+ deal last week.  

Alexander Dyukov, chief executive at Gazprom’s oil arm, Gazprom Neft, told reporters that returning to the OPEC+ deal was not discussed at the meeting.

The coronavirus outbreak and concerns about recession would have sent oil prices to $35 a barrel anyway, even if OPEC and its Russia-led allies had reached a deal last week, Dyukov said.  

Gazprom Neft is disappointed with the OPEC+ break-up, Dyukov said, but noted that OPEC is to blame for the ‘no deal’ outcome of the talks.

Gazprom Neft, Russia’s third-largest producer, could increase its production by between 40,000 bpd and 50,000 bpd in April, Dyukov said, as carried by TASS. 

Gazprom Neft can work with $35 oil, the manager said, while Tatneft’s CEO Nail Maganov boasted that even $8 oil is not critical for the company, Russia’s Prime news agency reports.

Commenting on reports that Saudi Arabia is now preparing to flood the markets with its cheaper oil, including Russia’s key market Europe, Dyukov said that Gazprom Neft isn’t concerned that its oil would be pushed out because basically all its volumes have been contracted despite the current market conditions. Related: Yergin: No End In Sight For The Oil Price Crisis

Earlier this week, minister Novak said that Russia has the potential to ramp up its oil production by 500,000 bpd. On Friday, he told reporters that Russia would be able to restore by the end of April all the production cuts under the deal with OPEC, which would boost production by 200,000 bpd from current levels.

Commenting on the OPEC+ (semi)broken alliance, Novak said that Russia doesn’t see constructive conditions now to return to discussing the OPEC+ deal, days after saying that “the doors aren’t closed” to future cooperation with OPEC.

“We don’t see conditions to discuss the deal, you can all see how OPEC members behave,” Novak said.

OPEC members are flooding the oversupplied market with oil, going for Russia’s market share, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Reuters on Tuesday, commenting on possible OPEC+ meetings:

“I fail to see the wisdom for holding meetings in May-June that would only demonstrate our failure in attending to what we should have done in a crisis like this and taking the necessary measures.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise As Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 13 2020 said:
    Russian oil companies have always been against any production cuts by OPEC+ arguing that they have invested heavily in expanding Russia’s oil production capacity and therefore they wanted a quick return on their investments. They got their wish by Russia’s refusal to endorse deeper cuts by OPEC+.

    However, this was not the reason why Russia refused the OPEC+ cuts. Its decision was based on the fact that any such cuts would have been futile with no positive impact whatsoever on oil prices while the coronavirus is raging.

    Still, Russian oil companies are planning to raise their oil production from April by an estimated 200,000-500,000 barrels a day (b/d) completely unconcerned by Saudi threats of price war and flooding the global oil market with oil. They are comfortable with current oil prices and even lower with one Russian oil company, Tatneft, boasting that even $8 oil is not critical for it.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 Saudi Arabia Books Supertankers To Flood U.S. Markets With Oil

Saudi Arabia Books Supertankers To Flood U.S. Markets With Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com