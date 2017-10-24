This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.43 -0.04 -0.08%
Brent Crude 58.20 +0.03 +0.05%
Mars US 53.47 +0.59 +1.12%
Opec Basket 55.78 +0.37 +0.67%
Urals 54.06 -0.04 -0.07%
Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.31 +0.20 +0.41%
Natural Gas 3.146 +0.01 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 54.88 -0.60 -1.08%
Murban 57.58 -0.65 -1.12%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.32 +0.26 +0.48%
Basra Light 53.99 +0.86 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 57.42 +0.36 +0.63%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Bonny Light 57.65 +0.17 +0.30%
Girassol 57.85 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 55.78 +0.37 +0.67%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.26 -0.26 -0.66%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.00 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 42.75 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 57.30 -0.68 -1.17%
West Texas Sour 46.42 +0.57 +1.24%
Eagle Ford 50.37 +0.57 +1.14%
Eagle Ford 50.37 +0.57 +1.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.92 +0.57 +1.18%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Buena Vista 57.85 +0.43 +0.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 6 hours Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 7 hours Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 7 hours Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 8 hours Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 9 hours OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 11 hours Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 12 hours Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 18 hours Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 23 hours UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 1 day LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 1 day Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 1 day Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 1 day Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 4 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills
  • 4 days Russia Warns Ukraine Against Recovering Oil Off The Coast Of Crimea
  • 4 days Syrian Rebels Relinquish Control Of Major Gas Field
  • 4 days Schlumberger Warns Of Moderating Investment In North America
  • 4 days Oil Prices Set For Weekly Loss As Profit Taking Trumps Mideast Tensions
  • 4 days Energy Regulators Look To Guard Grid From Cyberattacks
  • 4 days Mexico Says OPEC Has Not Approached It For Deal Extension
  • 4 days New Video Game Targets Oil Infrastructure
  • 4 days Shell Restarts Bonny Light Exports
  • 4 days Russia’s Rosneft To Take Majority In Kurdish Oil Pipeline
  • 5 days Iraq Struggles To Replace Damaged Kirkuk Equipment As Output Falls
  • 5 days British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms
  • 5 days Montenegro A ‘Sweet Spot’ Of Untapped Oil, Gas In The Adriatic
  • 5 days Rosneft CEO: Rising U.S. Shale A Downside Risk To Oil Prices
  • 5 days Brazil Could Invite More Bids For Unsold Pre-Salt Oil Blocks
  • 5 days OPEC/Non-OPEC Seek Consensus On Deal Before Nov Summit
  • 5 days London Stock Exchange Boss Defends Push To Win Aramco IPO
  • 5 days Rosneft Signs $400M Deal With Kurdistan
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Warns About Trans Mountain Delays
  • 6 days India, China, U.S., Complain Of Venezuelan Crude Oil Quality Issues
  • 6 days Kurdish Kirkuk-Ceyhan Crude Oil Flows Plunge To 225,000 Bpd
  • 6 days Russia, Saudis Team Up To Boost Fracking Tech
  • 6 days Conflicting News Spurs Doubt On Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Exxon Starts Production At New Refinery In Texas
  • 6 days Iraq Asks BP To Redevelop Kirkuk Oil Fields

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Alt Text

Clashes In Kurdistan Send Oil Prices Higher

Reports of skirmishes between Iraqi…

Alt Text

UK Oil And Gas Costs To Rise 100% If Brexit Fails

Brexit negotiators’ failure to secure…

Alt Text

OPEC Favors 9-Month Extension Of Production Cut Agreement

According to Reuters sources, OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

This Oil Rally May Be Short-Lived

By Irina Slav - Oct 24, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Broken Oil

It’s been another week of upbeat OPEC reports—from secretary general Mohammed Barkindo’s belief that global oil demand will jump to over 100 million bpd by 2020 to the proud announcement that compliance with the oil production cut deal had hit 120 percent in September—but is the most recent rally sustainable?

These announcements do have an impact on prices, but their effects are often short-lived, especially when facts of life prove them wrong.

For starters, any supply or demand announcement from an organization such as OPEC needs to be taken with not one but two grains of salt. The cartel knows very well that an upbeat message could—and often does—send prices higher. Barkindo, for instance, gave no foundation for his forecast of oil demand growth.

Neither did OPEC’s monitoring committee go into detail about the 120 percent compliance rate. In truth, this record-high compliance rate covered all partners in the deal—OPEC and non-OPEC. However, it doesn’t really mean much if you look at OPEC’s own production numbers for September.

These show that several members were pumping above their November 2016 quotas, notably the UAE, Iran, and Iraq. Saudi Arabia produced about 83,000 fewer barrels per day than what they agreed to, as did a few other OPEC members, though by a lot less. The biggest non-OPEC partner in the deal, Russia, has made no recent announcements about producing less than its 300,000-bpd cut quota.

Related: Aramco CEO Warns Of Imminent Oil Supply Crunch

What’s more, a few days before OPEC patted itself on the back for the super-compliance, IEA’s Fatih Birol estimated the cartel’s member compliance at 86 percent, saying it was a good rate, even though it’s significantly worse than earlier months. Yet traders continue to rush to buy crude whenever OPEC says, “We’re doing great!”

Now some experts are beginning to warn that the rally won’t last, regardless of upbeat messages from sources whose wellbeing depends on high oil prices. And it’s not just the start of refinery maintenance season in the U.S. that will push down prices.

Investment strategist Ivan Martchev from Navellier & Associates, for example, notes that crude oil demand growth in China may fall short of expectations. The Chinese economy, Martchev says, may not be growing at officially reported rates, and any nasty surprise there would weigh on prices. That surprise could come in the form of a credit bubble that’s already burst, Martchev says, but we have yet to hear the bang.

On the positive side, however, he notes the unprecedented warming between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which would be bullish for oil, but in the long term. In the short term, there seems to be too many headwinds for a sustainable rally.

Tom Kloza from the Oil Price Information Service is also not too optimistic on oil prices, but for another reason: rising U.S. exports. According to him, what the country is doing right now is unprecedented. "The highlight you need to watch for the next few months is going to be more record breaking exports of crude oil. Our view is that it's going to soften the price for Brent," he told CNBC. Kloza believes the United States can export up to 15-20 million barrels of crude weekly—an amount that has no historical precedent.

Related: Which Of These 3 Hotspots Will Be The Next Big Thing In Oil?

So, we have unproved demand growth prospects for China, rising U.S. crude oil exports, and a very optimistic OPEC that’s meeting on November 30 in Vienna to decide the future fate of its production cut agreement. Meanwhile, Iraqis and Kurds are rattling sabers and President Trump has threatened a decertification of the Iran nuclear deal.

The events in Kurdistan were a big reason for the latest oil price spike, but this spike was nowhere as high as it would have been in a less oversupplied market. In fact, as Kloza notes, the market may well be biased toward lower prices based on the not-too-strong reaction to either the fight in Iraq or the Iran sanction situation. In other words, though there’s still enthusiasm about the direction of oil prices, it’s a wary one, with the smarter market players apparently applying the “Hope for the best, prepare for the worse” approach.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Falling Iraqi Exports Drive Oil Prices Higher
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East

A New Oil Crisis Is Developing In The Middle East
Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

Rig Count Plunge Set To Boost Oil & Gas Prices

 The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

The World's Top Crude Trader Sees Brent Crashing To $45

 MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

MIT Unveils Game-Changing Battery Breakthrough

 Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com