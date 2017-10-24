Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 52.49 +0.59 +1.14%
Brent Crude 58.05 +0.78 +1.36%
Mars US 52.88 +0.09 +0.17%
Opec Basket 55.78 +0.37 +0.67%
Urals 54.10 +0.31 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 58.36 +0.38 +0.66%
Bonny Light 57.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.31 +0.20 +0.41%
Natural Gas 3.119 -0.04 -1.17%
Marine 55.48 +0.70 +1.28%
Murban 58.23 +0.65 +1.13%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.06 -0.18 -0.33%
Basra Light 53.13 -0.25 -0.47%
Saharan Blend 57.06 -0.23 -0.40%
Girassol 57.78 +0.05 +0.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 39.02 -0.50 -1.27%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.50 +0.50 +1.04%
Giddings 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
ANS West Coast 57.30 -0.68 -1.17%
West Texas Sour 45.85 +0.43 +0.95%
Eagle Ford 49.80 +0.43 +0.87%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.35 +0.43 +0.90%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Buena Vista 57.85 +0.43 +0.75%
Falling Iraqi Exports Drive Oil Prices Higher

By Irina Slav - Oct 24, 2017, 9:30 AM CDT

Crude oil prices continued their ascent today as lower exports from Iraq amid the internal conflict with the Kurds gave oil bulls a cause for optimism. Brent crude was trading above US$57 a barrel and WTI was close to US$52 in morning Asian trade today. At 6:49 EDT, WTI was at US$52.26 a barrel.

Crude oil exports from Iraq have fallen by more than 200,000 bpd since the start of the month, and it’s unclear how long this lower export rate will continue. At the same time, drilling rig numbers in the United States are falling, too: Baker Hughes reported declines in the rig count for 10 of the last 12 weeks. The declines follow a string of capex cuts for the year, Reuters notes.

Meanwhile, columnist John Kemp noted that hedge funds and other money managers continue to hold substantial long positions on crude, equivalent to 883 million barrels in the five biggest futures and options contracts as of October 17, as they wait for the higher demand growth that was forecast recently by several authorities.

OPEC’s recent announcement about a record-high compliance rate of 120 percent among all participants in the oil production cut agreement served to solidify speculator’s optimism. The cartel added that “all options are on the table” with regard to extending the agreement to the end of 2018. Related: Syrian Kurds Cut Secret Gas Deal With Russian Forces

One analyst, Tomomichi Akuta, from Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting, said that “The market is currently weighing supportive materials more, such as the Kurdistan situation, the slowdown in shale-related (U.S.) rig counts and the possible extension in OPEC (output) cuts.”

Vandana Hari from Vanda Insights, on the other hand, said that the market is already pricing the risk of 320,000 bpd from fields around Kirkuk getting stranded after the Iraqi forces took over the oil city. She added that most of Iraq’s oil comes from the southern fields, so there will be no severe disruption in global supply as a result of the conflict in Kurdistan.

After all, Hari, says, there is more than 1.7 million bpd in unused oil production capacity among the participants in the OPEC cut deal, so a disruption in Iraqi supply can easily be plugged.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

