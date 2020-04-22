The Very Real Possibility of -$100 Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 14.39 +0.61 +4.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 20.37 +1.04 +5.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.952 +0.013 +0.67%
Graph up Mars US 46 mins 12.28 +4.31 +54.08%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 14.63 +0.44 +3.10%
Graph down Urals 2 days 24.10 -0.45 -1.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 58.91 +93.64 +-269.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 58.91 +93.64 +-269.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 14.75 -6.13 -29.36%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 7.120 +9.490 +-400.42%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.952 +0.013 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 18.12 -4.02 -18.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 18.10 -3.47 -16.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 11.51 -5.17 -31.00%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 20.59 -4.89 -19.19%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 11.28 -5.67 -33.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 14.75 -6.13 -29.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 14.75 -6.13 -29.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 15.02 -5.96 -28.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 14.63 +0.44 +3.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 9.740 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours -3.830 -8.860 -176.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 12.42 -8.86 -41.64%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 11.97 -8.86 -42.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 7.320 -8.860 -54.76%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 1.570 -8.860 -84.95%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 1.570 -8.860 -84.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 5.820 -8.860 -60.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 10.57 -8.86 -45.60%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 2.070 -8.860 -81.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 58.91 +93.64 +-269.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 0.250 +47.500 +-100.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days -2.680 -18.100 -117.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 3.960 +47.640 +-109.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 0.250 +47.750 +-100.53%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 18.54 -0.36 -1.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 5 minuts Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 7 minutes Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 9 minutes Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 11 minutes European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 5 mins Saudis may re-route oil currently on its way to United States
  • 1 hour Headline: ... Largest Ever Drop In Fracking Activity
  • 3 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 21 mins A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 4 hours The President and the Plague
  • 2 hours Cognitive Dissonance
  • 3 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 4 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 4 hours Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 8 hours Saudi imports/refining
  • 8 hours Shales Death Blow?

Breaking News:

With Oil Hedged At $49, Mexico Saves $6.2 Billion As Prices Crash

Alt Text

OPEC+ Discuss 10 Million Bpd Cut Involving Other Producers

Oil producers from the OPEC+…

Alt Text

The World’s Biggest Oil Deal Can’t Save Crude Prices

G20 oil ministers are set…

Alt Text

Oil Could Fall Back To $20

Oil demand is set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Very Real Possibility of -$100 Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 22, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Benj

An oil analyst who warned of negative oil prices a month ago now says that the WTI Crude futures prices could crash to as low as a negative $100 per barrel in May.  

In a note last month, Paul Sankey, managing director at Mizuho Securities, said, “Oil prices can go negative,” reported Fox Business

Back then, in the middle of March, most analysts did not believe that oil prices could sink into negative territory and said the ‘negative oil price’ was just an attention-grabbing headline. 

However, a month later, to the day, WTI Crude crashed by more than 300% to a negative $37 a barrel on Monday, a day before the WTI Crude May contract expired as traders rushed the exit to avoid owning physical barrels of oil for delivery in May.

In a new research note this week, quoted by Houston Chronicle’s Sergio Chapa, Mizuho’s Sankey said, “This negative price was not a purely paper anomaly.”

“It was the reality of paper markets meeting physical markets, and the last holders of the May contract for crude being unable to get out of their ultimate requirement to take delivery of crude at landlocked Cushing, Oklahoma,” according to Sankey.

Premium: The Oil Sector That Will Suffer The Most

“If you had a stinking barrel of oil in your back yard, would you pay someone $100 a barrel to take it away?” Sankey said. “Yes, and you would probably be relieved you were not charged $300 a barrel. That is the situation we are in, of producers having nowhere to go with the inexorable production that takes weeks and months to reduce to zero,” the expert says, as carried by the Houston Chronicle.

“It’s possible that if current conditions continue, Cushing storage tanks could reach capacity by mid-May,” Wood Mackenzie analysts said on Tuesday.

According to ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao on Tuesday:

“A key question is whether we could see a repeat of this with the June expiry next month. It is likely that storage this time next month will be even more of an issue, given the surplus environment, and so in the absence of a meaningful demand recovery, negative prices could return for June.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Next Post

Incoming 50 Million Barrel ‘Saudi Oil Bomb’ Could Send Prices Even Lower
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years
$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

Oil Prices Hit $1 Following A 90% Crash

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

 The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut

The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com