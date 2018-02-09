The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.02 -2.13 -3.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.63 -2.18 -3.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.603 -0.094 -3.49%
Mars US 22 hours 59.25 -0.74 -1.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.69 -1.61 -2.50%
Urals 2 days 62.72 -1.56 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.94 -1.03 -1.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.603 -0.094 -3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.93 -1.95 -3.05%
Murban 2 days 65.38 -1.95 -2.90%
Iran Heavy 2 days 61.80 -1.40 -2.22%
Basra Light 2 days 59.83 -0.53 -0.88%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.87 -1.53 -2.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Girassol 2 days 64.75 -1.44 -2.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.69 -1.61 -2.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 32.13 -0.49 -1.50%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.15 +1.11 +3.82%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.65 -0.64 -1.03%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.00 -0.64 -1.02%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.35 -0.64 -1.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.15 -0.64 -1.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.15 -0.64 -1.34%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.90 -0.64 -1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.30 -0.64 -1.03%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.15 -0.64 -1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 2 days 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.93 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.10 -0.64 -1.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.60 -0.64 -1.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.16 -0.89 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Canadian solar companies sue US over tariffs
  • 2 hours Saudis not winning diplomatic war on Qatar
  • 13 hours Twitter announces first-ever profitable quarter
  • 19 hours Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22
  • 19 hours US solar industry lost nearly 10000 jobs in 2017
  • 4 hours What If Chinese Panel Makers Move to U.S.?
  • 5 hours EPA Penalties Decline From Last FY
  • 21 hours SpaceX Successfully Launched the World's Most Powerful Rocket
  • 1 day Tesla Q4 to be disappointing?
  • 1 day Fire Sale: Strategic Petroleum Reserve
  • 1 day MBS trying to pretend it's all business as usual post purge
  • 18 hours IBM and Walmart Using Blockchain to Keep Food Fresh
  • 2 hours Dow drops another 1000 points, Jim Rogers calls 'doozy' bear market
  • 1 day US will become net energy exporter by 2022-EIA
  • 1 hour HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 19 hours UK restarts search for area to host highly radioactive waste

Breaking News:

Libya’s January Oil Production Highest In Nearly Five Years

Alt Text

Goldman: Oil To Top $80 Within Six Months

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has…

Alt Text

Three Factors That Could End The Oil Rally

The recent rise in oil…

Alt Text

Three Wild Cards That Could Hurt The Oil Rally

In the past month, oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

By Irina Slav - Feb 09, 2018, 9:30 AM CST oil barrels

Those analysts who warned that oil prices can’t go on rising forever now have the chance to tell everyone else “I told you so.” Brent and WTI have fallen by 9 percent since the highs they hit in late January, with the international benchmark slumping to US$64.42 today in midday Asian trade, and West Texas Intermediate falling to US$60.61 a barrel.

The problem with bubbles is that they are so irresistibly shiny while they expand, but sooner or later every bubble pops. Sometimes the bang can be deafening, which is what happened four years ago. This time it was quite loud, too.

Energy analyst Tom Kloza from the Oil Price Information Service warned at the end of January that there is a “tremendous speculative bubble.” He warned that the price is due for a serious correction. Reuters’ John Kemp noted that bullish bets on Brent, WTI, and the four most popular oil product futures are at all-time highs, which also suggests a correction is pending.

Now, the correction is taking place. It may have started with the stock market slip on Monday, prompted by higher bond yields, but it continued with the Energy Information Administration reporting that the United States have breached the 10-million-bpd oil production threshold for the second time since last November—and apparently much earlier than most observers expected.

U.S. drillers produced 10.25 million barrels of oil daily last week, the EIA said in its weekly petroleum report, and prices slumped further as doubts about the global oversupply—which is still lingering—were reignited. But the weekly report was just additional kindling to EIA’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, which forecast that U.S. oil production will top 11 million bpd in 2019. Related: Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

Bulls will be bulls, but with so many signs that U.S. drillers are not quitting production growth, a selloff was only to be expected. Some highly disappointing numbers from a few oil majors may have made things worse, too. ExxonMobil and Chevron, in particular, spooked investors when they revealed fourth-quarter earnings that badly missed expectations. In an already jittery market such as the one for oil, such misses could sometimes outweigh the robust results of all those who beat forecasts, and they were the majority this reporting season.

It is also telling that the latest outage of the Forties pipeline did not have a positive impact on prices, which would have been the normal thing. When the Forties system was shut down in December, prices got a major boost thanks to the fact that the Forties transports more than 400,000 bpd of crude to the UK. Now it’s down again, but prices have not reacted in the normal way. In fact, some analysts warn that prices have yet to fall further. The driver this time will be Fed’s plans for at least three rate hikes this year.

Adding insult to injury, Iran’s Energy Minister earlier this week said the country has the capacity to boost production by 100,000 bpd within five to six days of an end to the production cut deal. Now, while Bijan Zanganeh was likely speaking hypothetically, he also said that he sees no reason for OPEC to extend the cuts beyond June this year.

Some warier investors started exiting their long positions ahead of the bubble’s burst, truth be told. Their numbers are likely to swell in the coming weeks, despite investment banks’ optimistic price forecast revisions for Brent and WTI, unless short memory once again plays its trick on the market and another bubble rises from the remains of the last one.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Statoil: Rising U.S. Shale To Keep Oil Prices Below $70 In 2018

Next Post

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil

Oil Prices Ravaged By Financial Turmoil
Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

 U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

 Solar Innovation Could Solve Africa’s Water Problem

Solar Innovation Could Solve Africa’s Water Problem

 Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com