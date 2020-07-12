The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 40.55 +0.93 +2.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 43.24 +0.89 +2.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 41.65 +0.93 +2.28%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph down Urals 3 days 42.80 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 36.78 -0.67 -1.79%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 1.805 +0.026 +1.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 43.68 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.93 +0.23 +0.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 42.52 +0.51 +1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 46.00 -0.71 -1.52%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 42.86 +0.60 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.28 +0.60 +1.41%
Chart Girassol 3 days 44.44 +0.48 +1.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.31 +0.16 +0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.05 +0.97 +3.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.62 -1.28 -3.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 38.62 -1.28 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 40.02 -1.28 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 35.52 -1.28 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 35.77 -1.28 -3.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 37.12 -1.28 -3.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 35.12 -1.28 -3.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.49 -1.10 -2.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 44.59 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 34.50 +0.93 +2.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 38.45 +0.93 +2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.26 -1.00 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 7 minutes Sources confirm Trump to sign two new Executive orders.
  • 3 mins COVID is real now
  • 4 hours Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 20 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 1 day Better Days Are (Not) Coming: Fed Officials Suggest U.S. Recovery May Be Stalling
  • 20 hours Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 4 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 3 days Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 3 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 3 days No More Love: Kanye West Breaks With Trump, Claims 2020 Run Is Not A Stunt
  • 3 days Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 4 days A Real Reality Check on "Green Hydrogen"
  • 3 days During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 3 days The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic

Breaking News:

Gazprom’s Hold On European Gas Market Slips

Oil May Never Hit $100 Again

Oil May Never Hit $100 Again

There are now a number…

Citigroup: Oil Will Never Return To $100

Citigroup: Oil Will Never Return To $100

Citigroup analysts said on Thursday…

Second Covid Wave Could Send Oil Prices Into “Tailspin”

Second Covid Wave Could Send Oil Prices Into “Tailspin”

Oil prices face significant downside…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 12, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

China bought up so much oil during April and May’s oil price crash that now they don’t know what to do with it all. A huge volume of the purchases that Beijing made when the market was down are just now coming into port, and China simply can’t get them all into storage fast enough. And as China’s seas fill up with oil tankers, the country’s onshore storage tanks are filling up too--and they’re getting dangerously close to overflowing As China’s own Caixin News reported earlier this week, “as of Wednesday, China had used up 69% of its crude oil storage capacity with the 33.4 million tons it had stockpiled, up by 24% from the previous year, according to data from energy information provider Oilchem China. That’s only 1 percentage point away from the 70% threshold that experts view as the country’s capacity limit.”

This week, Bloomberg told the story of just one of these ships currently crowding Chinese ports. “Leaving behind the waters of the Caribbean Sea, the 1,100-feet long oil tanker Maran Apollo is emblematic of the wider petroleum market,” the report begins. “Steaming at 11.5 knots, she’s heading toward China, where oil demand is fast recovering, hauling a cargo of two million barrels of U.S. crude. But her voyage didn’t start a few days ago. She loaded in early May, and with no buyers during the worst of the coronavirus outbreak, the supertanker stood floating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for almost two months, waiting for better times.”

The fact that Maran Apollo has now departed for Rizhao, China is a promising one, indicating that refiners are finally starting to demand more crude that has been sitting unwanted for months out at sea. But it’s not just any kind of crude. In order to really understand the oil industry’s uneven recovery, you have to look a little closer. 

“Refiners are competing for barrels in one corner of the market known as medium-heavy sour crude -- barrels with a higher content in sulfur and relatively dense. It’s the kind of oil that Saudi Arabia and its allies pump. And also the type of crude that’s pumped offshore in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico -- and that’s what’s in the Maran Apollo’s tanks.” Bloomberg compares different kinds of crude oil to different vintages of wine. “Urals of Russia and Arab Light from Saudi Arabia are normally two of the most widely consumed -- think Cabernet Sauvignon, maybe a Merlot. But in today’s oil market, such crude is in increasingly short supply due to record output cuts by the two nations and their allies.”

Related: Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices For The Third Consecutive Month

The production cuts from OPEC+ don’t just remove any old crude oil from the oversaturated market, they remove the most in-demand kinds of crude, and its absence has caused problems for an energy industry trying to get back to business-as-usual. “Deep OPEC+ cuts and demand recovery have tightened balances and this has been reflected in improvements in physical differentials,” Bassam Fattouh, director of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, was quoted by Bloomberg. “But the recovery has not been even, with medium-sour crudes faring better than light-sweet crudes.”

The shortage of medium-sour crude, and “particularly those known as light sweet crude that have a lower sulfur content and are less dense” has also upset conventional price brackets for crude oil. Usually, these barrels are plentiful and inexpensive, but as austere production cuts have removed so much medium-sour crude supply from the market, these barrels’ prices have soared. 

While recovering oil prices can be seen as a sign of success for OPEC+ and their production curbing strategies, they don’t necessarily indicate a healthy market for oil. “Not only is medium-heavy sour crude trading at a premium to benchmarks, but barrels for immediate delivery are commanding premiums to forward contracts, a price pattern known as backwardation that also reflects a tight physical-market,” writes Bloomberg. As the world slowly returns to normal, markets will have to absorb the often unpredictable impacts of economic intervention like stimulus packages and production cuts on top of all the other externalities of economic recession. No one said the road to recovery would be easy. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Market Recovery Threatened By Weaker Fuel Demand
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan
Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion
The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage

World’s Biggest Oil Importer Is Running Out Of Storage



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com