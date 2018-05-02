How Oil Hedging Could Cost Companies $7 Billion

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.68 +0.43 +0.64%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.08 -0.05 -0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.758 -0.044 -1.57%
Mars US 23 hours 66.98 -1.35 -1.98%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.60 -0.64 -0.90%
Urals 6 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.93 -1.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.93 -1.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.88 -0.68 -0.91%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.758 -0.044 -1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 69.58 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 3 days 72.88 -0.75 -1.02%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.45 -0.75 -1.08%
Basra Light 3 days 72.11 +0.75 +1.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.58 -0.77 -1.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.88 -0.68 -0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.88 -0.68 -0.91%
Girassol 2 days 73.28 -0.68 -0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.60 -0.64 -0.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.07 -0.10 -0.20%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.85 -1.32 -2.63%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.75 -1.32 -1.94%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.35 -1.32 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.35 -1.32 -2.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.25 -1.32 -2.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.25 -1.32 -2.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.25 -1.32 -2.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.35 -1.32 -2.01%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.25 -1.32 -2.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.13 -0.93 -1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.75 -1.25 -1.92%
Giddings 2 days 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.94 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.20 -1.32 -2.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.15 -1.32 -1.99%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.15 -1.32 -1.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.70 -1.32 -2.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.01 -1.32 -1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 56 mins Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 2 hours EU Will Not Negotiate U.S. Tariffs Under Threat
  • 3 hours How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 5 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 5 hours Mercedes-Benz Exits Home Battery Market
  • 1 hour Oil at $300?
  • 1 hour China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 13 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 13 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 23 hours U.S. Sanctions: Russia’s 50 Richest Businessmen Have Lost Close To $12 billion In One Day
  • 17 hours China to transfer LNG technology to Iran
  • 14 hours Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 5 hours Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 22 hours What's next? Russia & Iran Warn Of Global 'Chaos' After U.S. led Strike On Syria

Breaking News:

Kuwait: OPEC Is Not Discussing Oil Prices

Alt Text

Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

Money managers are betting big…

Alt Text

The Next Big Threat For Chinese Oil Demand

Electric buses are likely to…

Alt Text

Can China Combat Its Natural Gas Crisis?

China’s LNG imports hit a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

How Oil Hedging Could Cost Companies $7 Billion

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 02, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT Oil

The recent oil price rally has been a boon for U.S. oil producers, but for those that have hedged future production at prices capped below current oil price levels, hedging contracts could result in US$7 billion in losses if WTI prices were to stabilize at $68 a barrel this year, Wood Mackenzie analyst Andrew McConn told Bloomberg in an interview.

Oil hedging during the downturn resulted in gains for those companies, as producers were hedging barrels at higher-than-market prices to lock in future production and insulate against the low oil prices. Between 2015 and 2017, companies generated US$23 billion in gains form hedging, according to Wood Mackenzie.

But now hedges at prices capped below current full-market prices are generating losses for some companies.

“Basically, every company is going to lose a significant amount of upside exposure if prices stay where they are now,” McConn told Bloomberg.

Last week, Hess Corp said that it had spent US$50 million to unwind hedges that capped its sales at $65 a barrel WTI, while prices have been above that, at around $67 on Wednesday. According to McConn, Hess will likely have company with other producers also set to pay for unwinding hedges.

With WTI at current levels, hedging contracts capped at $65 or below are now a drag on company sales instead of the lifeline they were during the oil price slump.

WoodMac’s McConn analyzed 33 companies, including Hess, Anadarko Petroleum, Pioneer Natural Resources, and EOG Resources. Of all companies, only three had such hedging contracts that would raise their revenues this year by 1 percent, and eight firms are expected to generate losses from hedging. Related: Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record

According to WoodMac, most companies hedge around 30 percent of their oil production on average, so they have enough production to sell at full-market price and book gains when oil prices are rallying.

Estimates by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, based on analyst production estimates and company filings, showed that the most-hedged company for 2018 by percentage of crude oil production was Parsley Energy with 97 percent production hedged, followed by Laredo Petroleum and WildHorse. EOG Resources is the least hedged, with 9 percent of production hedged.

Still, hedges will not necessarily lead to losses as WTI prices are not expected to average $68 a barrel or more this year. For example, according to the latest monthly Reuters poll of analysts and economists, the U.S. benchmark is now expected to average $63.23 a barrel this year, up from $59.85 in the March poll.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Majors See Profits Spike, Exxon Lags Behind

Next Post

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Discovery Is Changing Solar Energy Forever

This Discovery Is Changing Solar Energy Forever
Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record

 Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

 U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

 A Geopolitical Red Herring For Oil Markets

A Geopolitical Red Herring For Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com