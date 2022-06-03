Russia Sees Extra $6.4 Billion Oil Revenue In June As Prices Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 120.3 +3.39 +2.90%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 121.3 +3.67 +3.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.539 +0.054 +0.64%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.333 +0.125 +2.96%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 4.308 +0.117 +2.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 29 mins 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.308 +0.117 +2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.8 -3.56 -3.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.7 -4.08 -3.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 186 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.40 -0.13 -0.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 102.8 +1.61 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 119.0 +1.61 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 117.3 +1.61 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 115.2 +1.61 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 114.4 +1.61 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 118.0 +1.61 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 112.6 +1.61 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 119.4 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 110.8 +1.61 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 +0.61 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 56 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 mins ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 16 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Lack of internal support for…

Oil Prices May Not Drop, Even If There Is A Recession

Oil Prices May Not Drop, Even If There Is A Recession

There are growing fears that…

Oil Set For Fourth Weekly Gain Amid Tight Fuel Markets

Oil Set For Fourth Weekly Gain Amid Tight Fuel Markets

Oil prices were up early…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Sees Extra $6.4 Billion Oil Revenue In June As Prices Rally

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 03, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Russia's Finance Ministry expects $6.37 billion in additional oil revenue in June.
  • Russian oil exports haven’t fallen off a cliff, while it continues to sell natural gas to most of the EU.
  • Russian crude exports could drop if the EU's sixth' sanctions package is fully implemented.
Join Our Community

Russia expects to receive as much as $6.37 billion in additional oil and gas revenues in June, its finance ministry said on Friday, as energy commodity prices have rallied since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to estimates released on Friday by the Finance Ministry, Russia expects its additional revenue from oil and gas sales to be 393 billion rubles, or $6.37 billion, this month. Additional budget revenues are expected at $10.66 billion (656.6 billion rubles) for the months of May and June because of the higher-than-expected oil prices, Russia said.

Russia has been benefiting from the energy commodities rally, which intensified after the invasion of Ukraine. Despite Western sanctions designed to hurt Russia’s oil revenues and war chest, Moscow is still getting a lot of additional billions of U.S. dollars in oil and gas revenues.

So far, Russian oil exports haven’t fallen off a cliff, while it continues to sell natural gas to most of the EU, including to some of the biggest consumers and economies such as Germany and Italy.

However, under the sixth sanctions package from the EU, Russian oil exports could drop further as the EU is currently endorsing a ban on Russian oil imports via sea that also aims to cut Russia off the tanker insurance market and limit its ability to redirect seaborne oil exports to third countries.  

Russia said this week its oil production would rebound in June and expressed confidence it would be able to find new markets for its oil.

Russia is boosting exports to India and China, but analysts doubt the Asian market would be able to absorb all the 4 million bpd of oil Russia was sending to Europe before the war. 

Russia could see between 2 million bpd and 3 million bpd of its oil exports—or about a quarter of the country’s oil production—disappear from the global market by end-2022, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

“We believe that redirecting of all Russian oil and products volumes may not be possible due to infrastructural limitations, buyers’ self-restrictions and logistical complications, such as potential restrictions on providing insurance for cargos carrying Russian oil,” Fitch added. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Citi: Oil Is Overvalued By $50 Per Barrel
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
A Radical Plan To Halt The Oil Price Rally

A Radical Plan To Halt The Oil Price Rally
Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come

Expect High LNG Prices For Years To Come



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com