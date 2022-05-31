Oil Prices Rise As EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Crude Ban

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 119.1 +4.07 +3.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 123.7 +2.02 +1.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.507 -0.220 -2.52%
Graph up Heating Oil 22 mins 4.185 +0.182 +4.55%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 4.153 +0.137 +3.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 123.6 +2.23 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 118.8 +2.34 +2.01%
Chart Mars US 4 days 110.4 +0.88 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 4.153 +0.137 +3.40%

Graph up Marine 1 day 113.7 +1.53 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 115.8 +1.17 +1.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 113.9 +1.94 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 182 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 123.5 +1.98 +1.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 123.6 +2.23 +1.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 123.6 +2.23 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 1 day 118.9 +2.12 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 118.8 +2.34 +2.01%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 94.13 +0.67 +0.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 101.0 +0.98 +0.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 117.2 +0.98 +0.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 115.5 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 113.4 +0.98 +0.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 110.5 +0.98 +0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 112.6 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 116.2 +0.98 +0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 110.8 +0.98 +0.89%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 119.7 +3.10 +2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 121.8 +1.98 +1.65%

Oil Prices Rise As EU Leaders Agree On Partial Russian Crude Ban

By Irina Slav - May 31, 2022, 7:51 AM CDT
  • EU leaders agreed to cut Russian crude oil imports by as much as 90 percent by the end of the year.
  • Germany and Poland have agreed to stop buying Russian crude from the Druzhba pipeline at the end of 2022.
  • Meanwhile, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia will be exempt from the embargo.
The European Union leaders agreed to cut Russian crude oil imports by as much as 90 percent by the end of the year. The agreement is in principle, and details would still need to be clarified.

Per a Reuters report, some 65 percent of Russian oil exports to the European Union reach the continent by tankers, with the rest flowing via the Druzhba pipeline. By the end of the year, Germany and Poland have agreed to stop buying Russian crude from the Druzhba pipeline, which would bring the amount of embargoed Russian oil to 90 percent of the total.

The embargo seeks to first target tanker shipments, which will put those EU members who get their Russian oil this way in a difficult position. For the time being, there is no clarity as to how these EU members will be compensated.

Meanwhile, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia will be exempt from the embargo, leaving 10 percent of usual Russian oil flows in place. There was no mention of Bulgaria in the Reuters report, but the southern European state was also part of the group of countries opposing any embargo that could threaten the security of its oil supply.

The European Commission proposed a full oil embargo against Russia in early May as part of its latest sanction package. Hungary, however, immediately and quite vocally opposed it, arguing it would need hundreds of millions of dollars to transform its pipeline and refinery industry. The Central European state relies on Russia for more than 80 percent of its oil.

The following weeks saw active discussions as more EU members heavily reliant on Russian oil followed Hungary’s example, with Bulgaria threatening a veto on any embargo proposal unless it received an extension to reduce and eventually eliminate Russian oil imports.

Following the news of the embargo agreement, Brent crude was trading at $122.63 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $117.99 per barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

