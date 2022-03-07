Traders Are Now Betting On $200 Oil By The End Of The Month

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 120.9 +1.45 +1.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 123.2 +5.10 +4.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.806 -0.027 -0.56%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 4.022 +0.100 +2.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.618 +0.045 +1.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 119.1 +3.72 +3.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.618 +0.045 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 108.7 -7.73 -6.64%
Graph down Murban 4 days 111.0 -8.22 -6.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 110.3 +1.12 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 98 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 118.9 +0.76 +0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 4 days 117.0 +1.14 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 100.1 +7.25 +7.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 101.6 +8.01 +8.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 117.8 +8.01 +7.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 116.1 +8.01 +7.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 113.2 +8.01 +7.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 116.8 +8.01 +7.36%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 111.4 +8.01 +7.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 109.8 +4.00 +3.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 109.1 -1.46 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 113.4 +3.28 +2.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 106.0 +8.00 +8.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 120.8 +5.08 +4.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 1 day "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 6 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 8 hours Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 4 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 mins Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 5 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus
  • 3 days 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…

Breaking News:

Russia Says Energy Embargo Could Send Oil Prices Over $300

Why China Should Want Russia’s Invasion To End

Why China Should Want Russia’s Invasion To End

While China has been notably…

Oil Supply From Libya's Largest Oilfield Suspended

Oil Supply From Libya's Largest Oilfield Suspended

Crude oil production from Libya's…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Traders Are Now Betting On $200 Oil By The End Of The Month

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 07, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

When some options traders bet in September 2021 that oil could reach $200 a barrel oil by the end of this year, those headlines were mostly in the “oddly enough” category. Now that prices hit $130 early on Monday, $200 oil by the end of March is not so unthinkable, as even major investment banks predict that a Russian oil ban would easily send prices to $150 and possibly to $200.   

And now options traders have significantly increased bets that oil could hit $200 as early as this month. Traders would profit from those call options if oil prices were to rally to those levels.

According to ICE Futures Europe data compiled by Bloomberg, more than 1,200 contracts were traded on Monday for the option to buy Brent Crude future for May at $200 per barrel. As a result of active options trading in recent days, the price to buy such options has skyrocketed. For example, the $200 oil options on the May Brent futures – expiring on March 28, three days before the contract expires—saw the price for buying them surge by 152 percent to $2.39 a barrel. The price of the $150 a barrel June call option doubled, and the $180 call options surged by 110 percent, per the exchange data cited by Bloomberg.

Early on Monday, Brent surged to $130 a barrel at the start of trade amid talks of a Russian oil ban in the U.S. and European allies and a stalemate in the negotiations for reviving the so-called Iranian nuclear deal.

Bank of America says that if most of Russia’s oil exports were stopped, the market would find itself in at least a 5-million-bpd deficit, which could trigger an oil price move to $200 per barrel. 

If Russian oil supply continues to be disrupted, Brent could end this year at $185 per barrel, JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya Works To Lift Force Majeure At Key Oilfields

Next Post

China Scrambles To Ensure Energy Security As Commodities Soar

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com