Pierre Andurand: Oil Markets Are Worse Off Than Many Traders Realise

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.52 +0.80 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 6 hours 100.99 +3.06 +3.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.422 +0.020 +0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 6 hours 3.013 +0.164 +5.75%
Graph up Gasoline 6 hours 2.797 +0.070 +2.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%
Chart Mars US 52 mins 94.72 +5.13 +5.73%
Chart Gasoline 6 hours 2.797 +0.070 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 96.60 +1.11 +1.16%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 98.65 +0.73 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 93.64 +3.66 +4.07%
Graph down Basra Light 91 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 101.88 +3.54 +3.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 99.41 +3.26 +3.39%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 100.34 +3.23 +3.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.67 -4.55 -4.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 77.49 -1.22 -1.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 93.74 -1.22 -1.28%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 91.99 -1.22 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 89.89 -1.22 -1.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 87.04 -1.22 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 89.14 -1.22 -1.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 92.69 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 87.34 -1.22 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 94.68 -0.59 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 86.00 +4.00 +4.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.33 +1.20 +1.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 90.11 +4.13 +4.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 94.06 +4.13 +4.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 92.25 +4.00 +4.53%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.75 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 min 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 hours Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 7 hours Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 18 mins "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 8 hours "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 6 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 9 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 8 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 20 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable

Breaking News:

Pierre Andurand: Oil Markets Are Worse Off Than Many Traders Realise

Germany Goes For Full Energy Policy Overhaul Amid Ukraine Crisis

Germany Goes For Full Energy Policy Overhaul Amid Ukraine Crisis

Germany’s energy policy has been…

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil prices fell back on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Pierre Andurand: Oil Markets Are Worse Off Than Many Traders Realise

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 28, 2022, 4:30 PM CST

Popular hedge-fund manager Pierre Andurand is cautioning that the oil markets are worse off than many traders believe, according to the Wall Street Journal.

When asked why oil prices aren’t higher than they are given the grave situation in Ukraine, one manager of a $1 billion hedge fund has a frightening answer: it’s because traders just haven’t realized just how bad things are yet.

Andurand compared what’s happening now with the Russia/Ukraine crisis to the ostrich effect that took place during the early stages of the Covid-19 crisis: no one wants to believe how bad things are.

Regardless of what some believe, though, Andurand, chief investment officer at Andurand Capital Management, is banking on crude oil prices staying high, or even rising higher.

But that hasn’t stopped Andurand from believing that there is still room to sanction Russian oil.

Assuming that Russia exports 6.5 million barrels of oil per day, 2 million make their way to China and will keep making its way to China—sanctions or no sanctions. That leaves 4.5 million barrels per day. But if Urals keeps selling at a massive discount, China may increase its purchases, up to an additional 1.5 million barrels per day. The remaining 3 million barrels per day that flows to countries that would likely adhere to sanctions, is what the market would be short. Gulf producers could increase oil production by 1.5 million barrels, Andurand estimates, leaving 1.5 million barrels per day to be made up with coordinated SPR releases.

Whether Gulf producers could make up that shortfall or not is debatable, however, with OPEC+ not fulfilling its pledges under its production cut agreement. Estimates are that the group is still underproducing by a significant margin, and the speculation is that that is precisely because it cannot produce more.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Supreme Court Hears Case That Could Derail Biden’s Climate Policy

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  

Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com