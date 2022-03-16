Why Oil Crashed Back Below $100

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.80 +1.76 +1.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.91 +1.89 +1.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 4.744 -0.004 -0.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 3.210 +0.109 +3.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.039 +0.052 +1.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 92.84 -2.05 -2.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.039 +0.052 +1.73%

Graph up Marine 1 day 102.5 +2.83 +2.84%
Graph up Murban 1 day 104.9 +2.81 +2.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.51 -2.21 -2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 107 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 103.7 -1.06 -1.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 102.1 -0.93 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 102.2 -1.46 -1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.9 -10.43 -9.21%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.06 -6.28 -7.11%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 80.94 -1.40 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 mins 97.19 -1.40 -1.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 mins 95.44 -1.40 -1.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 93.34 -1.40 -1.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 90.49 -1.40 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 92.59 -1.40 -1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 96.14 -1.40 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 90.79 -1.40 -1.52%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 98.92 -13.14 -11.73%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 91.50 -1.50 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 85.25 -1.50 -1.73%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.8 -6.25 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 88.99 -1.40 -1.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 92.94 -1.40 -1.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 92.94 -1.40 -1.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 91.50 -1.50 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.75 -12.75 -12.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.3 -12.87 -11.18%

Breaking News:

EIA: Oil Prices Will Remain Above $100 For Months

IEA: Large Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Are Looming

IEA: Large Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Are Looming

There are likely to be…

Oil Rises As UAE Backtracks On OPEC Output Boost Statement

Oil Rises As UAE Backtracks On OPEC Output Boost Statement

The UAE has taken a…

Only OPEC Can Help The West Replace Russian Oil

Only OPEC Can Help The West Replace Russian Oil

The West is hitting Moscow…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Premium Content

Why Oil Crashed Back Below $100

By Alex Kimani - Mar 16, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • StanChart: key fundamentals are largely unchanged and are also subject to an unusually high level of uncertainty.
  • The sharp decline in crude prices was triggered by a strong bout of profit-taking and a shift in positioning.
  • Standard Chartered: Russian oil flows to Europe can be replaced in the short term.
After a torrid three-week rally, energy markets have entered correction mode, with prices moving sharply lower. Over the past week, Brent has slipped 30% from the 7 March intra-day high while European gas prices have declined 65%.

Brent for May delivery settled at USD 106.90 per barrel (bbl) on 14 March, a w/w fall of USD 16.31/bbl, and moved below USD 100/bbl in early trading on 15 March. WTI for April delivery fell USD 16.31/bbl w/w to USD 106.90/bbl at settlement on 14 March, while the value of the OPEC basket fell by USD 15.84/bbl to USD 110.67/bl and by EUR 15.40/bbl to EUR 101.16/bbl. 

You can blame speculative overshoot for the unfolding scenario though the overall outlook remains bullish.

According to Standard Chartered commodity analysts, the correction tells us more about market positioning and the effect of extreme volatility than it does about changes in fundamentals over the past week. 

The increase in volatility across financial and commodity markets has led to a sharp rise in the level of risk held by traders, and an associated incentive to close out some positions to lower the risk. Oil traders have mostly been positioned with a highly bullish bias in terms of both outright positions and spreads in recent weeks, meaning optimization in a higher-risk environment has mostly involved closing out prompt longs. With speculative shorts being very thin on the ground currently, there have been few natural buyers, and the downside has quickly opened up. While the price ranges involved have been rather extreme, recent price dynamics bear all the hallmarks of a textbook speculative overshoot followed by the correction necessary to reset extreme positioning. 

The irony of the situation is that the dominance among oil traders of the belief that prices could only move higher has led to a position from which market dynamics dictated that in the short term, prices could only go lower.

Replacing Russian Oil

Despite the positioning-led price fall, StanChart says that the key fundamentals are largely unchanged and are also subject to an unusually high level of uncertainty. 

According to commodity analysts at Standard Chartered, Russian oil flows to Europe can be replaced in the short term, with the short-term price implications of that displacement potentially capable of being minimized by the extent to which OPEC members increase output beyond their current OPEC+ targets, and also by the possibility of a successful conclusion to talks in Vienna that results in higher volumes of Iranian exports.

The analysts have projected that consumer reluctance to buy from Russia coupled with shortages of capital, equipment, and technology will continue to depress Russian output over at least the next three years. Russian output is expected to fall by 1.612 million barrels per day (mb/d) y/y in 2022, and by a further 0.217mb/d in 2023, with the y/y decline peaking at 2.306mb/d in Q2-2022. To avoid significant upside price pressure, StanChart reckons that the market would require around 2mb/d extra supply for the remainder of 2022, and an additional 2mb/d in Q2 to ease the dislocations caused by the displacement of Russian oil. The temporary 2mb/d Q2 boost could come from strategic reserves, but the 2mb/d additional flow for the remainder of 2022 would likely need to come from OPEC sources (including potentially Iran).

Market tightness is, however, being helped by the fact that withdrawal from Russian markets has been less dramatic than anticipated.

So far, there are indications that some of the larger EU countries are less keen than countries in the east of the EU to pursue the fastest possible reduction in Russian oil flows. Outside of the EU, the UK’s ban on the import of Russian oil has proved less dramatic than the headlines that accompanied the initial announcement, as it does not take effect until the end of 2022. In the private sector, while several companies have given assurances they will buy no more Russian oil on the spot market, there have been very few indications given about if, when, and how they will cut the volume of Russian oil purchased through their term contracts. Meanwhile, statements from some governments and some companies do appear to have become less hawkish over the past week, with an apparent lengthening of the timespan envisaged for the process of reducing dependence. 

StanChart says that Russian oil trade into Europe appears to be moving further into the shadows of term contracts and a greater reliance on third-party trading intermediaries. That does not make trading with Russia any less distasteful for European public opinion, but it does make the trade less visible and thus likely keeps oil flows from Russia higher than they would have been with more direct government targeting of those flows.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

New Lockdowns In China Could Derail Oil Demand Growth
