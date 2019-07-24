Job Losses Hit As Shale Slows Down

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.63 -0.14 -0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.05 +0.22 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 -0.078 -3.43%
Mars US 18 hours 60.57 +0.75 +1.25%
Opec Basket 1 day 63.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 1 day 61.20 +1.05 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Mexican Basket 1 day 57.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 -0.078 -3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 62.13 -0.53 -0.85%
Murban 1 day 64.06 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.32 +0.03 +0.06%
Basra Light 1 day 65.85 +0.45 +0.69%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.93 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Girassol 1 day 64.63 +0.06 +0.09%
Opec Basket 1 day 63.92 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.37 +0.28 +0.70%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 44.77 +0.05 +0.11%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 52.42 +0.55 +1.06%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 57.27 +0.55 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 52.27 -0.15 -0.29%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.77 +0.55 +1.07%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.77 +0.55 +1.07%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 52.77 +0.55 +1.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.67 +0.55 +0.96%
Central Alberta 19 hours 53.27 +0.55 +1.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Giddings 1 day 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
ANS West Coast 2 days 64.35 +0.60 +0.94%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.72 +0.55 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.67 +0.55 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.67 +0.55 +1.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 67.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 12 minutes About Time: FTC fines Facebook $5B, Adds Limited Oversight On Privacy
  • 19 mins Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . . . What about new Permian pipelines 2.47 mm bbls coming ? . . . WHAT IF BOTH IRAN AND PERMIAN TOTAL 4.47 mm added bbls . . . OMG !
  • 43 mins Today President Trump Questioned U.S. Policing the Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian Countries. Allies Britain and Japan were asked to participate. Said NO. US spends $100 Billion/year Protecting Mideast Shipping Lanes!
  • 1 day Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 1 day Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 7 hours Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports
  • 7 mins Boris Johnson as UK leader- Gap With EU Is Going up
  • 17 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 21 hours Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 14 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 15 hours Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 2 days Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 2 days How is E&P of Marginal Oil on the UKCS Similar to the Shale Oil Operations in the US?
  • 4 mins Shale Oil will it self destruct?

Breaking News:

Canadian Energy Giant Aims For Net Zero Oil Sands Emissions

Alt Text

Oil Capped By Shaky Demand Outlook

Oil held up in Friday…

Alt Text

Oil Market Caps Gains And Losses

The fear of a new…

Alt Text

IEA: Don’t Expect Oil Prices To Go Much Higher

Slowing oil demand growth and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Job Losses Hit As Shale Slows Down

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 24, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Roughnecks

Halliburton is cutting its workforce and shelving fracking equipment amid a slowdown in the U.S. shale industry.

The oilfield services giant said that its revenue fell 13 percent in the second quarter, and it decided to cut its North American workforce by 8 percent. The company’s share price jumped 9 percent on the news, with shareholders apparently heartened by the cost-trimming measures.

Halliburton “is emphasizing a return on capital approach, and has stacked additional equipment in 2Q where returns were not justified, and expects activity down in [North America] in 3Q,” Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

In an earnings call with analysts and shareholders on Monday, Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller laid out a few strategies in response to the weak shale market. The company has slashed capex by 20 percent as demand for its services has slowed. “We have sufficient size and scale in this market and see no reason to invest in growth when it comes at the expense of returns,” Miller said.

Also, Halliburton is “removing several layers of management.” Finally, the company has “stacked” – or removed – unused equipment “throughout the quarter and will continue to do so where we do not see acceptable returns,” Miller said. “The pressure pumping market remains oversupplied and we're not afraid to reduce our fleet size, as it contributes to righting the supply and demand imbalance.”

On the call, analysts seemed to approve of the measures. “Kudos for being proactive on stacking equipment in this market versus fighting for share,” Angie Sedita of Goldman Sachs said to Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller.

Last week, Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services company, also relayed its experience with the slowing shale market. “North America land remains a challenging environment,” Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Operating Officer and soon-to-be CEO of Schlumberger, said in an earnings call on July 19. “Indeed, the E&P operator focus on cash flow has capped activity, and continued efficiency improvements have also reduced the number of active rigs and frac fleets, so far without major impact on oil production.”

For the oilfield services companies, it wasn’t all bad news. Drilling activity was up in other parts of the world, compensating for the decline in U.S. shale. The rather downbeat comments about U.S. shale stood in sharp contrast to how Schlumberger saw the international market, which the company says is in the midst of “broad-based activity growth.” Schlumberger’s Le Peuch noted that “as offshore momentum builds, shallow-water rig activity grew by 14%” in the second quarter, and whether in Latin America, Europe, Africa or Central Asia, the oilfield services giant saw strong growth.

In other words, the oilfield services company had a dramatically different experience in the shale patch compared to elsewhere. “At the close of the first half of 2019, international revenue has increased 8% year-over-year, while North America land revenue has declined 12% year-over-year,” Le Peuch said.

Outgoing Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard expanded on these themes in the conference call with analysts and shareholders. He said that U.S. shale is one of the few sources of supply growth, but “the consolidation among North American E&P companies is further strengthening the shift away from growth focus towards financial discipline.”

Globally, Kibsgaard said that sources of new supply will “start to fade in 2020,” thereby tightening up the market. In the meantime, “the cash flow focus amongst the E&P operators confirms our expectations of a 10% decline in North America land investments in 2019,” he said.

“This means the welcome return of a familiar opportunity set for Schlumberger,” Kibsgaard said. “For the first time since 2012 and 2013, we see high and single-digit growth in the international markets, signaling the start of an overdue and much needed multi-year international growth cycle.”

It’s a role reversal from just a few years ago, when capital flowed into Texas and North Dakota when drilling was growing at a torrid pace. At the time, global drilling activity outside of North America was depressed.

Meanwhile, a few other indicators also point to stress in the shale industry. The backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) has declined for the fourth straight month in June, which analysts view as a sign that drillers are resorting to a strategy of completing their already-drilled inventor as a way growing production while keeping a lid on costs. “They have already sunk their cash into the drilling portion,” Elisabeth Murphy, an analyst at ESAI Energy LLC., told Bloomberg last week. “Now it’s just a matter of completing rather than drilling new wells.”

However, new satellite data from data firm Kayrros finds that the number of DUCs is likely vastly smaller than public data suggests. Even more damning is that the number of wells completed last year might have been much higher than previously thought, which suggests that the industry needs more wells than expected to produce as much as they are.

Kayrros said that according to satellite data, “more than 1,100 wells were completed in the Permian basin but not reported through state commissions or FracFocus, a public repository for information on the chemicals used during fracking,” Kayrros said in a statement. “Kayrros measurements reveal that public data fail to capture the full scale of fracking. The macroeconomic implications of this underreporting are far-reaching.”

Because it takes many more wells to produce the current volume of oil, “the average well is both less productive and higher-cost than reflected in public data,” Kayrros said.

Andrew Gould, former Chairman of BG and Chairman CEO of Schlumberger and Kayrros advisory board chairman, put it bluntly: “With far more wells contributing to Permian and US oil production than accounted for, current shale oil production is substantially more water- and sand-intensive than is commonly believed,” he said in a press release.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Huge Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do
Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

 Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

 Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com